coronavirus relief
Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.'

9:46 a.m.

To secure a compromise on a COVID-19 relief bill, both parties in Congress had to trade some proverbial "horses," even if one side viewed the other's as "unconscionable."

That's the word Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) used to describe the GOP's White House-backed tax break for corporate meal expenses, per The Washington Post. Proponents of the tax break, including President Trump, argue it will help boost activity for restaurants, but critics have derisively labeled it the "three-martini lunch" deduction, claiming it will really benefit business executives rather than the dining industry. But despite staunch Democratic opposition, it worked its way into the draft relief bill that Congress is hoping to pass soon.

The reason? Democrats leaders caved on the controversial tax break because their Republican counterparts agreed to expand tax credits for low income families and the working poor in exchange for its inclusion, a Democratic aide told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

he's no good to me dead
The Mandalorian creator confirms Boba Fett spinoff show

10:04 a.m.

Star Wars fans had plenty of questions after The Mandalorian's stunning season 2 finale, and its creator has just provided a key answer.

Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian, during a Monday appearance on Good Morning America cleared up confusion surrounding a post-credits scene in Friday's finale and confirmed that Boba Fett will be getting his own spinoff show titled The Book of Boba Fett. This is the third spinoff of The Mandalorian to be announced so far after Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic were revealed earlier this month.

The Mandalorian's season finale that dropped on Friday ended with text on screen reading, "The Book of Boba Fett. Coming December 2021." But since Disney hadn't announced a Boba Fett show by that name, and the finale was fairly conclusive, fans weren't sure if this was meant to tease a new Boba Fett spinoff or indicate that Boba will be taking center stage in The Mandalorian's third season. Favreau has now confirmed the former is the case.

"This is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3," Favreau said on GMA.

Favreau also confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is "the next show coming up," but a third season of The Mandalorian, which will still follow the "main character that we all have known and loved," is still on the way.

According to Lucasfilm, Temuera Morrison will reprise his role of Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, and Ming-Na Wen is set to return as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Morrison in the season 2 episode "The Tragedy," will also produce alongside Favreau and The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni. The show will debut on Disney+ in December 2021. Brendan Morrow

duped
Putin critic Navalny reportedly tricks Russian agent into revealing how he was poisoned

9:11 a.m.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reportedly uncovered details of his own poisoning by successfully duping a Russian agent into revealing them.

Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is recovering after being poisoned in August. On Monday, CNN reported that an agent from the toxins team at Russia's FSB security service made the "stunning disclosure" that Navalny was poisoned through a nerve agent planted in his underwear.

The way the revelation came about was just as stunning: evidently in a 45-minute phone call in which the agent, who was tasked with trailing Navalny, thought he was speaking with an official from Russia's National Security Council — but in reality, he was speaking with none other than Navalny himself. Navalny disguised his phone number so it looked like that of Russia's FSB headquarters to dupe the agent, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who ultimately "talked about others involved in the poisoning in the Siberian city of Tomsk, and how he was sent to clean things up," CNN reports. Bellingcat also reported on details from the phone call.

"Every once in a while, you come across a story, John [Berman], that really leaves your jaw wide open," CNN's Clarissa Ward said on CNN Monday morning. "And this is one of them."

Ward added, "Boy, does this conversation punch a giant hole in the Kremlin's narrative, which has always been to say that, 'Well, while the FSB might have been trailing Navlany, that does not prove that they poisoned him.' Well, this certainly would appear to prove it." Read more from Navalny's call at CNN. Brendan Morrow

shot in the arm
Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine shot on TV

8:03 a.m.
Joe Biden
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will get inoculated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on live television Monday, after he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receive the President's Daily Brief. "I don't want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden said. Vice President Mike Pence got vaccinated on TV Friday, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and other members of Congress were vaccinated later Friday and over the weekend. Harris and her husband are expected to get the vaccine next week. President Trump has not scheduled a vaccination or committed to getting inoculated. Peter Weber

From Russia With...?
Putin publicly praises Russian intelligence agency implicated in massive U.S. government hack

6:26 a.m.

Russia officially denies responsibility for the massive, ongoing cyber hack of U.S. government and business networks, despite growing evidence its SVR foreign intelligence service carried out the sophisticated breach. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin left his COVID-19 bubble to speak at the 100th anniversary of the SVR's founding, and amid his general praise for Russian security services and the SVR specifically, he slipped in some laudatory words for counterintelligence operations, according to a translation shared by the Kremlin.

"I know what I'm talking about here," said Putin, a former agent of the KGB, the SVR's predecessor. "And I rate very highly the difficult professional operations that have been conducted."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Russia is "pretty clearly" responsible for the "very significant" cyber breach, and "White House officials had drafted a statement to be released Friday accusing Moscow of carrying out the cyber intrusions in a months-long campaign, but they were blocked from doing so," The Washington Post reports, citing a senior administration official. President Trump tweeted his first comments on the cyber attack Saturday, bizarrely suggesting that maybe China was to blame.

"Trump's aversion to calling out the Kremlin for its malign activities in cyberspace and his deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin has become a hallmark of his presidency," the Post notes.

