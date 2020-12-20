See More Speed Reads
Why Notre Dame edged Texas A&M for the 4th and final College Football Playoff spot

12:52 p.m.
Ian Book.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a topsy-turvy college football season, but in the end a squadron of blue bloods was left to play for the national championship.

The four team College Football Playoff field was announced Saturday, and includes, in order, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. The top-ranked, undefeated Crimson Tide will take on the Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year's Day. One-loss Clemson and the undefeated Ohio State will square off the same day in what was supposed to be the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, but a COVID-19-related venue shift means the two powerhouses will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, instead. The semifinal winners will then play for the National Championship in Miami on Nov. 11.

There were no major surprises in the selection process, although Texas A&M fans will likely take issue with Notre Dame's inclusion over the one-loss Aggies, especially after the Irish lost big to Clemson in the ACC championship. Gary Barta, the CFP selection committee chair, explained that the decision was a close one, but Notre Dame's wins over Clemson and a ranked North Carolina team gave them the edge over A&M, which only had one win over a ranked opponent. Read more at CBS Sports. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's 'blind spot' for Russia partially responsible for Kremlin's alleged cyberattack, Romney suggests

1:37 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Sunday that Russia's alleged cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and company is a "wake up call," arguing the U.S. "will have to really rethink our military and national security readiness when it comes to cyberspace because this is the warfare of the future."

He told CNN's Jake Tapper during an appearance on State of the Union that he believes Russia "acts with impunity with regards to these cyberattacks" for three reasons. The first is that Moscow doesn't think the U.S. has "the capacity to respond in like measure" and "they also recognize that our defense is inadequate." Finally, he said, they've learned that "what will come from the White House" in response to such activity "will not be the kind of rhetoric which would be jarring"

On that last point, Romney said President Trump has "a blind spot when it comes to Russia," noting that he wasn't surprised by Trump's remarks on the matter Saturday, in which he suggested Beijing, rather than Moscow, may have been behind the attack. While there will need to be a full investigation into the hack, Romney pointed out that the intelligence community strongly believes the Kremlin was the perpetrator. Tim O'Donnell

3 ways Biden could respond to alleged Russian hack

11:58 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

A recently discovered cyberattack, believed to be carried out by a hacking group linked to Russia's S.V.R intelligence agency, will be at the top of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda when he enters the Oval Office, and he'll have to find a response that is strong enough to impose "high economic, financial, or technological cost on the perpetrator" while also avoiding escalating conflict with Moscow, a person familiar with Biden's thoughts on the subject, told Reuters.

Biden's transition team didn't respond to Reuters' request for comment, but analysts suggested a few potential paths the new administration could take. "I would think, at the bare minimum, imposing sanctions against the S.V.R would be something that the U.S. government should consider," said Edward Fishman, an Atlantic Council fellow who worked on Russia Sanctions in the Obama administration's State Department.

Fishman and James Andrew Lewis, a cyber security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, also suggested sanctions against Russian state companies and the businesses run by Russian oligarchs with links to President Vladimir Putin could send a more hardline message. And Lewis theorized the strongest option could be cutting Russia off from the SWIFT international bank transfer and financial messaging system, which would prevent Russian companies from processing payments to and from foreign customers.

Whatever Biden choses to do, Lewis argued, it shouldn't just be "symbolic," but instead should let the Russians know "we're pushing back." Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines

10:59 a.m.

The identification of a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, primarily in the United Kingdom, has scientists and government officials, alike, sounding the alarm. The U.K. has tightened lockdown measures, and several continental European countries are halting flights to Great Britain. There's no evidence the variant affects the severity of COVID-19 infections, but increased infectiousness would make curbing the spread even harder, which is why certain areas of the U.K. may face restrictions until there's widespread vaccine availability. But could mutations like the one in the U.K. render those vaccines ineffective?

The consensus answer is reassuring for the time being. Daniel Altman, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told The Finanical Times the new variant should actually strengthen the case "for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible," explaining that the mutations won't be able to fool the neutralizing antibodies produced by the shot. Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute concurred, saying "it's not a strain that should be able to escape protection provided by immunization from the current vaccines or prior infection."

That said, Trevor Bedford, a virologist who has kept a close watch on the virus throughout the pandemic, does think there should eventually be a process in place to update the vaccines so they can keep up with more significant mutations, much like the flu vaccine. He is not, however, worried about that affecting the 2021 vaccine roll out, while also clarifying that potential future drops in vaccine will likely be "modest." Read more at The Financial Times and check out Bedford's Twitter thread below. Tim O'Donnell

SNL debuts new Joe Biden after Jim Carrey bids farewell to the role

8:20 a.m.

