Canada to require people entering the country show proof of negative COVID-19 test

Canada will soon require that all people entering the country show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said this measure will go into effect sometime in the next few days. Already, travelers to Canada must self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, and flights from the United Kingdom have been temporarily banned in an attempt to keep a new variant of COVID-19 from spreading across the country.

In the province of Ontario, 2,923 coronavirus cases were recorded on Wednesday, a new daily record. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health minister, asked people to please stay at home, saying it is "deeply concerning" that "some Canadians are still traveling for nonessential reasons. ... We must reiterate that now is not the time to travel." Catherine Garcia