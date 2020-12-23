Pfizer will sell U.S. 100 million more vaccine doses

Pfizer and BioNTech will sell the U.S. an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmakers said Wednesday.
At least 70 million doses will be delivered by June 30, and the rest will come by July 31, according to the terms of the $2 billion deal. The U.S. can also opt to buy another 400 million doses, The Associated Press reports.
Pfizer's vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing transmission of coronavirus. It was the first to gain FDA approval, and is being distributed across the U.S. The Trump administration purchased 100 million vaccine doses from Pfizer over the summer, as well as 100 million from Moderna, and millions more from developers still testing their vaccines. Reports indicated Pfizer had later offered the U.S. an additional 100 million doses, but the Trump administration turned them down, meaning the U.S. wouldn't get more Pfizer doses until the summer. Kathryn Krawczyk
Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in Deutsche Bank's wealth management division, has resigned, effective Dec. 31, Vrablic and Deutsche Bank said Tuesday. Vrablic became President Trump's private banker at the German lender in 2011, at a time when Trump was having difficulties borrowing money due to his history of defaulting on loans. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, already a client of Vrablic, introduced her to Trump.
"The reasons for Ms. Vrablic's abrupt resignation were not clear," The New York Times reports. But Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal investigation into a real estate deal in which Vrablic and a longtime colleague at the bank, Dominic Scalzi, invested in an apartment building partly owned by Kushner. Scalzi is also resigning at the end of the year.
The status of the internal review is unclear, the Times reports. But the relationship between Trump and Deutsche Bank is the subject of congressional, civil, and criminal investigations, including a criminal inquiry by the Manhattan district attorney. Vrablic is not among the handful of Deutsche Bank employees questioned by New York investigators yet, but her lawyer told CNN that "Ms. Vrablic is committed to cooperating with the authorities if asked."
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Tuesday she will retire after helping the federal government transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration. "I will be helpful in any role people think I can be helpful in," she told Newsy. "And then I will retire." She added: "I will be helpful through a period of time. And then I will have to say that this experience has been a bit overwhelming. It's been very difficult on my family."
The reference to her family was evidently prompted by an Associated Press report Sunday on Birx traveling to her vacation home on Delaware's Fenwick Island over Thanksgiving, accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx had urged Americans to limit their holiday festivities to "immediate household"; she told AP that everyone on the trip was part of her "immediate household" and the visit was not "for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving" but to winterize the property for a potential sale.
Birx joined the coronavirus task force in February, and she has put in long hours poring over data, traveling the country to meet with state and local officials, drafting guidelines, and preparing presentations on the pandemic for senior White House officials, The New York Times reports. She has also faced criticism for, among other things, appearing to ingratiate herself with President Trump and painting an overly rosy assessment of the pandemic for him and his top aides.
Biden has named Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as his chief medical adviser, but "the president-elect's team has hesitated to bring Birx on board — with critics voicing concerns about her credibility and accusing her of at times being overly deferential to Trump," Politico reports. Birx worked in Fauci's lab earlier in her long career, and the two remain close.
Birx, 64, told Politico over text message that she hasn't set a date for her retirement, but she does plan to step down. "I want to ensure the transition goes well," she wrote, "meaning I will stay as long as needed and then retire." Peter Weber
President Trump has turned against everyone he thinks isn't fighting to keep in office after he lost the Nov. 3 election, according to several reports and Trump tweets, and among those the president considers insufficiently loyal is Vice President Mike Pence, Axios reports. "A source who spoke to Trump said the president was complaining about Pence and brought up a Lincoln Project ad that claims that Pence is 'backing away' from Trump. This ad has clearly got inside Trump’s head, the source said."
Some of the Lincoln Project's ads are explicitly aimed at getting inside Trump's head, and one spot about former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale reportedly helped lead to Parscale's ouster. Pence appears to be taking Trump's feelings seriously. Trump can't fire Pence, but "the vice president does not want to leave on bad terms with the president, I can assure you that," an administration official with knowledge of Pence's thinking told The Washington Post.
When Pence addressed the pro-Trump group Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, he fed "the mirage that the election fight was not yet over," the Post reports. "As our election contest continues, I'll make you a promise: We're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted," Pence said. "We're going to win Georgia, we're going to save America, and we'll never stop fighting to make America great again." Trump has already lost Georgia several times, including after both a hand recount and a machine recount.
"The GOP is plunging into open warfare over President-elect Joe Biden's election victory" and President Trump's "increasing embrace of conspiracy theorists as the defeated president and his most ardent allies continue to plot efforts to subvert the outcome of the Nov. 3 election," The Washington Post reports. "Advisers and allies who have called Trump to check in or wish him a merry Christmas have been encouraged to go on TV and fight for him amid complaints that others are not doing so."
