Solving COVID
Coronavirus will live on after everyone's vaccinated, study suggests — but it won't be very dangerous

1:58 p.m.
Children wearing masks.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Millions of Americans are on their way to getting vaccinated for the virus, as well as many more people around the world. But despite the fact that slow vaccine rollouts mean the U.S. won't achieve herd immunity for months to come, a study published Tuesday in Science also suggests COVID-19 is "here to stay," The New York Times reports.

Right now, COVID-19 is incredibly dangerous and often deadly because it's brand new to the human body. But once people's immune systems are introduced to the virus, either by contracting it or, hopefully, through a vaccine, they'll get better at fighting the virus off. Things are different for children, who have strong immune systems because they're constantly experiencing viruses and pathogens that are new to their bodies. For example, they start contracting common cold coronaviruses at around age 3 to 5 and fight them off, building up immunity as they're infected again and again over the years.

So after most Americans are vaccinated, severe coronavirus infections will likely still happen — albeit rarely — among adults. Then, years or decades later, those severe reactions will likely peter out due to increased immunity among adults, Jennie Lavine, a postdoctoral fellow at Emory University, who led the study, told the Times. That's when COVID-19 will likely join the league of endemic coronaviruses that cause the common cold, Lavine and her team predicted after comparing COVID-19 to other coronaviruses. And again, because of the immunity adults have picked up, COVID-19 will likely only infect children under five years old — and they'll probably only end up with some sniffles or no symptoms at all.

Read more at The New York Times and find the whole study at Science. Kathryn Krawczyk

resignations
Top GOP aide resigns, says Republicans 'put political theater ahead' of defending Constitution

2:56 p.m.

Jason Schmid, a longtime senior Republican aide on the House Armed Services Committee, announced his resignation in a letter obtained by Politico on Tuesday, and he did not mince words.

He criticized some GOP members of the committee — which includes Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), one of the lawmakers to most fervently push President Trump's election conspiracy theories) — whom he previously considered "leaders in the defense of the nation," for putting "political theater ahead of the defense of the Constitution and the Republic" by allowing the "poisonous lie" about the presidential election being stolen to gain steam, ultimately leading to the deadly riot at the United States Capitol riot last week.

Failing to halt the false information and prevent the riot, Schmid warned, could put Americans at risk, not only from the "domestic enemies" that stormed the capitol, but also from foreign adversaries who he believes were keeping tabs as the events unfolded. "These self-inflected wounds are a gift to autocrats who seek a diminished America and are fundamentally inconsistent with the responsibility to provide for the common defense," he wrote. "Foreign intelligence services were likely on the scene and will certainly capitalize on the crisis it has caused — our people will pay a steep price. Congressional enablers of this mob have made future foreign conflict more likely, not less."

Schmid went on to express regret that "some members may no longer have the credibility needed to accomplish" the committee's necessary task of holding the Pentagon accountable for bringing any riot participants who serve in the armed forces to justice. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. will reportedly require all international visitors to show negative COVID-19 test result

1:51 p.m.
Signs warn travelers of Covid-19 in New York’s LaGuardia Airport
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The United States is reportedly set to implement a requirement that all international visitors show a negative COVID-19 test result before flying to the country.

The federal government will "require all international airline passengers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding flights" to the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to issue an order that would go into effect on Jan. 26 after having discussed such a move for weeks with agencies and with the White House's coronavirus task force, the report says.

News of the reported move comes after the U.S. previously implemented an order requiring a negative COVID-19 test result from travelers from the United Kingdom due to concerns about a new COVID-19 variant. Experts say the variant that was first detected in the U.K. is more transmissible, and cases of it have been reported in states including New York and California. Brendan Morrow

contradictions
FBI report contradicts official's declaration that agency did not have prior intelligence Capitol riot would turn violent

1:28 p.m.
Capitol riot.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Last Friday, Steven D'Antuono, the head of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said the bureau had "no indication" the deadly riot at the United States Capitol could turn violent. After working "diligently with our partners," he said, the agency determined there was nothing planned "other than First Amendment-protected activity." But an internal FBI document reviewed by The Washington Post suggests otherwise.

A day before a large group of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, an FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia, issued an explicit internal warning after receiving information about "calls for violence" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. The threat was in an online thread, which urged readers to "be ready to fight," adding that "Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their [Black Lives Matter] and [Antifa] slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our president or we die."

