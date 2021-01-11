How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.

A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.

To be clear, both Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to reconvene in an emergency. But this at least punctures McConnell's argument that there is no way to bring the Senate back before Jan. 19 absent unanimous consent, puts focus back more on McConnell. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 11, 2021

There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment. Tim O'Donnell