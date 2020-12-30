Brexit
U.K. Parliament overwhelmingly backs Brexit deal

1:00 p.m.

After more than four years of intense debate, the final step in the long, winding Brexit saga went smoothly for the United Kingdom's Parliament, which overwhelmingly backed a recently agreed-upon trade deal with the European Union. The approval, which was mostly a formality by this point, frees up the country to exit the bloc in a much more orderly fashion on Jan. 1 than if no deal had been reached.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the deal after the 521 to 73 vote.

Johnson did have support from most opposition Labour MPs, though a few broke with party leadership and voted against the deal, joining members from the Scottish Nationalist, Liberal Democrat, and Democratic Unionist parties, reports the Financial Times.

The deal also got a unanimous stamp of approval from the 27 EU member states, and while it still requires a vote from the EU parliament, the bloc's laws allow it to take effect provisionally. Read more at the Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

georgia senate runoffs
Big early voting turnout suggests Georgia Democrats have an edge going into runoff elections

1:05 p.m.
Warnock and Ossoff supporters.
Megan Varner/Getty Images

Polls aren't offering much of a hint as to how Georgia's Senate races will fall next week, but early voting is suggesting Democrats have the lead.

Early voting for the two runoff races is largely wrapping up Wednesday before the New Years holiday, leaving Georgians a final chance to vote on the actual election day of Jan. 5. And while Republicans have known they'll need to make up for Democrat-heavy early votes on election day, voting patterns suggest they'll have more catching up to do this election than ever before, Politico reports.

As of Tuesday, more than 2.3 million Georgians had already voted early — a total surpassing overall turnout in any runoff election before. Turnout has been especially high in Democratic congressional districts, and many more Black voters have joined the electorate since November. Meanwhile turnout in Republican districts has faltered, "likely leaving GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue with a larger deficit heading into Election Day than they had to make up on Nov. 3," Politico reports. Turnout will be a big deciding factor in this election, though some allies of President Trump had discouraged Republicans from voting as they pushed conspiracies about the security of Georgia's elections.

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor who has led voter turnout efforts in the state, told CNN on Monday that about 65,000 people who didn't vote in November have already done so in the runoffs. They have been "disproportionately under the age of 29 and people of color," Abrams said, only adding to Democrats' perceived advantage.

Loeffler and her GOP challenger Rep. Doug Collins brought in a combined 63,000 more votes than Democrat Raphael Warnock in the November elections, while Perdue had about 88,000 over Democrat Jon Ossoff. No candidate won over 50 percent of the vote, leading to these runoffs. Kathryn Krawczyk

happening in yemen
Explosion at Aden airport kills at least 22

1:05 p.m.

An explosion at the airport in Aden on Wednesday killed at least 22 people and wounded 50, Yemeni security officials said.

The blast occurred shortly after an airplane carrying members of a newly formed Yemeni government Cabinet landed, The Associated Press reports. Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed was on the plane, and tweeted that he and his Cabinet were safe. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Video from the airport shows bodies on the tarmac and thick smoke rising into the air. The government ministers were quickly driven to the Mashiq Palace in Aden, and security forces sealed the area. Yemeni officials said there was another explosion near the palace, but did not say if it happened before or after the Cabinet members arrived. Saeed called the explosions a "cowardly terrorist act" and part of a war on "the Yemeni state and our great people."

Yemen has been in a state of civil war for several years, and the officials were coming back to Aden from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they were sworn in last week after a deal was made between supporters of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the separatist Southern Transitional Council to reshuffle the Cabinet. Members of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, including Hadi, have primarily been working from self-imposed exile in Riyadh. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll object to Electoral College certification process

11:42 a.m.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Wednesday announced he'll object during the Electoral College certification process, which is expected to seal President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Jan. 6.

Hawley said he plans to do so because he's concerned about allegations that "some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws" and because of what he described as "the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of" Biden. "At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections," he wrote, boosting President Trump's unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. State election officials and Attorney General William Barr previously affirmed there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Hawley added that he will be following "the same practice" as congressional Democrats in 2004 and 2016. A handful of House Democrats did indeed try to object to Trump's victory in the 2016 election, but only informally as their written complaints did not include the required accompanying signature of a senator. Biden, who was presiding over the certification as then-vice president, wasn't having much of it and grew increasingly impatient with his fellow Democrats.

Several House Republicans are preparing to object this time around, and Hawley is the first senator to join them, though some members of his own party have criticized him for trying to curry favor with Trump because of his own presidential ambitions. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suggested his caucus refrain from joining the House effort. Tim O'Donnell

legalizing abortion
Argentina is about to become the biggest South American country to legalize abortion

11:19 a.m.
Pro-abortion protesters in Argentina.
Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images

After years of protests and failed votes, Argentina lawmakers have voted to legalize abortion.

