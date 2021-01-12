Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers moving speech accepting Gotham Awards honor

Chadwick Boseman's widow delivered a powerful speech remembering the late actor and his "profound" work as he was honored at the Gotham Awards.

The Black Panther star received a posthumous tribute award at Monday's mostly virtual ceremony, which recognized the best of independent film on the road to the Oscars, and his widow Simone Ledward Boseman accepted on his behalf.

"It is my honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband, in acknowledgement not only of his profound work, but of his impact on this industry and this world," she said in an emotional speech. "Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us."

She also remembered her late husband as the "most honest person I ever met," who "was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became," per USA Today.

Boseman, who died in August following a private battle with colon cancer, was also nominated at Monday's Gotham Awards for Best Actor for his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Though the award went to Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed, Boseman appears to be a shoo-in for an Academy Award nomination, and possibly a posthumous win, for the performance. Brendan Morrow