Trump "behaves so much like a paid Russian agent," says Gregory Treverton, a former chairman of the National Intelligence Council. "If you look at the string of his actions and pronouncements," he added, "the only consistent interpretation that you can logically draw is that he's in their thrall." Andrew Weiss, a Russia expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, agreed. "Starting with Trump's very first meeting with Putin to today's tweets we've seen an almost unbreakable pattern of denying the obvious about Russia's misdeeds while carrying water for the Kremlin," he told the Post. Peter Weber

the cyber
Trump's Pentagon is making a lame-duck bid to split U.S. Cyber Command from the NSA

5:09 a.m.
NSA headquarters
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and other top acting appointees President Trump installed at the Pentagon following a post-election purge are pushing to separate U.S. Cyber Command from the National Security Agency, both currently overseen by Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, Defense One first reported. The last-minute overhaul of the U.S. national security structure is being pursued in the last month of Trump's presidency, as the U.S. government tries to assess the extent of a massive cyber-espionage breach by Russia, and Congress isn't thrilled.

There's been discussion for years about when U.S. Cyber Command, the military's digital war-fighting branch launched in 2009, will be uncoupled from the NSA, the nation's largest spy agency, in charge of collecting foreign signals intelligence. Nakasone — a four-star general "beloved by both Democrats and Republicans," Politico notes — leads both agencies under a "dual hat" arrangement.

"Our government is currently responding to a cyberincident where a sophisticated adversary had access to thousands of U.S. networks," Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Ben Sasses (R-Neb.) said in a joint statement Sunday with fellow cybersecurity panelists Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Jim Langevin (D-R.I.). "Regardless of whether it's better to keep or end the dual-hat arrangement between NSA and CYBERCOM, now is not the time to do it."

The two agencies cannot legally be split apart until the defense secretary and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff — currently Gen. Mark Milley — certify that separation wouldn't diminish the effectiveness of Cyber Command. One U.S. official told The Wall Street Journal the proposal is "very preliminary" and a meeting on it is scheduled for this week. But "with Miller expected to sign off on the move, the fate of the proposal ultimately falls to Milley, who told Congress in 2019 that the dual-hat leadership structure was working and should be maintained," Defense One reports.

"Chairman Milley has not reviewed nor endorsed any recommendation to split CYBERCOM and NSA," a spokesman said. Milley reportedly received the proposal last week. "A defense official cautioned that even if the leadership change should go through, President-elect Joe Biden and his defense team could simply reverse the decision and rejoin the offensive digital unit and the intelligence gathering organization," Politico reports. Peter Weber

Don't Know Much About History
Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference

2:47 a.m.

President Trump met Friday night with Michael Flynn, the retired lieutenant general who briefly served as his first national security adviser, just weeks after pardoning him for lying to the FBI, and he asked about Flynn's idea to send the U.S. military into several states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden and compel them to "rerun" the election, according to several news organizations.

Most Trump administration officials and advisers in the Oval Office meeting reportedly strenuously objected to that idea and other schemes to try and overturn Trump's definitive, certified loss, though former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne said he was there and sided with Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell, who are telling Trump falsely that he actually won the election. On Sunday, Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward urged Trump to listen to his conspiratorial seducers, using a historical analogy dating back to 49 B.C.

Colloquially, "crossing the Rubicon" means something like moving past the point of no return, which is ominous enough when it comes to pushing to overthrow a democratic election. But you don't have to read Gaius Suetonius Tranquillus to understand the specific historical context of the phrase. You could consult Wikipedia, for example, or ask a high school history teacher.

When Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon River into Roman Italy with a legion of soldiers, he violated Roman law, precipitating a civil war, the end of the Roman Republic, and the beginning of the Roman Empire. Things didn't end well for Caesar, of course, but if your concern is saving a republic from an autocrat, it's probably best to understand your historical analogies before, well, crossing the rhetorical Rubicon. Peter Weber

georgia runoffs
Pastors: Loeffler's campaign against Warnock is 'broader attack against the Black church'

2:09 a.m.
Kelly Loeffler and Nikki Haley.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

More than 100 religious leaders have signed an open letter to Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), asking her to stop the "false attacks" against the "social justice theological and faith traditions" of Rev. Raphael Warnock, her Democratic opponent.

Warnock and Loeffler, who was appointed to her Senate seat in 2019 after Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons, are fighting to win one of Georgia's two Senate runoff races on Jan. 5. Warnock is senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and throughout the campaign, Loeffler has tried to brand him as a "radical" liberal and "socialist," criticizing him for a 2011 sermon invoking the military and his support of women's reproductive rights.

In their letter, the religious leaders — primarily pastors from Georgia — ask Loeffler to "cease your false attacks on Rev. Warnock's social justice theological and faith traditions which visualizes a just and ardent world where love, fairness, and equal justice under the law for marginalized people of all races is not only accepted as an authentic prophetic message in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, but also a central message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

Warnock has not said or written anything that indicates he is a "socialist" or "radical," the letter states, and the leaders see Loeffler's "attacks against Warnock as a broader attack against the Black church and faith traditions for which we stand."

The race between Warnock and Loeffler has been filled with controversies. Earlier this month, an open letter against Warnock was released by conservative Black ministers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Warnock also responded to criticism from two Orthodox rabbis upset over remarks he made about unarmed Palestinians being shot by Israeli soldiers, saying he is a "staunch ally and supporter of Israel."

Loeffler has been scrutinized for selling stocks at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when she received confidential information during Senate briefings. She has also spread baseless claims about election fraud in Georgia, supported President Trump's attempt to overturn the election results, and posed for a photo during a rally with Chester Doles, a white supremacist and former KKK leader who marched in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Loeffler's campaign later said she didn't know who he was, and otherwise would have removed him from the event. Catherine Garcia