Argentina's Senate voted 38-29 early Wednesday to legalize abortions in all cases up to 14 weeks. President Alberto Fernández has promised to sign the bill, making Argentina the biggest country in heavily Catholic South America to allow abortions.

As it stands, Argentina allows abortions in limited cases, including in case of rape or to protect the life of the mother. Many of South America's countries have similar laws or outlaw abortion entirely, though some have started to legalize the practice. Argentinan activists have spent years protesting abortion restrictions, and again on Wednesday dressed in green and gathered outside the Senate as deliberations went on. Opposers of abortion legalization meanwhile marched in blue, with support from Argentina native Pope Francis.

Despite one abstention, the Wednesday vote was wider than expected, The New York Times reports. It came after 12 hours of debate within the Senate, and after a thin 131-117 margin in Argentina's lower chamber. The lower house also passed a similar bill two years ago, but the Senate struck it down despite the then-further-right president promising to sign it. Fernández, who campaigned on promises of legalizing abortion and protecting LGBTQ+ rights, was elected in 2019.

Some senators who signed the bill still didn't entirely support abortions, but noted that they still happen, unsafely, despite being against the law. As Lucila Crexell, a senator who abstained from the 2018 vote, put it to the Times, "Clandestine abortion is a silent figure that kills, harms and writes very sad stories." Kathryn Krawczyk

biden cabinet
Biden reportedly nominates 1st woman to officially serve as deputy defense secretary

10:48 a.m.
Pentagon.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

As President-elect Joe Biden continues to round out his Cabinet, he has selected Kathleen Hicks, a think tank strategist and former Pentagon official during the Obama administration, to serve as deputy defense secretary, sources told Politico and The Washington Post. If approved by the Senate, Hicks would become the first woman confirmed to the Defense Department's no. 2 role (Christine Fox served in the role in an acting capacity for several months in the Obama administration).

Hicks has reportedly been considered the frontrunner for the job for several months thanks to her experience and familiarity with Biden. Additionally, Politico reports, the pick "is in some ways an olive branch to a prominent group of female national security leaders" who urged Biden to nominate Michelle Flournoy for defense secretary. Flournoy would have been the first woman to fill the top Pentagon post if confirmed, but Biden instead tapped Gen. Lloyd Austin.

By pairing Hicks with Austin at the top, Biden is seemingly adding more civilian oversight to the department, Politico reports. While Austin is widely respected, critics are wary of Congress granting another waiver for a military official to serve in the role. Read more at Politico and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

fact check
Trump spreads Newsmax-fueled conspiracy about Brad Raffensperger's nonexistent brother

10:03 a.m.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

President Trump is back with another far-fetched conspiracy theory about Georgia's election results.

As certified election results and multiple recounts proved, President-elect Joe Biden won the typically red state in the 2020 election. But that hasn't stopped Trump from launching lawsuits and lies aimed at invalidating the election results there, including early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted a provably false claim about the state's Republican secretary of state.

Brad Raffensperger, who runs the state's elections, has faced threats and wild conspiracy theories after refusing to listen to Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the election results. A commentator on the far-right network Newsmax, Dick Morris, tried to draw up another one Tuesday night, this time claiming Raffensperger's brother worked for the Chinese technology company Huawei. Trump repeated the claim in a Wednesday tweet, implying the alleged relation compromised the secretary of state's election integrity.

Someone named Ron Raffensperger does have a high-level spot at Huawei. But just like thousands of people who share last names in this country, he and the secretary of state aren't brothers.

Trump's continued conspiracy-mongering comes just days before Georgians return to the polls for a runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The president and his supporters have tried to undermine confidence in Georgia's election system, with some even encouraging Republicans not to vote in what they're claiming is an insecure election. Kathryn Krawczyk

Update 11:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to clarify that Dick Morris made the claim while appearing as a commentator on Newsmax, and to remove an earlier report that Raffensperger has no brother.

Solving COVID
The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 3 key advantages despite lower efficacy rate

9:48 a.m.
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The United Kingdom on Wednesday authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for use, joining the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which has already been rolled out, as another tool in the country's massive vaccination drive. U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hanock said enough doses of both vaccines are on order to give the entire population two jabs, and he's "highly confident that we can get enough vulnerable people vaccinated by the spring that we can now see our route out of this pandemic."

Skeptics may want some caveats attached to that statement since the Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine had some mixed results in clinical trials. Data revealed earlier this month showed it was 62 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections, which is not as high as the roughly 95 percent efficacy rate attributed to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates.

But the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is nevertheless considered safe, and none of the volunteers developed a severe infection or were hospitalized, key metrics in determining the success of a vaccine. It also comes with a few key logistical advantages that could be a game-changer. It's cheap to produce, and unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't require ultra-cold temperatures for storage, which will make vaccine distribution easier, especially to rural communities. Finally, the gap between the first and second dose of the vaccine can be as long as 12 weeks, which means more people in the U.K. can receive an initial dose at an earlier stage, giving them some form of protection before the second. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

