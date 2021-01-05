Tanya Roberts reportedly dies after representative rescinded earlier announcement

Actress Tanya Roberts has reportedly died at 65 after a premature death announcement from her representative.

Roberts' domestic partner, Lance O'Brien, told TMZ on Tuesday the A View to a Kill and That '70s Show star died on Monday night at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

A representative for Roberts, Mike Pingel, previously announced that the actress died on Sunday after she collapsed on Christmas Eve. But in a bizarre development, as news of her death was being widely reported, Pingel said Monday this announcement was incorrect and that she was actually still alive. Pingel told TMZ that O'Brien wrongly believed Roberts died, only to receive a call from the hospital on Monday informing him that she hadn't.

But Roberts was reportedly still in critical condition at the hospital, and TMZ reports O'Brien now says he was informed by one of Roberts' doctors on Monday evening that she has died.

Tributes to Roberts, who also starred on Charlie's Angels, had emerged on social media following the earlier reports of her death, with That '70s Show star Topher Grace writing that she was a "truly a delightful person to work with" and "couldn’t have been kinder." Brendan Morrow