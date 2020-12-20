Why Notre Dame edged Texas A&M for the 4th and final College Football Playoff spot

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a topsy-turvy college football season, but in the end a squadron of blue bloods was left to play for the national championship.

The four team College Football Playoff field was announced Saturday, and includes, in order, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. The top-ranked, undefeated Crimson Tide will take on the Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year's Day. One-loss Clemson and the undefeated Ohio State will square off the same day in what was supposed to be the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, but a COVID-19-related venue shift means the two powerhouses will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, instead. The semifinal winners will then play for the National Championship in Miami on Nov. 11.

There were no major surprises in the selection process, although Texas A&M fans will likely take issue with Notre Dame's inclusion over the one-loss Aggies, especially after the Irish lost big to Clemson in the ACC championship. Gary Barta, the CFP selection committee chair, explained that the decision was a close one, but Notre Dame's wins over Clemson and a ranked North Carolina team gave them the edge over A&M, which only had one win over a ranked opponent. Read more at CBS Sports. Tim O'Donnell