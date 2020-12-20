Why Notre Dame edged Texas A&M for the 4th and final College Football Playoff spot

-
Why Notre Dame edged Texas A&M for the 4th and final College Football Playoff spot12:52 p.m.
-
Trump's 'blind spot' for Russia partially responsible for Kremlin's alleged cyberattack, Romney suggests1:37 p.m.
-
3 ways Biden could respond to alleged Russian hack11:58 a.m.
-
Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines10:59 a.m.
-
SNL debuts new Joe Biden after Jim Carrey bids farewell to the role8:20 a.m.
-
Schumer, Toomey resolve COVID-19 relief sticking point, potentially setting stage for vote7:52 a.m.
-
Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claimsDecember 19, 2020
-
Trump reportedly considered appointing controversial lawyer Sidney Powell to lead election fraud investigationDecember 19, 2020
12:52 p.m.
Trump's 'blind spot' for Russia partially responsible for Kremlin's alleged cyberattack, Romney suggests
1:37 p.m.
11:58 a.m.
10:59 a.m.
8:20 a.m.
7:52 a.m.
December 19, 2020
Trump reportedly considered appointing controversial lawyer Sidney Powell to lead election fraud investigation
December 19, 2020