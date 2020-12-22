Report: Pfizer close to deal with Trump administration to provide more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Trump administration and Pfizer are nearing a deal for the company to provide tens of millions of additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine next spring in exchange for the government invoking the Defense Production Act, helping Pfizer get the necessary supplies to make the vaccine, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

Only the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have received federal authorization for emergency use in the United States, and both companies have already signed contracts with the U.S. and other governments to secure most of the doses they are capable of producing for the next six months. Prizer has indicated that if the deal with the Trump administration goes through and the company gets access to more supplies and raw materials, it will be able to produce at least 70 million more doses, the Times reports. The Trump administration is asking for 100 million additional doses.

A person familiar with the deal, which could be announced as early as Wednesday, told the Times Pfizer is asking for better access to nine specialized products, including lipids. It is unclear how much the government would pay Pfizer for the additional doses if a deal is reached. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia