No one told Alamo, Texas, that Trump is visiting today

President Trump seems to have forgotten the Alamo — or at least to let the Texas city of the same name know he's coming.

Trump is flying down to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas' Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of 400 miles of border wall. It marks the last-minute achievement of one of Trump's campaign promises, though only 80 miles of wall were built in parts of the border that had no restrictive structures or fencing before.

Trump's itinerary indicates he will make a stop in the city of Alamo to give remarks about the completion of the border wall. But as Alamo city officials noted in an urgent Tuesday morning press release, they had no idea the president was planning to visit.

So Trump seems to be catching Alamo, Texas a bit unawares?https://t.co/DtaD7HBhXG pic.twitter.com/cNKbvJNZae — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 12, 2021

Trump hasn't indicated why he's stopping in Alamo, of all cities, as he visits the border. If it's because he wants to invoke the infamous battle that happened during the Texas Revolution, perhaps as a tie to the violent uprising his supporters staged at the Capitol last week, he's headed about 250 miles too far south. Kathryn Krawczyk