Jim Jordan launches GOP case against impeachment by likening it to 'cancel culture'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) launched the House GOP's anti-impeachment case Wednesday during the debate preceding the vote on whether to impeach President Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection.

Jordan argued this impeachment, the second of Trump's term, was a last-gasp effort by Democrats, who have been trying to remove him from office since he entered the White House in 2017. The reason, in Jordan's eyes? "Politics and the fact that they want to cancel the president," Jordan said.

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: "Democrats are going to impeach the president for a second time one week, one week before he leaves office. Why? Why? Politics and the fact that they want to cancel the president." pic.twitter.com/elZYT5ZGgR — CSPAN (@cspan) January 13, 2021

Jordan continued to focus heavily on "cancel culture," claiming his Democratic colleagues want to silence Trump, his allies, and anyone who doesn't agree with them. "The attack on the First Amendment has to stop," he said. "Stop and think about it. Do you have a functioning First Amendment when the cancel culture only allows one side to talk? When you can't even have a debate in this country?"

Critics quickly pointed out that Jordan's comments came during a nationally televised debate, which seemingly pokes a hole in the theory. Tim O'Donnell

"you can't even have a debate in this country" says jim jordan, during debate — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 13, 2021