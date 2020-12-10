Chris Evans to star in a Disney animated movie about Buzz Lightyear — but not that Buzz Lightyear

Chris Evans will star as Buzz Lightyear in a new Disney animated movie — the human being Buzz Lightyear, that is.

During a Disney investor presentation on Thursday, one of the many new projects announced was an animated film from Pixar called Lightyear, a Toy Story spinoff that Pixar says will tell "the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear" and feature Evans voicing the titular character.

But if you're a bit confused about why Tim Allen isn't back as Buzz after playing him in all four Toy Story films, it might be because Lightyear isn't actually about the same character from those movies. As Evans himself explained on Twitter, "This isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

The original Toy Story movie, Disney fans will recall, involved Buzz Lightyear the toy believing he's an actual Space Ranger, but it sounds like in Lightyear, the action will be very real. Pixar also showed off an image of the "young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today."

Here's a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022.

Evans will go to infinity and beyond with Disney in the film that's set to hit theaters in 2022. Brendan Morrow