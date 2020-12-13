See More Speed Reads
White House staffers to receive early access to coronavirus vaccine

8:24 p.m.
The White House.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

White House staffers will be among the first Americans to receive coronavirus vaccines, a Trump administration official said on Sunday.

"Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement. An administration official told The Washington Post the White House considers a vaccine "a necessary resource for those continuity personnel across the executive branch to meet their continuity-focused roles and responsibilities."

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus after the White House hosted a super-spreader event in the Rose Garden in late September. Several other White House staffers and people close to Trump have also been infected, including senior adviser Stephen Miller and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Despite public health experts urging Americans not to attend gatherings amid the pandemic, the White House has still hosted several indoor holiday parties this season.

The first U.S. shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine left a Michigan facility on Sunday. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to receive the vaccine soon; when asked, the White House would not say whether Trump will get one. Catherine Garcia

Russian Hacking
Russian hackers reportedly breached U.S. government agencies

7:33 p.m.
The U.S. Treasury Department.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hackers working on behalf of the Russian government have gained access to at least two U.S. government networks, spending months monitoring staff emails at the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Intelligence agencies are worried that the hackers have also broken into other government agencies, the sources said, and are trying to determine what information was stolen and how it could be used. "This is a much bigger story than one single agency," a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. "This is a huge cyber espionage campaign targeting the U.S. government and its interests."

The investigation into the hacking is in its early stages, and several people familiar with the matter told Reuters, The New York Times, and The Washington Post that Russia is believed to be behind the attack. The breaches are thought to be connected to the hacking that targeted FireEye, a cybersecurity firm with government contracts, and the matter is so serious that the National Security Council held an emergency meeting at the White House on Saturday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement the U.S. government "is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation." The Commerce Department confirmed the hacking at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, saying, "We have asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI to investigate, and we cannot comment further at this time." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
John le Carré, mold-breaking spy novelist, dies at 89

6:18 p.m.
John le Carre.
CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

John le Carré, the prolific British spy thriller novelist, died Sunday in Cornwall, England, of pneumonia, his family and literary agency confirmed. He was 89.

Le Carré, whose birth name was David Cornwell, "elevated the spy novel to high art," The New York Times writes, thanks to his penchant for "presenting both Western and Soviet spies as morally compromised cogs in a rotten system." Le Carré worked as an intelligence officer in the British foreign service before turning to writing full-time, and his novels, many of which were set during the Cold War, are known for their intricate plots and realistic protagonists.

Several of le Carré's most famous titles were adapted for the screen, including The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, which Graham Greene called "the best spy story I have ever read," The Night Manager, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. In 2016, despite a disinterest in publicity, The Guardian notes, le Carré surprised his fans by publishing a memoir, The Pigeon Tunnel.

In the wake of his death Sunday, many notable literary figures paid tribute to le Carré. Read more at The New York Times and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Religious Liberty
How conservatives think Biden could 'lessen evangelicals' opposition to him'

2:57 p.m.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joe Biden.

The Trump administration has made expanding religious liberty a point of emphasis over the last few years, and some conservatives think embracing that aspect of the Trump presidency could help President-elect Joe Biden make inroads with evangelical voters, Politico reports.

Some members of Biden's team are wary of President Trump's focus on religious freedom, which has led to measures to protect vulnerable minority sects overseas or criticize adversaries who clamp down on them like China. The skeptics, Politico notes, don't disagree that religious liberty is an essential cause, but they do suspect it was one Trump was utilizing to undermine other civil liberties, such as women's and LBGTQ rights. In short, there's a possibility Biden could be pushed to find ways to subtly scale back some of the current administration's agenda.

Prominent conservatives, on the other hand, think Biden, who has made it clear he wants to reach out to Trump voters, should actually build on the infrastructure left by Trump. Richard Land, the president of the Southern Evangelical Seminary, told Politico that doing so "would lessen evangelicals' opposition" to Biden, and "make them feel more supportive of him."

As things stand, Biden has not made any promises either way, but it seems likely he'll have to make a choice on the matter at some point. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Former FDA suggests 'costly delay' getting vaccines to nursing homes was probably avoidable

1:59 p.m.

