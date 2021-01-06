D.C. mayor orders 6 p.m. curfew amid chaos at the Capitol building

The mayor of Washington, D.C. is implementing a citywide curfew as pro-Trump protesters breach the Capitol building.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Wednesday afternoon she has ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 6:00 p.m. and lasting until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. News of the curfew was reportedly sent out as an emergency alert in D.C.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

Bowser did so amid ongoing chaos in the nation's capital on the afternoon that Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election win, with the Capitol building going under lockdown as protesters stormed the building.

"Tear gas has been dispersed in the Capitol rotunda," Bloomberg reported, while NBC reports that "a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and EMS says there have been multiple injuries sustained as a result of the protests at the U.S. Capitol and there is an unconfirmed, at this time, report of one a gunshot victim." Brendan Morrow