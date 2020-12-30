the coronavirus crisis
A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated

2:06 p.m.
A bat.
Orders to monitor findings about the origins of the novel coronavirus come directly from President Xi Jinping, internal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal. Beijing is not shutting down the research — on the contrary, the government is spending a lot of money on study grants — but any new data are subject to approval by a government task force before publication.

That's not the only way Beijing is attempting to control the situation, per AP. In southern China, there's an entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats who hosted the closest known relative of the coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan and is believed to have caused the ongoing pandemic. As AP notes, the area is of "intense scientific interest" since it could hold clues to the virus' origins and potentially help prevent similar crises in the future. However, AP reports it's "become a black hole of no information" for journalists, who have been tailed by plainclothes police, and scientists, including a bat research team that collected samples, only to have them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said.

Zhang Yongzhen, a renowned Chinese virologist, told AP no one has been able to definitively trace the virus back to its roots, and most scientists believe the virus did first jump from animals to humans in nature (as opposed to leaking from a lab). But Beijing's response highlights how politically sensitive the matter of origin is. China seemingly does not want to be blamed for the spread and has tried suggesting the virus originated elsewhere, pushing the theory through propaganda, misinterpreted or flawed scientific studies, and calls to look beyond China's borders. "The novel coronavirus has been discovered in many parts of the world," Chinese foreign ministry stated in a fax sent to AP. "Scientists should carry out international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Gilligan's Island star Dawn Wells dies of COVID-19

3:43 p.m.
Dawn Wells.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Actress Dawn Wells, best known for starring as Mary Ann on the classic sitcom Gilligan's Island, died Wednesday in Los Angeles of causes related to COVID-19. She was 82.

Wells was born on Oct. 18, 1938, in Reno, Nevada. She was crowned Miss Nevada in 1959, and competed in the 1960 Miss American pageant. After graduating with a degree in theater arts from the University of Washington, Wells began appearing in guest roles on several popular television shows, including Wagon Train, 77 Sunset Strip, and Bonanza.

She rose to fame playing Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island, which ran on CBS from 1964 to 1967 and then lived on for decades in syndication. Mary Ann was the girl next door, and in her 2014 book What Would Mary Ann Do?: A Guide to Life, Wells wrote that the character "wasn't just a silly and sweet ingenue. She was bright, fair-minded, and reasonable, and I like to think that's what I brought to her. She was a little more of a Goody Two-shoes than I am."

After Gilligan's Island ended, Wells appeared in dozens of stage plays, and was active in several charitable organizations. She launched Wishing Wells Collections, a group that makes clothes for elderly people with limited mobility, and founded the nonprofit Idaho Film and Television Institute. With Wells' death, actress Tina Louise is the only surviving member of the core Gilligan's Island cast. Catherine Garcia

nashville bombing
The FBI is reportedly investigating if Nashville bomber believed in conspiracies about 5G, lizard people

3:18 p.m.
FBI Special Agent Douglas Korneski.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

As authorities try to figure out a motive behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, they are looking into whether the bomber believed in a bizarre conspiracy that claims Hollywood actors and the political elite are actually lizards from outer space, two law enforcement officials told NBC News on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner of Antioch, Tennessee. The bombing, which killed Warner, damaged at least 40 buildings, including an AT&T office. The blast caused disruption to communications in the region, affecting 911 call centers, the Nashville airport, and hospitals.

The law enforcement officials told NBC News they have been speaking with friends, relatives, neighbors, and acquaintances of Warner, and have learned Warner made statements about unfounded conspiracies involving lizard people and talked about camping in an undisclosed location in Tennessee, where he would hunt for possible aliens. Because the bomb went off near the AT&T building, investigators are also looking into whether Warner believed in the baseless conspiracy that 5G mobile service causes cancer. Read more at NBC News. Catherine Garcia

Time's Up
Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office

2:42 p.m.
President Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has outlasted congressional Democrats' demands for his tax and financial records.

In an unsigned order issued Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decided it wouldn't rule in a case regarding whether Trump can hide his records from Congress, sending it back to a lower court. Congressional Democrats have already said they'll subpoena Trump again — but not before he leaves office and a new Congress comes into power, The Washington Post reports.

When Democrats took hold of the House two years ago, the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas for Trump's business and personal financial records from his accounting firm, Mazars USA. Trump's lawsuit to stop Mazars from releasing the documents went to the Supreme Court, which ruled in July to send the case back down to the appeals court. That three-person panel meanwhile decided against issuing a ruling itself on Wednesday, and likewise sent the case down to a lower court.

The appeals court provided no hints into its opinion on the case, writing that "we express no view as to whether this case will become moot when the subpoena expires or as to the merits of the parties’ arguments." It did note that the Democrats plan to reissue their subpoena to Mazars once this one expires. But the lower judge will have to decide if those subpoenas are valid under circumstances that could totally change once Trump leaves office and is no longer a public official.

