See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

BioNTech chief: 'Highly likely' COVID-19 vaccine will hold up against UK coronavirus mutation

11:50 a.m.
Ugur Sahin.
BioNTech/AFP via Getty Images

BioNTech's chief executive Ugur Sahin told reporters Tuesday it is "highly likely" his company's COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed alongside Pfizer and has been rolled out in several countries including the United States, will hold up against the new coronavirus variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Scientists have many questions about the new strain, which appears to be more transmissible, including how it affects vaccine efficacy. Per Reuters, Sahin said he'll need another two weeks of study and data collection to determine whether the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will remain effective, but he is confident the mutations won't be enough to evade the immune response it induces. "The vaccine contains more than 1,270, and only nine of them are changed (in the mutant virus)," Sahin said. "That means 99 percent of the protein is still the same."

Even if an adjustment is required, the mRNA technology used in both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines would theoretically allow the companies to "engineer a vaccine which completely mimics the new mutation," Sahin said. In that hypothetical scenario it could take just six weeks to produce a new version of the vaccine, though Sahin noted regulators would have to re-evaluate things at that point. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

policy delay
Edit

Biden team says it won't be able to immediately reverse Trump's immigration policies

1:00 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is likely to break his central campaign promise around immigration.

In an interview with Spanish Wire Service EFE, incoming Biden advisers Susan Rice and Jake Sullivan backtracked from pledges to quickly dismantle President Trump's immigration system, The Washington Post reports. While domestic policy adviser Rice said Biden will eventually implement executive orders to ease up on immigration enforcement and begin accepting asylum seekers again, they'll "need time" to do so.

Trump implemented dozens of harsh immigration policies throughout his presidency, including drastically cutting refugee admissions and, recently, using a CDC rule to rapidly expel migrants amid the pandemic. Biden promised to reverse many of those rules, but because they had atrophied America's immigration infrastructure, experts noted Biden would need time to rebuild the system before ending Trump's agenda.

Rice acknowledged that reality in her interview, saying "migrants and asylum seekers absolutely should not believe those in the [southern border] region peddling the idea that the border will suddenly be fully open to process everyone on Day 1. It will not." Rice added that "it will take months to develop the capacity that we will need to reopen fully." Among the rules that won't immediately be reversed are the pandemic rule and Trump's Migration Policy Protocols, which force migrants crossing the border to stay in Mexico, often in dangerous border camps, as they await immigration court hearings.

The statements from Biden's team come in contrast to what he promised throughout his 2020 campaign. Biden pledged to "address the Trump-created humanitarian crisis on our border" starting "day one" of his presidency, including by ending the practice of "deny[ing] asylum to people fleeing persecution and violence." Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

live shot
Edit

Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine, tells Americans he has 'extreme confidence' in it

11:14 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the latest official to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on live television as a "symbol to the rest of the country."

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday publicly received a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, as did Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and numerous frontline health care workers.

The nation's top infectious disease expert moments before receiving the shot said it was important for him to do so not only because he regularly sees patients but also to show his confidence in the vaccine.

"As important, or more important, is as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated, so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic," Fauci said.

Azar also assured Americans before receiving the vaccine that "I made it a personal priority to ensure that we were not cutting any corners" in its development, while Collins said that "rigorous scientific analysis" has shown that the vaccine is safe and effective.

These officials received the first shot of the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose, after President-elect Joe Biden also received a dose on live TV on Monday, telling Americans that "there's nothing to worry about" and they should get vaccinated as soon as they can. Days earlier, Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine publicly as well, saying, "History will record that this week was the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic." Brendan Morrow

'serious accusation'
Edit

Washington Football Team reportedly settled with Dan Snyder sexual misconduct accuser for $1.6 million

10:23 a.m.
Dan Snyder
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team reportedly paid $1.6 million in a confidential settlement after a woman accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual misconduct.

The team reportedly paid this settlement in 2009 following an alleged incident on Snyder’s private plane, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post cited a copy of the agreement, and court records reportedly showed that Snyder's business partners referred to a "serious accusation of sexual misconduct."

The agreement reportedly did not provide details of the misconduct allegation, nor did Snyder admit wrongdoing, but it said that a female employee who was later fired made "certain allegations" in April 2009, according to the Post. The woman who made the claims did not respond to the Post's request for comment.

The New York Times previously reported that "two investigations conducted in 2009, one by the team and another by an outside law firm hired by the team, said they were unable to substantiate" a woman's allegation "that Snyder had accosted her in April 2009 on a flight to Washington from Las Vegas" and that the team paid a settlement "to avoid any potential negative publicity if the woman sued Snyder." According to the Post, attorneys for the team's minority owners described the Times' characterization as a "self-serving and one-sided framing of a serious accusation of sexual misconduct against Mr. Snyder."

This comes amid an NFL investigation into the Washington Football Team after women came forward with allegations that they experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, and the Post previously reported that this probe uncovered a confidential settlement. According to the Post, the "team's lawyers are fighting in federal court to keep" it "under wraps." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

iran negotiations
Edit

Israel, Arab nations want a say in Biden's Iran negotiations. Here's why his advisers are skeptical.

10:19 a.m.
U.S., UAE, Israel, Bahrain flags.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Representatives from Israel and several Gulf Arab nations want their countries to have a seat at the table when the Biden administration begins negotiating with Iran next year, Politico reports.

