Tanya Roberts reportedly dies after representative rescinded earlier announcement

12:37 p.m.
Tanya Roberts
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Actress Tanya Roberts has reportedly died at 65 after a premature death announcement from her representative.

Roberts' domestic partner, Lance O'Brien, told TMZ on Tuesday the A View to a Kill and That '70s Show star died on Monday night at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

A representative for Roberts, Mike Pingel, previously announced that the actress died on Sunday after she collapsed on Christmas Eve. But in a bizarre development, as news of her death was being widely reported, Pingel said Monday this announcement was incorrect and that she was actually still alive. Pingel told TMZ that O'Brien wrongly believed Roberts died, only to receive a call from the hospital on Monday informing him that she hadn't.

But Roberts was reportedly still in critical condition at the hospital, and TMZ reports O'Brien now says he was informed by one of Roberts' doctors on Monday evening that she has died.

Tributes to Roberts, who also starred on Charlie's Angels, had emerged on social media following the earlier reports of her death, with That '70s Show star Topher Grace writing that she was a "truly a delightful person to work with" and "couldn’t have been kinder." Brendan Morrow

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will miss wild-card game due to COVID-19

1:19 p.m.
Kevin Stefanski.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' good feeling over their first playoff appearance in 18 years — the NFL's longest such drought — was dampened on Tuesday, with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski among five in the organization to test positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Stefanski will be replaced by special teams coach Mike Priefer, and could return to in-person team activities in 10 days — which might not matter if they lose on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski is asymptomatic and will work from home to help prepare for the game, The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stefanski will be the NFL's second head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19, following the Detroit Lions' Darrell Bevell, who missed a December game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that was a meaningless late-season contest, in contrast to the Browns' long-awaited first postseason game since 2002. With Tuesday's positive tests, Cleveland will enter Pittsburgh with eight of its players and six of its coaches out due to COVID-19. Jacob Lambert

FDA warns COVID-19 test used by Congress is ‘particularly’ prone to false negative results

1:02 p.m.
U.S. Capitol.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The Food and Drug Administration this week alerted health care providers and patients that a COVID-19 diagnostic test made by Curative poses a "risk of false results, particularly false negative results," Politico reports.

The House and Senate screen members, staff, and reporters covering Capitol Hill with the Curative test, so when Congress is in session that means dozens, sometimes even hundreds of people, use it to determine if they're infected. The FDA is now saying the test should not be used as the only data point "for treatment or patient-management decisions" and suggested limiting its use for people displaying symptoms for 14 days or less.

Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, acknowledged the warning in a Monday memo obtained by Politico, but said Curative's test is "the most accurate available" and false results are a risk faced by all coronavirus tests. "We expect to have additional information in the coming days from the FDA and our expert consultants with regard to any concerns about the ongoing use of this test for the Capitol community," the memo reads, per Politico. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

California hospital conquers freezer failure to give out 600 expiring vaccine doses in 2 hours

12:07 p.m.
Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

One northern California hospital didn't have the option of calmly transitioning from the holidays to the new year.

As senior staff at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center in Mendocino County held their first meeting of the year Monday morning, they got a surprising announcement: A freezer holding 830 coronavirus vaccine doses had failed, and the doses had likely been thawing for hours. The news set off a wild scramble to make sure the coveted doses didn't go to waste, regardless of what state distribution guidelines demanded, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Luckily, the freezer contained Moderna vaccines, which don't require as low a storage temperature as the Pfizer vaccines. But staffers still estimated they only had two hours left to use the doses before they expired. So with the thinking that "the more people we vaccinate just brings us closer to herd immunity," as Adventist spokesperson Cici Winiger told the Times, they got to work.

Winiger first tried getting in touch with elder care centers in an attempt to get doses to older people whom the state designated as the first to get the vaccine. The hospital's chief medical officer drove 40 doses to one elder care facility. The county took back 200 doses it was storing at the hospital, and gave 97 of them to staff at the county jail; "they didn't think there was enough time to gain consent and organize a safe protocol for inmates," jail officials told the Times.

Meanwhile, with a big-rig accident blocking a quick route to another nearby hospital, Adventist staffers contacted every medical professional in the area and asked them to report to four distribution sites in the area. Within 15 minutes of learning of the freezer failure, local residents were getting shots, and not a single dose was left unused when the two hours were up. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's claim that Pence can 'reject fraudulently chosen electors' quickly shot down

11:58 a.m.

President Trump on Tuesday showed no signs of slowing down his push to overturn the presidential election, despite having no evidence to back up his allegations of widespread voter fraud. His most recent Twitter declaration was that Vice President Mike Pence has the power to reject "fraudulently chosen electors" during Wednesday's Electoral College certification. The claim was quickly shot down, with several folks pointing out that Pence's role in overseeing the process is largely ceremonial.

Some critics went even further, suggesting that not only is Trump's understanding of the limits placed upon the vice president's electoral count authority set in an 1887 law incorrect, but also that his words were akin to "an authoritarian despot" trying to hold on to power. Tim O'Donnell

Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

11:23 a.m.
U.S. Attorney Byung J. BJay Pak
Ron Harris / AP

After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.

U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."

Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.

The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career." Brendan Morrow

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma reportedly 'lying low,' not missing

10:56 a.m.

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma is not missing, CNBC's David Faber reports amid concerns over the tech entrepreneur's lack of visibility the last few months. It turns out he's kept himself out of the limelight intentionally after he gave a speech in October that appeared critical of China's financial regulators, who in turn shut down the record-setting initial public offering of Alibaba's sister company, Ant Group. More recently, they ordered the company to revamp its business.

Faber dismissed theories that Beijing, despite placing pressure on Ma and his businesses, had anything to do with his public absence. "He hasn't been captured, he hasn't been taken," Faber said in a CNBC report Tuesday morning, adding that "there is no expectation the government is going to move on him in some way."

Prior to Faber's report, The Wall Street Journal noted "it isn't uncommon for Chinese billionaires to disappear from the public eye for long periods during legal and regulatory investigations."

Following the revelation that Ma is just lying low, Alibaba's shares took a leap. Tim O'Donnell

Millions of Americans are waiting months to get unemployment checks. Some have been sidelined since March.

9:52 a.m.
Food bank delivers meals to those who need them.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Unprecedented unemployment has overwhelmed America's jobless benefits system just as millions of Americans need it most.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the worst run of unemployment the U.S. has ever seen, with tens of millions of people filing for jobless benefits at the height of the crisis last spring. But even as job numbers slowly begin to recover, at least 1.2 million Americans are still waiting to receive their first checks, The Washington Post reports.

A Post analysis found 703,000 Americans have pending unemployment appeals, while 529,000 are waiting to hear if they'll get benefits — and that's just in the states that publicly share unemployment data or provided it to the Post. Many of those holdups have been the result of little mistakes and typos, leading to lengthy fraud prevention checks and manual reviews. Others stem from confusing unemployment situations, like when unemployment offices have to figure out if a gig worker actually lost their job because of the pandemic. Outdated computer systems and staffing shortages are meanwhile making it hard to quickly resolve those issues, even in states that have hired more workers to process the influx of unemployment applications.

Last week, the U.S. government enacted a coronavirus relief package to replace the one that expired back in July — enhanced unemployment benefits along with it. The new package includes a $300 boost to weekly unemployment benefits, as well as extends special unemployment programs that expired at the end of 2020. But those 1 million-plus Americans who haven't gotten a check have yet to benefit from the boost, and are instead being left to wade through the pandemic with little or no government assistance. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