Manhattan's District Attorney Cy Vance is also trying to access Trump's financial records, reportedly hiring forensic accountants Tuesday to aid his investigation. Kathryn Krawczyk

human rights violations
Trump's Blackwater pardons 'broadly undermine humanitarian law,' U.N. expert says

2:20 p.m.
Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

United Nations human rights experts say President Trump's pardoning of four men convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in 2007 is a dangerous violation of humanitarian law.

Last week, Trump pardoned Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard, four Blackwater contractors convicted for their roles in the Nisour Square massacre in Baghdad. During the unprovoked attack, 17 people, including two boys, were killed. Blackwater, a private military company, has since been sold and renamed Academi. At the time of the massacre, it was headed by Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, while Slough, Liberty, and Heard received sentences of 12 to 15 years in prison after being convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter.

Jelena Aparac, chair of the U.N. working group on the use of mercenaries, told Reuters that under the Geneva Conventions, states must hold war criminals accountable for their crimes, and "these pardons violate U.S. obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level." The move is an "affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families," Aparac declared, and if private security groups can "operate with impunity in armed conflicts," then states could feel emboldened to go around their obligations under humanitarian law.

The pardons have also been criticized by military leaders and other officials who were in Iraq at the time of the massacre. Ryan Crocker, the ambassador to Iraq from 2007 to 2009, called Trump's decision to pardon the men "hugely damaging, an action that tells the world that Americans abroad can commit the most heinous crimes with impunity." Catherine Garcia

georgia senate runoffs
Big early voting turnout suggests Georgia Democrats have an edge going into runoff elections

1:05 p.m.
Warnock and Ossoff supporters.
Megan Varner/Getty Images

Polls aren't offering much of a hint as to how Georgia's Senate races will fall next week, but early voting is suggesting Democrats have the lead.

Early voting for the two runoff races is largely wrapping up Wednesday before the New Year holiday, leaving Georgians a final chance to vote on the actual election day of Jan. 5. And while Republicans have known they'll need to make up for Democrat-heavy early votes on election day, voting patterns suggest they'll have more catching up to do this election than ever before, Politico reports.

As of Tuesday, more than 2.3 million Georgians had already voted early — a total surpassing overall turnout in any runoff election before. Turnout has been especially high in Democratic congressional districts, and many more Black voters have joined the electorate since November. Meanwhile, turnout in Republican districts has faltered, "likely leaving GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue with a larger deficit heading into Election Day than they had to make up on Nov. 3," Politico reports. Turnout will be a big deciding factor in this election, though some allies of President Trump had discouraged Republicans from voting as they pushed conspiracy theories about the security of Georgia's elections.

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor who has led voter turnout efforts in the state, told CNN on Monday that about 65,000 people who didn't vote in November have already done so in the runoffs. They have been "disproportionately under the age of 29 and people of color," Abrams said, only adding to Democrats' perceived advantage.

Loeffler and her GOP challenger Rep. Doug Collins brought in a combined 63,000 more votes than Democrat Raphael Warnock in the November elections, while Perdue had about 88,000 over Democrat Jon Ossoff. No candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote, leading to these runoffs. Kathryn Krawczyk

happening in yemen
Explosion at Aden airport kills at least 22

1:05 p.m.
A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit the airport in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on December 30.
AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

An explosion at the airport in Aden on Wednesday killed at least 22 people and wounded 50, Yemeni security officials said.

The blast occurred shortly after an airplane carrying members of a newly formed Yemeni government Cabinet landed, The Associated Press reports. Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed was on the plane, and tweeted that he and his Cabinet were safe. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Video from the airport shows bodies on the tarmac and thick smoke rising into the air. The government ministers were quickly driven to the Mashiq Palace in Aden, and security forces sealed the area. Yemeni officials said there was another explosion near the palace, but did not say if it happened before or after the Cabinet members arrived. Saeed called the explosions a "cowardly terrorist act" and part of a war on "the Yemeni state and our great people."

Yemen has been in a state of civil war for several years, and the officials were coming back to Aden from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they were sworn in last week after a deal was made between supporters of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the separatist Southern Transitional Council to reshuffle the Cabinet. Members of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, including Hadi, have primarily been working from self-imposed exile in Riyadh. Catherine Garcia

Brexit
U.K. Parliament overwhelmingly backs Brexit deal

1:00 p.m.

After more than four years of intense debate, the final step in the long, winding Brexit saga went smoothly for the United Kingdom's Parliament, which overwhelmingly backed a recently agreed-upon trade deal with the European Union. The approval, which was mostly a formality by this point, frees up the country to exit the bloc in a much more orderly fashion on Jan. 1 than if no deal had been reached.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the deal after the 521 to 73 vote.

Johnson did have support from most opposition Labour MPs, though a few broke with party leadership and voted against the deal, joining members from the Scottish Nationalist, Liberal Democrat, and Democratic Unionist parties, reports the Financial Times.

The deal also got a unanimous stamp of approval from the 27 EU member states, and while it still requires a vote from the EU parliament, the bloc's laws allow it to take effect provisionally. Read more at the Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

