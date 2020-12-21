Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on TV: 'There's nothing to worry about'

President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on live TV, and he's calling on all Americans to do so when they can.

The president-elect on Monday received a shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Delaware, becoming the latest politician to do so after Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine publicly on Friday. Officials have been getting the vaccine, which requires a second dose, on camera to help boost confidence among Americans that it's safe and effective. Biden's wife, Jill Biden, also received a dose of the vaccine on Monday.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," the president-elect said. "There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot."

After receiving the vaccine, Biden also praised scientists and frontline workers, saying "we owe these folks an awful lot," and he added that the Trump administration "deserves some credit for getting this off the ground." He also said, however, "this is just the beginning," noting it will "take time" to get the general population vaccinated and urging Americans to avoid traveling for the upcoming holiday season as COVID-19 cases surge in the United States.

Although Pence received a COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday, it's unclear when President Trump will do so. Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, NBC News reports, is expected to receive the vaccine next week. Brendan Morrow