-
Chris Evans to star in a Disney animated movie about Buzz Lightyear — but not that Buzz Lightyear9:48 p.m.
-
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are bringing back Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers9:46 p.m.
-
Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa won't be recast in Black Panther 2, Marvel says9:01 p.m.
-
U.S. tops 3,300 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day8:49 p.m.
-
Lucasfilm announces The Mandalorian spinoffs, new Patty Jenkins Star Wars film, and more7:31 p.m.
-
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse calls Texas AG's election lawsuit 'a PR stunt'7:31 p.m.
-
New Hampshire House Speaker dies of COVID-196:33 p.m.
-
Panel votes to recommend FDA approve Pfizer vaccine for emergency use5:59 p.m.
Chris Evans to star in a Disney animated movie about Buzz Lightyear — but not that Buzz Lightyear
9:48 p.m.
9:46 p.m.
9:01 p.m.
8:49 p.m.
7:31 p.m.
7:31 p.m.
6:33 p.m.
5:59 p.m.