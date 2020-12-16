Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urges career staffers to 'be the resistance'

His mission was to berate those on set not following COVID-19 guidelines, and he sure did choose to accept it.

Tom Cruise was heard in leaked audio released by The Sun this week angrily reprimanding members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following the set's COVID-19 guidelines. According to the report, two members of the crew were seen standing close together on the movie's set in Britain, leading Cruise to yell that "if I see it again, you're f---ing gone!"

"That's it!" Cruise says. "No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f---ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education! That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f---ing industry!"

The seventh Mission: Impossible film was one of the biggest movies to go back into production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, having resumed in September after shutting down in February, The New York Times reports. Production was delayed in October, however, after 12 people on the set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19, according to Variety. After those cases, The Sun reports that Cruise "held crisis talks" with director Christopher McQuarrie, and he "keeps a ­constant eye out for rule-breakers" on the set.

Cruise during the rant described the Mission: Impossible set as the "gold standard," telling the crew that "they're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us" and "if we shut down, it's going to cost people f---ing jobs, their home, their family." He also yells, "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers! I don't ever want to see it again!" Brendan Morrow