Residents in long-term care facilities will be among the first people to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, but there has already been a distribution delay that could prove costly for a population group that is particularly vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19.

The vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use last week, is expected to roll out Monday, but CVS and Walgreens, two companies that will distribute the shots at many nursing homes, have said they were told not to administer them in those locations until the week of Dec. 21 (although Human and Health Services Secretary Alex Azar has contradicted that timeline.)

The news has created some confusion, but former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb broke the process down for CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday. As Gottlieb explained, the "critical issue" is that the government hasn't gone into the nursing homes to get consent from individual patients in care facilities. That needs to be done before employees from CVS and Walgreens can administer the vaccine.

Gottlieb believes the "costly delay" may have been avoidable, despite regulatory orders. "I think they could have" gotten ahead of the FDA's emergency use authorization, Gottlieb said, by clearing a "fact sheet" on Pfizer's trial data with the FDA ahead of the official hearing, or maybe even providing a limited emergency use authorization just for nursing homes. However, that wasn't done and "we are where we are right now." Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
NIH director pleads with Americans to hit 'reset button' on vaccine skepticism

1:23 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is officially on the move as of Sunday morning, and inoculations could begin as early as Monday morning, but there are still several logistical hurdles in place that suggest the United States' massive vaccination effort may not be a smooth ride. The biggest potential roadblock of them all, though, might be if people refuse to take it.

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, appeared on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday and pleaded with Americans to drop their preconceptions about the vaccine. In response to host Chuck Todd's question about a study out of Florida's Miami-Dade County that suggested only about half of all health care workers were willing to receive an injection during the initial roll out, Collins said vaccine skepticism was a "great concern." He noted that trial data is public and indicates Pfizer's vaccine is safe and effective. "I think all reasonable people, if they had the chance to sort of put the noise aside and disregard all those terrible conspiracy theories, would look at this and say I want this for my family, I want this for myself," Collins told Todd.

Food and Drug Administration Chief Stephen Hahn on Sunday similarly told ABC News' Martha Raddatz that public weariness about the vaccine poses a "significant problem," and argued the government needs to address those "fears and concerns" with "transparency." Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
More than a quarter of excess deaths in the U.S. in 2020 were from non-COVID-19 ailments, analysis finds

11:34 a.m.
Centers for Disease Control headquarters.
TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images

More than a quarter of the estimated 356,000 excess deaths in the United States in 2020 have been attributed to ailments other than COVID-19, a New York Times analysis of estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

Diabetes deaths are believed to be around 15 percent above normal nationwide this year, and at least 20 percent in several states, including New Jersey, where the figure is estimated to be 37 percent.

Deaths from Alzheimer's and dementia, high blood pressure, and pneumonia and the flu are all estimated to have increased at double digit rates compared to a normal year, as well. However, many of these cases could have been undiagnosed coronavirus infections, particularly early in the pandemic when testing was scarce.

The Times notes the excess mortality, regardless of the cause, is likely at least partially related to the coronavirus pandemic, which has created disruptions in the health care system. Economic stress and social isolation stemming from lockdowns could also have played a role, especially for people with chronic illnesses. "You end up choosing between your prescription medications or buying groceries or keeping a roof over your head," Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, told the Times. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Watch the first U.S. COVID-19 vaccine shipments leave Pfizer's manufacturing plant

11:09 a.m.

The vaccine is on the road.

The first American shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, went out Sunday, as UPS, Boyle, and FedEx trucks pulled out of a Pfizer manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, to deliver them to hundreds of sites across the country. The watershed moment marks the first phase of what should be the largest vaccination effort in American history, and it could be a major step toward ending the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial shipments will be staggered, with around 3 million doses going to 145 sites Monday, 425 more sites Tuesday, and 66 sites Wednesday. Hospitals and other locations that are equipped to meet the ultra-cold storage requirements for the vaccine will be on the receiving end of those batches, The Associated Press reports, and all vaccination sites, as identified by each state, will reportedly get their doses within three weeks. Read more at The Associated Press and watch a truck pull out from the plant below. Tim O'Donnell