Two Trump allies, veteran GOP strategist Karl Rove and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), did go on Fox News on Tuesday, but not to back Trump's election fraud conspiracies or the most prominent figures enabling him, fringy lawyer Sidney Powell and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump is "intrigued" by Powell's conspiracies, one person told the Post, but others around him are telling him "it's crazy and she has no idea what she's talking about."
Flynn's suggestion to send the military to force a handful of states to redo their elections is "an idiotic idea," Rove told Fox's John Roberts. "There's no ability for any president to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1803, claiming that the issue has got to do with the hubbub around the election." Flynn is "at the bottom of the list" of people who should be advising Trump about politics, he added, and as for Powell, "what she has done to sort of throw mud on the president through her antics is unbelievable," Rove added. "The president has been so ill-served by this crowd, and she's chief among them."
"I think this is a very, very dangerous thing that we're engaging in right now." — Chris Christie on Fox News on Republicans challenging the election even after the Electoral College has voted pic.twitter.com/SViJoORpH7
Former '80s heartthrob Kirk Cameron has decided the best way to celebrate Christmas is by ignoring all public health warnings and organizing super-spreader caroling events, where people don't wear masks or social distance.
Cameron is an evangelical Christian, and in his invitation to his Tuesday night singalong, he urged people to "let your voice be heard at this peaceful protest praising the Prince of Peace." The gathering was held outside of The Oaks shopping center in Thousand Oaks, California, next to a COVID-19 testing site. The mall stated that it did "not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — event," and asked Cameron to stop using The Oaks as a venue.
About 75 to 100 people showed up for the gathering, from children to senior citizens, ABC 7 Los Angeles reports. Footage shot from ABC 7's helicopter shows few people wore masks and there was no social distancing, in clear defiance of public health officials, who have been begging people amid the pandemic to stay home as much as possible, avoid large groups, wear face coverings, and stand at least six feet apart from others.
California is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, leaving hospital intensive care units at capacity, but that hasn't deterred Cameron — who not only isn't a public health expert, but also never played one on TV — from holding his events. His first one was attended by hundreds of people earlier this month, and afterwards, Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena said, "Liberty and freedom are very fragile and they come with great responsibility. Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is un-Christian." Catherine Garcia
More than 50,000 people have signed an online petition to stop a church that is open only to white people from operating in the town of Murdock, Minnesota.
The Asatru Folk Assembly says its members honor "the Gods under the names given to them by our Germanic/Norse ancestors." The Southern Poverty Law Center calls it a "neo-Volkisch hate group," saying its bigotry is rooted in "baseless claims of bloodlines grounding the superiority of one's white identity." Church board member Allen Turnage denied being part of a white supremacist group, telling NBC News, "Just because we respect our own culture, that doesn't mean we are denigrating someone else's."
The group purchased a building in Murdock that once was used as a Lutheran church, and because it was zoned in a residential area, they asked the city for a conditional use permit to turn the building back into a church. With a vote of 3-1 earlier this month, the Murdock City Council agreed, angering residents.
Murdock is home to 298 people, and due to an influx of immigrants from Mexico and Central America, Latinos make up 20 percent of the population. Resident Peter Kennedy told NBC News he believes the Asatru Folk Assembly "thought they could fly under the radar in a small town like this, but we'd like to keep the pressure on them. Racism is not welcome here."
Murdock Mayor Crag Kavanagh told NBC News the city attorney "highly advised" that council members grant the permit "for legal reasons to protect the First Amendment rights. We knew that if this was going to be denied, we were going to have a legal battle on our hands that could be pretty expensive." The dissenting vote came from council member Stephanie Hoff, who said she thinks the city would have won a court battle by making a case for "the emotional and mental wellbeing of the city of Murdock."
Municipalities cannot discriminate against placing churches in residential neighborhoods, municipal law expert Brian Egan told NBC News, but Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard, said if the council had known about the private property sale, it could have stopped it due to laws against racial discrimination in property transactions. "No institution that proposes to exclude people on account of race is allowed to run an operation in the state of Minnesota," he explained. Catherine Garcia
Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!
Trump did not explain why he is angry at Thune, but in the final days of his presidency, Axios reported early Tuesday, Trump "is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him, griping about anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election." On Monday, Thune shot down a plan by Trump and his House GOP allies to object to President-elect Joe Biden's win during a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress, saying "it's just not going anywhere" and "in the Senate it would go down like a shot dog."
Thune "was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and isn't seen as a vulnerable candidate in the 2022 election," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports. "He ran unopposed in his 2010 reelection bid and as of Sept. 30, he had more than $13 million in his campaign fund." One of the few Republicans in the state with the stature to primary Thune, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), quickly took herself out of the running.
.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022.
Many congressional Republicans have shied away from recognizing Biden's victory so as not to enrage Trump and draw career-limiting mean tweets. Trump is now testing that theory, betting he will still dominate the GOP in two years and have more sway in South Dakota than its powerful senior senator. Peter Weber