Ambassadors to the United States from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — the countries involved in the Abraham Accords — told Politico they have more at stake than the U.S. and European countries who crafted the original Iran nuclear deal in 2015, and they think the U.S. is in a stronger position now than during the Obama administration. The U.S. would sacrifice leverage by rehashing the old agreement, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said. If regional partners were included in the negotiations, they believe they could help secure a brand new agreement that not only makes it more challenging for Iran to build a nuclear weapon, but also one that targets its ballistic missiles program and use of proxy militias.

Robert Satloff, the executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agrees Biden should not "freeze" the parties out of talks. "After all, what the Biden administration should want is not just an agreement that the Iranians accept, but one that will last," he told Politico.

Still, Politico notes, people in Biden's orbit remember Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu working hard to "scuttle the 2015 nuclear agreement, making moves many of them deemed downright insulting" to former President Barack Obama. Therefore, they fear Israel and the Arab states may "act as spoilers" in future talks."Renegotiating everything is just unrealistic to anybody who talks to an Iranian," the official said. "The idea that we have leverage to just start over is nice in theory, but in practice there's no way the Iranians will go for it," one former U.S. official said. "If Biden comes in and that's the stand, the Iranians will be convinced that there's no serious engaging with the U.S." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus crisis
Edit

More than a dozen death row inmates at an Indiana prison have coronavirus

10:17 a.m.
Terre Haute prison.
John Sommers II/Getty Images

COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons may slow the Trump administration's plans to continue executing federal prisoners on death row.

Already this year, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has executed 10 people on death row, and is slated to execute three more before President Trump leaves office. The uptick comes despite coronavirus outbreaks among death row inmates and execution workers, and amid a lawsuit from Indiana prisoners demanding the executions be paused to prevent further spread, The New York Times reports.

Before this year, a federal execution hadn't taken place in the U.S. in 17 years; State executions have fallen over the past several years as well. All 10 of those killed by the government this year happened at the Terre Haute prison in Indiana, where fewer than 50 of the prison's 1,239 inmates are on death row. A total of 252 prisoners at Terre Haute have tested positive for COVID-19, and 14 of them are on death row, the Bureau of Prisons has reported. Two of those with the virus are scheduled to be executed in December.

After the November 14 execution of Orlando Hall, the bureau also said eight people who had traveled to Terre Haute for the execution had contracted the virus. Five of those people were expected to return to Terre Haute in December for two more executions. In response, prisoners sued the Justice Department to contend the executions will only further spread the virus. The virus recently led to the postponement of the execution of a third person — Lisa Montgomery, who isn't held at Terre Haute and hasn't tested positive — until January.

A fifth of state and federal prisoners and a fifth of prison workers in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, data collected by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press revealed last week. In Indiana, one in ten prisoners have contracted the virus. Kathryn Krawczyk

'blast zone'
Edit

Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

9:07 a.m.
President Trump
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly spending some of his last days in office "bitterly" turning on nearly everyone in his orbit to the point that officials are now trying to avoid the West Wing.

As Trump continues his attempts to overturn the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, Axios reports that he's "turning bitterly on virtually every person around him" and "griping about anyone who refuses to indulge" his efforts or baseless conspiracy theories.

Among the targets of his ire is evidently Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump has reportedly been complaining isn't "fighting hard enough" for him. Pence's upcoming role presiding over the Senate as the results of the 2020 election are validated, which the president would consider "the ultimate betrayal," has started "to loom large" in Trump's mind, Axios says.

But it's not just Pence, and Axios reports that as Trump lashes out, "everyone is in the blast zone," including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

"Top officials are trying to stay away from the West Wing right now," Axios writes.

Trump, whose baseless allegations that there was widespread voter fraud in the election have been shot down by Attorney General William Barr and others, has "turned to a ragtag group of conspiracy theorists" to help him overturn Biden's win, holding meetings at the Oval Office to discuss "extreme measures" that White House officials noted "would be unconstitutional or otherwise unworkable," The Washington Post previously reported. Amid such efforts, Axios writes that "we cannot stress enough how unnerved Trump officials are by the conversations unfolding inside the White House." Read more at Axios. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April

7:53 a.m.
Pedestrians in Taipei, Taiwan
An Rong Xu/Getty Images

A locally transmitted case of COVID-19 has been reported in Taiwan for the first time in eight months.

Taiwan's health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that a woman in her 30s contracted the coronavirus following contact with a foreign pilot, CNN reports. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the pilot, who is from New Zealand, was infected with COVID-19 in the United States, Bloomberg reports.

This is the first domestic COVID-19 case to be reported in Taiwan since April 12, and Axios reports that the island "had been free of the coronavirus longer than any other place that had previously reported an infection."

Indeed, Taiwan "has had one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world," CNN writes, noting its only cases since April 12 had been imported. Taiwan has reported 770 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, and according to Bloomberg, it has seen more than 300 cases from people returning from overseas since April.

Raina MacIntyre, University of New South Wales professor of global biosecurity, told Bloomberg that as "the pandemic today outside the borders of Taiwan is worse than ever," for Taiwan and other places that have had a successful COVID-19 response, "the international border is the weak link which may let infection in." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.