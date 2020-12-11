See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Azar says 1st U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations could begin Monday or Tuesday

8:20 a.m.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it will "rapidly work toward" authorizing Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially meaning Americans could start receiving it as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Good Morning America on Friday that the FDA has informed Pfizer "they do intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccine," and so "we should be seeing the authorization" within days. FDA officials in a statement confirmed the agency "will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization" of the vaccine.

Azar also told GMA that as a result, "We could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week."

This comes after an independent advisory panel on Thursday voted to recommend that the FDA provide emergency authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA was expected to follow this recommendation. Pfizer said in November that a final analysis of its phase three trial showed the vaccine is 95 percent effective, with no "serious safety concerns" reported.

The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was previously approved in the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Bahrain. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Australian developers scrap COVID-19 vaccine candidate after false positives on HIV tests

1:53 a.m.
CSL vaccine developers in Australia.
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Australian developers of a coronavirus vaccine candidate announced on Friday the project has ended after several trial participants falsely tested positive for HIV.

The vaccine candidate was being formulated by the University of Queensland and the Australian biotech company CSL, and was still in its Phase 1 trials. In a statement, CSL said none of the 216 trial participants reported experiencing any serious side effects, and while the vaccine was shown to have a "strong safety profile," the antibodies generated interfered with HIV diagnosis, leading to the false positives.

"Follow up tests confirmed that there is no HIV present, just a false positive on certain HIV tests," CSL said. "There is no possibility the vaccine causes infection."

The vaccine's "molecular clamp is made from a HIV protein, which on its own is harmless," Adam Taylor, a research leader in emergency viruses at Griffith University's Menzies Health Institute, explained to CNN. "The molecular clamp stabilizes the coronavirus spike protein and presents it to the body in a way that promotes a good immune response. This is why the clamp technology is so vital."

The Australian government had hoped that the University of Queensland and CSL vaccine would be available by mid-2021, and ordered 51 million doses of the vaccine. The country has already ordered 73.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines, and Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt said it now plans on ordering 31 million additional units from the companies. Catherine Garcia

honors
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time's 2020 Person of the Year

1:08 a.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are Time's 2020 Person of the Year, the magazine announced Thursday night.

Time says the Person of the Year is someone who "affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." 2020 was tumultuous and brutal, "a year without measure," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, and Biden and Harris "show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences, and world views that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive."

They were chosen for the honor because they changed "the American story," Felsenthal said, demonstrating that "the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division" and sharing "a vision of healing in a grieving world."

The other finalists were President Trump, "the movement for racial justice," and a combination of frontline health workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert. Trump was Time's 2016 Person of the Year. Catherine Garcia

Brandon Bernard
Brandon Bernard executed, despite objections from jurors in his case

12:25 a.m.
The federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

The federal government executed Brandon Bernard on Thursday, after the Supreme Court denied a stay of execution.

In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that Bernard made "troubling allegations that the government secured his death sentence by withholding exculpatory evidence and knowingly eliciting false testimony against him. Bernard has never had the opportunity to test the merits of those claims in court. Now he never will."

Earlier this year, President Trump resumed use of the federal death penalty, following a 17-year hiatus. Bernard, 40, was convicted in 2000 of the carjacking and murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley, a husband and wife visiting Fort Hood, Texas, from Iowa. After kidnapping the couple and putting them in the trunk of their car, gunman Christopher Vialva, then 19, shot the Bagleys at close range, and Bernard set the vehicle on fire. Vialva was executed on Sept. 24.

Bernard was 18 at the time of the crime, and his attorney, Robert Owen, told Reuters that while he made "one terrible mistake," he "did not kill anyone, and he never stopped feeling shame and profound remorse for his actions." Bernard's lawyers conducted a probe of his trial, and said they found that prosecutors could have shown jurors evidence that Bernard was a low-level member of a youth gang and there was less of a chance that he would re-offend, Reuters reports.

