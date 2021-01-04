Biden, Pence work to get out the vote in Georgia

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence went to Georgia on Monday to urge their bases to vote in the state's Senate runoffs on Tuesday.

Biden held a drive-in rally in Atlanta to support the Democratic candidates — the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — while Pence encouraged the crowd at an evangelical church in Milner to back the incumbent GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Republicans will retain control of the Senate if at least one of the GOP candidates wins on Tuesday.

Pence said the runoffs are "the last line of defense" against Democrats, adding, "We're going to keep Georgia, and we're going to save America." Biden said Perdue and Loeffler "think they've sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not the United States Constitution," and he needs Democrats to have the majority in the Senate so he can get things done.

"Folks, this is it," he said. "This is it. It's a new year, and tomorrow can be a new day for Atlanta, for Georgia, and for America. Unlike any time in my career, one state — one state — can chart the course, not just for the four years but for the next generation." He called Warnock and Ossoff "principled" and "qualified," and said these "honorable" men will "bend the arc of history toward justice and hope and progress." Catherine Garcia