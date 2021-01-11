going rogue
State Department to investigate after rogue employee reportedly changed site to say Trump's term ends today

5:15 p.m.

Twitter descended into total chaos Monday afternoon as a government website suggested President Trump's term was coming to an imminent end, and it sounds like it was all because of a rogue staffer.

On Monday afternoon, Twitter users noticed a head-turning biography page for President Trump on the State Department website that declared "Donald J. Trump's term ended on" Jan. 11. Yes, that would be Jan. 11 as in today, more than a week before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The site also claimed Vice President Mike Pence's term was ending Monday.

As Twitter collectively raised its eyebrows and pondered wild theories that Trump would soon announce his resignation, BuzzFeed News came along with more information, reporting that a "disgruntled employee" at the State Department changed the pages. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now ordered an internal investigation, according to the report.

"It's 100 percent not a hack," a diplomat told BuzzFeed. Links to the page on the State Department website now lead to a message that says "We're sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments."

Whoever this disgruntled employee might be, if their goal was to sow chaos, confusion, and plenty of memes that derailed just about everyone's Twitter feed for a good half-hour, well, mission accomplished. Brendan Morrow

How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

5:33 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.

A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.

There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment. Tim O'Donnell

Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

4:19 p.m.

Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.

A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."

On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. Tim O'Donnell

FBI reportedly warns of planned armed protests at all 50 state capitols

4:05 p.m.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The FBI has reportedly warned that armed protests are being planned at every state capitol following last week's deadly riot in Washington, D.C.

An internal FBI bulletin says that "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols" and at the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 16 through "at least" Jan. 20, the day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, ABC News reported on Monday.

Additionally, the FBI has reportedly received information about a group "planning to 'storm' government offices in every state" on the day of the inauguration and calling for "'storming' state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings" should President Trump be removed from office before Jan. 20, ABC writes.

"The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. on 16 January," the FBI bulletin reportedly says. "They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur."

News of the FBI memo was confirmed by NBC News, which wrote that it "doesn't mean that law enforcement agencies expect violent mass protests or confrontations in every state," and NBC quoted an FBI spokesperson in Boston as saying that "the FBI Boston Division is not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitals in our area of responsibility" from Jan. 17 through the 20th.

This comes less than a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a deadly riot, which has prompted Democrats to pursue impeaching Trump a second time for "incitement of insurrection." On Monday, The Washington Post reports, defense officials said that up to 15,000 National Guard members could be deployed for Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Brendan Morrow

Biden hopes Senate can divide its time between his agenda, Trump impeachment

2:46 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden presented a possible solution for the quandary Congress is facing regarding a potential impeachment trial for President Trump.

The House appears set to vote on, and likely pass, a recently-introduced article of impeachment against Trump this week, but there's concern over whether sending it to the Senate immediately — as opposed to delaying the process for a few months — will distract the upper chamber from vital legislative duties once Biden is in office. Essentially, an impeachment trial could get in the way of Cabinet confirmations and COVID-19 relief negotiations, which Biden maintains is his top priority.

When it comes to impeachment, Biden appears to be trying to keep his head down and let Congress handle the matter. But he did address the timing issue Monday, saying if the resolution reaches the Senate, it's his "hope and expectation" that lawmakers will be able to "bifurcate" their time by spending one half of the day on his agenda and the other on impeachment. In other words, he wants senators to multitask. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's approval rating falls 11 points as a majority of voters hold him responsible for Capitol riot

2:30 p.m.
Donald Trump
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's job approval rating has dropped more than 10 points in a new Quinnipiac poll, and a majority of voters hold him responsible for the recent attack on the Capitol building.

In a national poll released by Quinnipiac on Monday, Trump received a job approval rating of 33 percent, down 11 points from his 44 percent approval rating last month. This tied Trump's all-time lowest approval rating from Quinnipiac, as he also received a 33 percent approval rating in August 2017.

This latest poll was conducted in the wake of Trump's supporters storming the Capitol building in a deadly riot, and found 56 percent of voters said they hold the president responsible for this, while 42 percent said they don't hold him responsible. Trump is now facing the prospect of a second impeachment, and 52 percent of voters in the poll said he should be removed from office, while 53 percent of voters said he should resign.

Quinnipiac also found that 74 percent of voters believe that democracy in the United States is under threat, while only 21 percent said democracy is "alive and well" in the country.

"When it comes to whether American democracy is under threat, both Republicans and Democrats see a raging five-alarm fire, but clearly disagree on who started it," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Quinnipiac's poll was conducted by speaking to 1,239 registered voters over the phone nationwide from Jan. 7 through Jan. 10. The margin of error was 2.8 percentage points. Read more at Quinnipiac. Brendan Morrow

Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in place with mask-less colleagues during Capitol riot

1:38 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic and the Capitol riot may have officially crossed over.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She believes she was exposed to the virus last Wednesday while sheltering in place with several of her House colleagues, some of whom she said refused to wear masks, while a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol during Congress' Electoral College certification process.

While there are no guarantees that Watson Coleman was infected in that moment, Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, on Sunday notified lawmakers many members of the House who were in protective isolation "in a large committee hearing space" may have been exposed to someone who had an infection. It's not entirely clear if Watson Coleman was in that specific room, but a statement from her office indicates she was. Tim O'Donnell

Democratic Reps. Hoyer, Cicilline back sending impeachment article immediately to Senate

12:21 p.m.
Steny Hoyer.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats officially introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday, charging him with inciting an insurrection at the United States Capitol last week when a mob of his supporters stormed the building. Now that the resolution is out there, the focus turns to how the House plans to proceed.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said there "may well be a vote" on the article Wednesday, and with the Democrats in control of the lower chamber, plus at least a few GOP lawmakers potentially joining them, there's a good chance it will pass with a simple majority vote. However, a debate appears to be brewing about what to do next.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated the upper chamber wouldn't be able to conduct an impeachment trial until after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, given that Congress is on recess until Jan. 19. If the Senate were to take up the trial after Trump is already out of office, that would mean Congress would have to divert at least some of its attention to the matter in the early days of the Biden administration, a troubling thought to some lawmakers, who don't want any distractions amid important tasks.

So, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) suggested waiting until after Biden's first 100 days in the White House to send the article along. Hoyer and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), one of the article's three authors, however, aren't on board with that idea, and instead want to pass the resolution with a quick vote and then immediately get it to the Senate. Tim O'Donnell

