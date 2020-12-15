Twitter fined for violating EU privacy law in 'bellwether' case

"Just moments before tonight's taping, the Electoral College officially certified that Joseph R. Biden on the 2020 presidential election — again!" Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "He did it! He's still the winner! At this point, Joe Biden has won the election so many times, he's our 46th president through 51st president."

"It looks like the president has finally run through all the possible ways he can attempt to destroy our democracy, but that doesn't mean his months-long assault hasn't done some damage," Colbert said. "Perhaps the worst recent assault against democracy was the super dumb lawsuit filed by Texas" and joined by other GOP attorneys general and 126 House Republicans. "This lawsuit was the president's last hope," he noted, and the Supreme Court shooting it down has "gotta sting. The president personally stacked the court to hand him the election, then they all went reasonable on his ass."

Even the Supreme Court's "extreme conservatives, including three Trump appointees, didn't want to be anywhere near this thing because it was too crazy," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "They were all happy to go with Trump to TP the principal's house, but when he said, 'Now, should we go in and kill him?' he had to know they were going to back out."

Trump "was sure that he could count on his hand-picked Supreme Court justices to rule in is favor," but it was "such a weird case for them to get," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. Texas suing other states for how they ran their elections is "like telling the waiter that another table should have their food sent back." Between the Supreme Court defeat and the Electoral College defeat, "this really should be the end of it," Noah said. But "Donald Trump did not become a successful businessman by accepting that he was a failed businessman, and he's not about to accept that he lost the Electoral College, either."