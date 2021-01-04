Georgia Republican lieutenant governor slams Trump's 'inappropriate' call

Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor is speaking out against President Trump's "inappropriate" attempt to pressure officials to overturn his loss in the state.

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) spoke with CNN on Monday after The Washington Post published audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the president pushed baseless voter fraud allegations and urged Raffensperger to "find" votes for him. Georgia previously certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in the state.

"I was disappointed," Duncan told CNN of the call. "And quite honestly, I can't imagine anybody on his staff encouraging that call, or not giving him the advice to hang up and move on to the next subject."

Duncan described the phone call as "inappropriate," saying it was "based on misinformation" and "theories that have been debunked and disproved over the course of the last 10 weeks." He added that the call "certainly did not help" Republicans ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia.

"That phone call did absolutely nothing to help drive turnout for Republicans here in Georgia, for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue," he said.

Raffensperger himself also spoke out on the phone call Monday morning, telling Good Morning America what he also said on the call with Trump: that the data the president has been using to allege widespread voter fraud is "just plain wrong." Brendan Morrow