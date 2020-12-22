See More Speed Reads
'serious accusation'
Washington Football Team reportedly settled with Dan Snyder sexual misconduct accuser for $1.6 million

10:23 a.m.
Dan Snyder
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team reportedly paid $1.6 million in a confidential settlement after a woman accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual misconduct.

The team reportedly paid this settlement in 2009 following an alleged incident on Snyder’s private plane, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post cited a copy of the agreement, and court records reportedly showed that Snyder's business partners referred to a "serious accusation of sexual misconduct."

The agreement reportedly did not provide details of the misconduct allegation, nor did Snyder admit wrongdoing, but it said that a female employee who was later fired made "certain allegations" in April 2009, according to the Post. The woman who made the claims did not respond to the Post's request for comment.

The New York Times previously reported that "two investigations conducted in 2009, one by the team and another by an outside law firm hired by the team, said they were unable to substantiate" a woman's allegation "that Snyder had accosted her in April 2009 on a flight to Washington from Las Vegas" and that the team paid a settlement "to avoid any potential negative publicity if the woman sued Snyder." According to the Post, attorneys for the team's minority owners described the Times' characterization as a "self-serving and one-sided framing of a serious accusation of sexual misconduct against Mr. Snyder."

This comes amid an NFL investigation into the Washington Football Team after women came forward with allegations that they experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, and the Post previously reported that this probe uncovered a confidential settlement. According to the Post, the "team's lawyers are fighting in federal court to keep" it "under wraps." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

iran negotiations
Israel, Arab nations want a say in Biden's Iran negotiations. Here's why his advisers are skeptical.

10:19 a.m.
U.S., UAE, Israel, Bahrain flags.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Representatives from Israel and several Gulf Arab nations want their countries to have a seat at the table when the Biden administration begins negotiating with Iran next year, Politico reports.

Ambassadors to the United States from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — the countries involved so-called Abraham Accords — told Politico they have more at stake than the U.S. and European countries who crafted the original Iran nuclear deal in 2015, and they think the U.S. is in a stronger position now than they were during the Obama administration. The U.S. would sacrifice leverage by rehashing the old agreement, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said. If regional partners were included in the negotiations, they believe they could help secure a brand new agreement that not only makes it more challenging for Iran to build a nuclear weapon, but also one that targets it's ballistic missiles program and use of proxy militias.

Robert Satloff, the executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agrees Biden should not "freeze" the parties out of talks. "After all, what the Biden administration should want is not just an agreement that the Iranians accept, but one that will last," he told Politico.

Still, Politico notes, people in Biden's orbit remember Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu working hard to "scuttle the 2015 nuclear agreement, making moves many of them deemed downright insulting" to former President Barack Obama. Therefore, they fear Israel and the Arab states may "act as spoilers" in future talks."Renegotiating everything is just unrealistic to anybody who talks to an Iranian," the official told Politico. "The idea that we have leverage to just start over is nice in theory, but in practice there’s no way the Iranians will go for it," one former U.S. official told Politico. "If Biden comes in and that’s the stand, the Iranians will be convinced that there’s no serious engaging with the U.S." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus crisis
More than a dozen death row inmates at an Indiana prison have coronavirus

10:17 a.m.
Terre Haute prison.
John Sommers II/Getty Images

Coronavirus outbreaks in prisons may slow the Trump administration's plans to continue executing federal prisoners on death row.

Already this year, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has executed 10 people on death row, and is slated to execute three more before President Trump leaves office. The uptick comes despite coronavirus outbreaks among death row inmates and execution workers, and amid a lawsuit from Indiana prisoners demanding the executions be paused to prevent further spread, The New York Times reports.

Before this year, a federal execution hadn't taken place in the U.S. in 17 years; State executions have fallen over the past several years as well. All 10 of those killed by the government this year happened at the Terre Haute prison in Indiana, where less than 50 of the prison's 1,239 inmates are on death row. A total of 252 prisoners at Terre Haute have tested positive for coronavirus, and 14 of them are on death row, the Bureau of Prisons has reported. Two of those with the virus are scheduled to be executed in December.

After the November 14 execution of Orlando Hall, the bureau also said eight people who had traveled to Terre Haute for the execution had contracted the virus. Five of those people were expected to return to Terre Haute in December for two more executions. In response, prisoners sued the Justice Department to contend the executions will only further spread the virus. The virus recently led to the postponement of the execution of a third person — Lisa Montgomery, who isn't held at Terre Haute and hasn't tested positive — until January.

A fifth of state and federal prisoners and a fifth of prison workers in the U.S. have tested positive for coronavirus, data collected by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press revealed last week. In Indiana, one in ten prisoners have contracted the virus. The Week Staff

'blast zone'
Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

9:07 a.m.
President Trump
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly spending some of his last days in office "bitterly" turning on nearly everyone in his orbit to the point that officials are now trying to avoid the West Wing.

As Trump continues his attempts to overturn the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, Axios reports that he's "turning bitterly on virtually every person around him" and "griping about anyone who refuses to indulge" his efforts or baseless conspiracy theories.

Among the targets of his ire is evidently Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump has reportedly been complaining isn't "fighting hard enough" for him. Pence's upcoming role presiding over the Senate as the results of the 2020 election are validated, which the president would consider "the ultimate betrayal," has started "to loom large" in Trump's mind, Axios says.

But it's not just Pence, and Axios reports that as Trump lashes out, "everyone is in the blast zone," including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

"Top officials are trying to stay away from the West Wing right now," Axios writes.