Five jurors have since said they supported Bernard's appeal for clemency, believing he did not receive adequate legal representation during his trial. Several celebrities also rallied to his cause, including Kim Kardashian West, who petitioned Trump to spare Bernard's life. A witness to the execution said Bernard's last words were, "I'm sorry. That's the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day." Catherine Garcia

Climate change
In 2020, world carbon dioxide emissions fell 7 percent

December 10, 2020
Steam and exhaust rise from industrial complexes in Germany.
Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

With the coronavirus pandemic causing people to cut back on commuting and traveling, the world's carbon dioxide emissions dropped by 7 percent in 2020, the Global Carbon Project said.

The Global Carbon Project is a group of international scientists who track emissions. In a study published Thursday in the journal Earth System Science Data, the researchers write that preliminary figures show the world will have put 37 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air during 2020, down from 40.1 billion tons in 2019. This is the biggest drop ever, the authors said.

The decrease is due to car and plane travel plummeting, but even with this drop, the world on average put 1,185 tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the air every second this year. Emissions were reduced 12 percent in the United States, 11 percent in Europe, and 1.7 percent in China, where there was an earlier lockdown and less of a second wave of coronavirus infections, The Associated Press notes.

Chris Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, told AP even though emissions are expected to rise once the pandemic is over, "I am optimistic that we have, as a society, learned some lessons that may help decrease emissions in the future. For example, as people get good at telecommuting a couple of days a week or realize they don't need quite so many business trips, we might see behavior-related future emissions decreases." Catherine Garcia

infinity and beyond
Chris Evans to star in a Disney animated movie about Buzz Lightyear — but not that Buzz Lightyear

December 10, 2020
Chris Evans
Mike Windle/Getty Images

Chris Evans will star as Buzz Lightyear in a new Disney animated movie — the human being Buzz Lightyear, that is.

During a Disney investor presentation on Thursday, one of the many new projects announced was an animated film from Pixar called Lightyear, a Toy Story spinoff that Pixar says will tell "the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear" and feature Evans voicing the titular character.

But if you're a bit confused about why Tim Allen isn't back as Buzz after playing him in all four Toy Story films, it might be because Lightyear isn't actually about the same character from those movies. As Evans himself explained on Twitter, "This isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

The original Toy Story movie, Disney fans will recall, involved Buzz Lightyear the toy believing he's an actual Space Ranger, but it sounds like in Lightyear, the action will be very real. Pixar also showed off an image of the "young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today."

Evans will go to infinity and beyond with Disney in the film that's set to hit theaters in 2022. Brendan Morrow

hollywood 411
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are bringing back Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

December 10, 2020
Andy Samberg.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are teaming up for a reboot of the cartoon Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers followed two chipmunks who started their own detective agency, and ran in syndication during the late 1980s and early '90s. Disney announced on Thursday the revival will be a feature film that combines live action with computer animation, for release on Disney Plus in early 2022.

Akiva Schaffer — a member of Samberg's Lonely Island comedy group — will direct, and Seth Rogen will make a cameo appearance. Mulaney and Samberg have worked together before, on Saturday Night Live. Catherine Garcia

remembering chadwick boseman
Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa won't be recast in Black Panther 2, Marvel says

December 10, 2020
Chadwick Boseman
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

A sequel to Black Panther is proceeding following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, but his character will not be recast, Marvel has revealed.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke on Thursday during a Disney presentation for investors and previewed upcoming Marvel films, among them being a sequel to the hit 2018 film Black Panther. Boseman, who played the titular Black Panther, died in August following a battle with colon cancer, and since then, it was unclear whether Marvel might find a new actor to step in as his character of King T'Challa. But in the presentation, Feige announced Marvel won't do so.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives," Feige said, per USA Today. "His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. It's for that reason we will not recast the character."

Feige didn't provide further details about how the Black Panther sequel will proceed without Boseman, but he said the studio would "honor the legacy" that the actor helped build by continuing to explore "all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

With Marvel not planning to recast T'Challa, it's possible another character from the original movie, including Letitia Wright's Shuri or Winston Duke's M'Baku, could take on the role of Black Panther in the Marvel franchise. The Black Panther sequel is set to bring back director Ryan Coogler, and it will hit theaters in 2022. Brendan Morrow