An FBI official familiar with the document told the Post on condition of anonymity that officials at the FBI's Washington bureau were indeed briefed on the matter, which another anonymous law enforcement official said suggests the agency's shortcomings were not related to intelligence gathering, but rather the response to the information at hand.

The document did clarify the intelligence was not "finally evaluated," which is why only law enforcement agencies were granted access to its contents, as well as why no action could be taken on "this raw reporting without prior coordination with the FBI." Even still, the findings appear to throw a wrench in the notion that the FBI was caught completely off guard by how events unfolded. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

what's the one thing they say about the alamo
No one told Alamo, Texas, that Trump is visiting today

11:58 a.m.

President Trump seems to have forgotten the Alamo — or at least to let the Texas city of the same name know he's coming.

Trump is flying down to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas' Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of 400 miles of border wall. It marks the last-minute achievement of one of Trump's campaign promises, though only 80 miles of wall were built in parts of the border that had no restrictive structures or fencing before.

Trump's itinerary indicates he will make a stop in the city of Alamo to give remarks about the completion of the border wall. But as Alamo city officials noted in an urgent Tuesday morning press release, they had no idea the president was planning to visit.

Trump hasn't indicated why he's stopping in Alamo, of all cities, as he visits the border. If it's because he wants to invoke the infamous battle that happened during the Texas Revolution, perhaps as a tie to the violent uprising his supporters staged at the Capitol last week, he's headed about 250 miles too far south. Kathryn Krawczyk

Drama in D.C.
Trump doesn't take responsibility for Capitol riot, insists speech was 'totally appropriate'

11:38 a.m.

Facing the prospect of a second impeachment for "incitement of insurrection," President Trump on Tuesday insisted a speech he delivered encouraging supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol and "show strength" was "totally appropriate."

In his first remarks to reporters since a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the election results, the president didn't take responsibility and defended the speech he delivered prior to the deadly riot.

"If you read my speech, and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it's been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump claimed, citing nobody in particular.

He went on to again assert that unnamed people have "analyzed" his speech and that "everybody to the T thought it was totally appropriate," even though he has faced widespread condemnation for the remarks, including from Republicans.

Trump in his speech had urged supporters in Washington to "walk down to the Capitol" where Congress was meeting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, and he called on them to "show strength" because "you'll never take back our country with weakness." The subsequent pro-Trump riot at the Capitol left five people dead, and on Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection; the resolution said he "willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol."

Trump, while saying he wants "no violence," on Tuesday dismissed this second impeachment effort as "ridiculous" and said it's "causing tremendous danger to our country." He could become the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
3rd House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 following Capitol riot, blames mask-less GOP colleagues

11:32 a.m.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) on Tuesday became the third House Democrat to publicly announce a positive COVID-19 test in the last two days, and, like Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), he's blaming Republican colleagues who refused to wear a mask while a group of lawmakers were sheltering in place together during last week's deadly riot at the United States Capitol.

Schneider, who has not experienced any symptoms so far, said he is "worried that I have risked my wife's health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and their staff."

He went on to call for any members of House who "flout public health guidance" within the Capitol to be "sanctioned and immediately removed from the House floor by the sergeant-at-arms for their reckless endangerment of their colleagues." Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Israel is reportedly planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Holocaust survivors around the world

10:50 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine in Israel.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Israel is planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Holocaust survivors, both within the country and across the diaspora, Israel Hayom reports, per The Jerusalem Post.

The operation is reportedly in the early stages — Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich has instructed the Shalom Corps to strategize, and the group has reportedly approached large medical shipping companies about logistics. Meanwhile, the diaspora affairs ministry is reportedly working with Israel's health ministry to coordinate with Pfizer and Moderna, the companies producing coronavirus vaccines authorized in Israel. The intention is reportedly to provide survivors around the world with additional vaccines, rather than take from Israel's quota.

"In a time of acute global crisis in the face of the coronavirus, we have the privilege to repay, if only slightly, Holocaust survivors who survived the inferno of Nazi oppression," Yankelevich told Israel Hayom.

Israel has received international praise for its vaccination program, which includes inoculating roughly 150,000 people, or a world-leading 1.5 percent of the population, per day, putting the country on pace to complete the mission within a matter of months. At the same time, Jerusalem has faced criticism for not distributing vaccines to Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, instead contending the Palestinian Authority holds that responsibility. Read more about the plan to vaccinate Holocaust survivors around the world at The Jerusalem Post. Tim O'Donnell