Trump, whose baseless allegations that there was widespread voter fraud in the election have been shot down by Attorney General William Barr and others, has "turned to a ragtag group of conspiracy theorists" to help him overturn Biden's win, holding meetings at the Oval Office to discuss "extreme measures" that White House officials noted "would be unconstitutional or otherwise unworkable," The Washington Post previously reported. Amid such efforts, Axios writes that "we cannot stress enough how unnerved Trump officials are by the conversations unfolding inside the White House." Read more at Axios. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April

7:53 a.m.
Pedestrians in Taipei, Taiwan
An Rong Xu/Getty Images

A locally transmitted case of COVID-19 has been reported in Taiwan for the first time in eight months.

Taiwan's health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that a woman in her 30s contracted the coronavirus following contact with a foreign pilot, CNN reports. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the pilot, who is from New Zealand, was infected with COVID-19 in the United States, Bloomberg reports.

This is the first domestic COVID-19 case to be reported in Taiwan since April 12, and Axios reports that the island "had been free of the coronavirus longer than any other place that had previously reported an infection."

Indeed, Taiwan "has had one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world," CNN writes, noting its only cases since April 12 had been imported. Taiwan has reported 770 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, and according to Bloomberg, it has seen more than 300 cases from people returning from overseas since April.

Raina MacIntyre, University of New South Wales professor of global biosecurity, told Bloomberg that as "the pandemic today outside the borders of Taiwan is worse than ever," for Taiwan and other places that have had a successful COVID-19 response, "the international border is the weak link which may let infection in." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. deaths will hit a record 3.2 million in 2020, due largely to COVID-19

7:48 a.m.

The U.S. will exceed 3 million annual deaths for the first time in 2020, The Associated Press reports, citing preliminary federal figures. And "as with so many other grim milestones this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is largely to blame," AP writes. Almost 320,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 this year, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally, meaning about 1 out of every 1,000 people in the U.S. will have died from the coronavirus by Christmas.

The projected 3.2 million deaths would be a 15 percent jump from the 2.84 million recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2019. That's the largest one-year percentage jump since 1918, when the U.S. lost tens of thousands of people in World War I and hundreds of thousands more to the flu pandemic. An analysis in the Journal of the American Medical Association last week found that COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the U.S., topping heart disease and cancer.

Deaths usually rise each year because the U.S. population is growing and aging. But the typical increase is between 20,000 to 50,000 deaths, not the 400,000 expected in 2020, AP explains. In 2019, nearly 16,000 more people died in the U.S., the overall mortality rate dropped, and life expectancy rose by several weeks. Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, told AP that life expectancy could drop by as much as three years in 2020.

Drug overdoses also rose sharply in 2020, suicides appear to have ended their multi-year decline, and an expected drop in car crash fatalities doesn't seem to have materialized, AP reports. Final numbers are expected in a few months. Peter Weber

Planning to lose
Trump and Pence hosted House GOP allies, Sidney Powell to map out election-reversal strategies

6:31 a.m.
The West Wing
Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

As President Trump's "more mainstream allies" break with him over his baseless election fraud claims, the president "has turned to a ragtag group of conspiracy theorists, media-hungry lawyers, and other political misfits in a desperate attempt to hold on to power after his election loss," The Washington Post reports.

When the two factions met with Trump on Friday night, the Post adds, "the Oval Office erupted into raucous acrimony as the outside advisers proposed a number of extreme measures for reversing the results while the White House officials pointed out that such actions would be unconstitutional or otherwise unworkable." Trump met Monday with two of the outside advisers, Rudy Giuliani and conspiratorial lawyer Sidney Powell — for the third time in four days — in what the Post calls as "an indication that the outsiders are gaining sway" over his more sober-minded aides.

Trump "is grasping at straws," a senior administration official told the Post. "If you come in and tell him he lost, and that it's over, he doesn't want to hear from you. He is looking for people to tell him what he wants to hear."

Trump also huddled Monday with members of the House Freedom Caucus. Participants described the three hours of meetings as strategy sessions for their Jan. 6 performative effort to contest President-elect Joe Biden's win before a joint session of Congress, Politico reports. "It was a back-and-forth concerning the planning and strategy for January the 6th," Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) told Politico, adding that the dozen or so House Republicans also met with Vice President Mike Pence in the Cabinet Room to make sure they are all in agreement on procedural rules and how Pence will adjudicate objections as the presiding officer of Congress' electoral vote count.

The challenge Brooks says he will raise to Biden's win will fail, but he needs one senator to even force the House and Senate to consider the objection. Brooks said there are "multiple" Senate Republicans open to joining his futile crusade, but he didn't name names and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) was skeptical. "It's going down like a shot dog," Thune said Monday. "I just don't think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be." Peter Weber

biden cabinet
Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary

4:55 a.m.
Joe Biden
Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of public schools, as education secretary, The Washington Post reports, adding that the announcement could be made before Christmas on Friday. Cardona was named to his current position just last year, and before that he was assistant superintendent in Meriden, Connecticut, a district with about 9,000 students. He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents, and he became Connecticut's youngest principal when he was only 28.

Biden has not made a final offer, the Post reports, citing people close to the president-elect, but he met virtually with Cardona on Monday, alone with future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden has pledged to pick someone with a background in public education to the Education Department, and Cardona is seen as more of a consensus candidate than Biden's other rumored finalist, Howard University's Leslie Fenwick, who is a sharp critic of testing-based accountability and other business-style education policies.

"Cardona's experience in public education represents a sharp contrast with President Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and spent much of her energy advocating for alternatives to public education," the Post notes. "And while Cardona has lived in poverty, DeVos is a billionaire who has been wealthy all her life." Cardona butted heads a bit with teachers unions this fall when he pushed to open public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called him as a "very, very solid" candidate. Peter Weber

