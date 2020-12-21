Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

Comedian John Mulaney is receiving an outpouring of support from fans as he reportedly checks into rehab.

The stand-up comic over the weekend checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days to receive treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction, Page Six reported on Monday. The news was confirmed by People.

Mulaney, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, has previously spoken about his struggles with sobriety, opening up in an 2019 interview with Esquire and explaining that he stopped drinking and doing cocaine when he was 23.

"I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie," Mulaney told Esquire. "It was just crazy. ... I was like, 'You're f---ing out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him.'"

Mulaney has also spoken about this in his stand-up, during his special New in Town referencing that he "used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop."

Page Six quoted a source as saying that Mulaney's "friends and family are happy that he's finally getting some help and focusing on his health," adding, "His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic."

The news was quickly followed by Mulaney's fans wishing him well on social media, and The Athletic's Molly Knight wrote, "Much love to John Mulaney and anyone else struggling with addiction right now. There is hope and there is help. Please don't feel embarrassed asking for it." Brendan Morrow