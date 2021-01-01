quarantined
Georgia GOP Sen. Perdue quarantines ahead of runoff after COVID exposure

10:18 a.m.
David Perdue.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is quarantining after close exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his campaign said Thursday.

Perdue entered quarantine on Thursday and has tested negative for the virus, campaign officials said. The news came just days ahead of his Tuesday runoff election against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who led in a recent poll. Fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler also faces a runoff against the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

More than 2.8 million people have voted early so far, and heavy turnout in Democrat-held congressional districts has given Ossoff and Warnock an early edge. If Democrats win both seats their party will control the Senate, which will be split evenly at 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Republicans only need to win one seat to retain control of the Senate. Harold Maass

Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

December 31, 2020
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is ending 2020 far behind on its COVID-19 immunization goals, and many health officials are growing frustrated with the bumpy start to the vaccine rollout.

Just about 2.8 million Americans thus far have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, below the government's goal of vaccinating 20 million people in December, Reuters reports. The final number of vaccinations for the year will ultimately end up well below this goal "even allowing for a lag in the reporting of data," HuffPost writes.

One key issue in the rollout, The New York Times reports, is that "federal officials have left many of the details of the final stage of the vaccine distribution process, such as scheduling and staffing, to overstretched local health officials and hospitals."

"We've taken the people with the least amount of resources and capacity and asked them to do the hardest part of the vaccination — which is actually getting the vaccines administered into people's arms," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, told the Times.

Joshua Michaud, associate director for global health policy at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, similarly told HuffPost that this "slow start" is the "result of insufficient support and belated attention to the nitty-gritty of getting the vaccines from the freezers into people's arms."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a Friday interview called the slow rollout "disappointing," adding that state governments need "many more resources." What's especially concerning, experts also told the Times, is that the next wave of vaccinations could actually be more challenging than this one.

"These problems are still correctable," Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government senior lecturer Juliette Kayyem told HuffPost. "It's really important that we not rush to judgment about how this is going. It's also really important we fix the problems as quickly as possible." Brendan Morrow

Bernie Sanders rails against McConnell's assertion that $2000 checks are 'socialism for rich people'

December 31, 2020

After Congress agreed to send $600 stimulus checks to Americans, President Trump decided he wanted to push for $2,000 checks instead, launching Trump and some Republicans into an unlikely alliance with Democrats. But the proposal likely won't even get to the Senate floor thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who spent Thursday once again railing against the proposal with a pointed hit at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

In his Thursday floor speech, McConnell declared Democrats took Trump's proposal and "skewed it so the checks would benefit even more high-earning households," calling the whole thing "socialism for rich people." McConnell has refused to put the $2,000 checks up for a vote, lumping them in with a repeal of protections for social media companies and other unrelated legislation despite bipartisan criticism.

Sanders meanwhile took a more direct approach, capping off a week of fiery floor speeches with a harsh response to McConnell on Thursday. "The majority leader helped lead this body to pass Trump's tax bill. You want to talk about socialism for the rich, Mr. Majority Leader?" Sanders exclaimed. He likewise criticized McConnell's focus on Section 230, sarcastically calling it something "that is absolutely on the minds" of struggling Americans.

Sanders previously tried to filibuster a vote to override President Trump's veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, trying to hold it up until McConnell brought up a standalone vote on the $2,000 checks. But most Republicans and even more Democrats voted to proceed with the vote anyway on Wednesday, stripping Sanders of some of his leverage. Kathryn Krawczyk

New Year's Eve celebrations scaled back, scrapped amid pandemic

December 31, 2020
New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The world is ready to finally bid adieu to 2020 on a very different-looking New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve celebrations have been largely scaled back or scrapped this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous public fireworks celebrations were canceled, including in Hong Kong, Melbourne, and at the River Thames in London, NBC News reports. Various countries have implemented lockdown measures, and the sale of fireworks was also banned in Germany.

However, a variety of smaller or virtual celebrations were set to take place Thursday. In Australia, for example, a fireworks display went forward above the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, although crowds were banned from gathering nearby other than in hospitality venues, CNN reports.

A virtual celebration has also been planned in New York City. The Times Square event "will not be open to the public and there are no public spectator viewing areas," the New York City Police Department said, but a "few hundred" people are expected to gather, including frontline workers who received invitations, The New York Times reports. Additionally, New York City's traditional ball drop will be available to watch online, and there will also be performances from artists including Machine Gun Kelly, NPR reports.

New Year's Eve celebrations weren't dramatically disrupted everywhere, though. According to NBC News, New Zealand saw its "celebrations go on largely as usual." And The New York Times reports that while celebrations in China were mostly limited, Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 was first identified, "went ahead with boisterous festivities."

But officials in the U.S. and other countries have urged the public to stay home and not attend large gatherings on New Year's Eve. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D) said Wednesday, per CNN, "If we don't start making smart choices at the start of 2021, we will look a lot and feel a lot more like 2020 than any of us want it to be."Brendan Morrow

How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

December 31, 2020
Treasury stimulus checks.
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.

Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.

That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.

Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

December 31, 2020
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.

On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."

Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.

Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished. Kathryn Krawczyk

New jobless claims unexpectedly decline for 2nd week in a row

December 31, 2020
The US Department of Labor Building
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has again declined unexpectedly while remaining historically high.

The Labor Department on Thursday said 787,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, down 19,000 from the revised level of the week before. This was the second consecutive week that the number of new jobless claims declined unexpectedly, as economists were anticipating the number of claims would climb to 828,000, CNBC reports. Bloomberg notes, however, that the "figures are often volatile around holidays."

Last week, the Labor Department had reported 803,000 new jobless claims, down from 892,000 the previous week. Still, both last week and this week's numbers remain higher than the record number of weekly claims prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 695,000, and The Associated Press notes the latest number of claims is still almost four times higher than at this point a year ago.

"Holiday noise and uncertainty about extensions of benefits may have held down claims last week," Oxford Economics economist Nancy Vanden Houten said, per The Wall Street Journal. "While prospects for the economy later in 2021 are upbeat, the economy and labor market will have to navigate some difficult terrain between now and then." Brendan Morrow

Biden inauguration plans nationwide memorial for COVID-19 victims

December 31, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden
Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee is planning a nationwide memorial for those lost to COVID-19.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee on Thursday said that before his swearing-in, Biden on Jan. 19 will lead a memorial for the Americans who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 340,000.

"PIC is inviting cities and towns around the country to join Washington, D.C., in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET in a national moment of unity and remembrance," the committee said.

Inauguration committee spokesperson Pili Tobar said that ahead of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, "it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation's history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation," per The Washington Post.

In Washington, D.C., a memorial ceremony will include lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which will be "the first time lighting around the Reflecting Pool has memorialized American lives lost," Axios writes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, previously warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could get "really bad" around the middle of January especially after holiday travel and gatherings, and on Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ensemble forecast projected the U.S. death toll could reach between 383,000 and 424,000 by Jan. 23. Brendan Morrow