Saturday Night Live has a new Joe Biden.

Cast member Alex Moffat will portray the president-elect on the sketch comedy show going forward with Jim Carrey announcing Saturday on Twitter that he'd be stepping down from the role, which he said was always meant to be temporary.

Moffat is the latest in a line of cast members and guest stars to portray the former senator and vice president, including Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, and John Mulaney. He made his first appearance in the role during Saturday's cold open, which parodied Vice President Mike Pence's (portrayed by Beck Bennett) COVID-19 vaccination. Moffat's Biden entered carrying a cane and wearing a walking boot, a nod to the real Biden's broken foot, before launching from a limp into a somersault. Watch the full clip below. Tim O'Donnell

Schumer, Toomey resolve COVID-19 relief sticking point, potentially setting stage for vote

7:52 a.m.
Chuck Schumer.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate appeared to reach a major breakthrough in COVID-19 relief negotiations late Saturday, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he believes both the House and Senate will vote on a package Sunday so long as "nothing gets in the way."

Schumer and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) were finishing up details of a compromise that seemingly resolves a sticking point about the Federal Reserve's ability to set up emergency lending programs without congressional approval, which Toomey wanted to restrict. Under the deal, The Wall Street Journal reports, the central bank wouldn't lose that power, but its options would be narrower — the Fed wouldn't be able to replicate programs identical to the ones it started in March unless Congress signed off.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the resolution means "we can begin closing out the rest of the package to deliver much-needed relief to families, workers, and businesses."

The finer details of the $900 billion proposal are still unclear, and talks could still hit a snag over certain issues, but should it go through, per CNN, the bill is expected to include $300 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits, $600 direct payments for individuals, $330 billion for small business loans, more than $80 billion for schools, and billions more for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at CNN and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

December 19, 2020
Donald Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

"I can think of no other president who has set up a leadership PAC immediately after losing an election and begun fundraising for it furiously. This is entirely, entirely unique," Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance specialist at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Guardian in reference to President Trump, who has reeled in around $200 million after asking donors to back his fight to overturn the presidential election.

Trump won't win that fight, especially after the Supreme Court got involved and the Electoral College sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the money is "basically going to be the vehicle for Trump's post-White House political operation," Fischer predicts.

There are certain things he legally cannot do with the funds — for starters, the money can't be used to resolve any legal or financial problems he may face after leaving office, and it also can't support a potential 2024 presidential run. It can, however, lay the groundwork for that campaign, Fischer said. But the money would likely be most useful if it went to another candidate who would perhaps act as a successor of sorts. "It can potentially pay for rallies in support of another candidate," Fischer said. "It can be used to pay for ads that are run ostensibly independently of the candidate that he's supporting."

Of course, that would mean Trump has to be interested in more than his own personal success. "Is he savvy enough as a political operator to use that money to essentially build a broad coalition in which he is the center and the doler-out of the money that could strengthen his political position?," asked Jennifer Victor, an associate professor of political science at George Mason University. "It's hard to say because his political movement so far has been so centered around himself." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Trump reportedly considered appointing controversial lawyer Sidney Powell to lead election fraud investigation

December 19, 2020
Sidney Powell.
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Trump campaign may have distanced itself from attorney Sidney Powell in its longshot fight to overturn the presidential election results, but President Trump has another job in mind for the controversial lawyer, The New York Times reports.

During a Friday meeting at the White House, Trump discussed making Powell a special counsel investigating voter fraud, two people briefed on the discussion told the Times. The president's advisers were reportedly not fond of the idea — Powell has largely fallen out of favor even among Trump's most ardent loyalists because she's pushed baseless conspiracy theories that Trump's loss stemmed from a Venezuelan plot involving corrupted voting machines.

Powell was at the White House for the meeting, which reportedly became "raucous" at times, and accused Trump's advisers of being quitters, the Times' sources said. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House counsel Pat Cipollone were reportedly two of the people who rejected the idea.

Per the Times, the meeting also involved a discussion about an executive order to take control of voting machines to examine them. Giuliani has reportedly made separate but similar calls for the Department of Homeland Security to seize the machines, only to be told the department does not have the authority to do so. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

