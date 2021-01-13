The impeachment debate featured some terrible mask wearing by members of both parties

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday imposed a set of fines for congressmembers who don't wear masks on the House floor. The threat seemed to convince everyone to mask up for Wednesday's impeachment debate — though a few House members needed some reminders.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) seemingly took to the House floor without his mask on during the beginning of Wednesday's proceedings, earning a pointed reminder from the House officer. But that didn't stop Jordan from removing his mask later in the debates to cough.

Watch the House officer remind "all members" to wear face coverings while on the floor, reportedly after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wasn’t wearing one.pic.twitter.com/OJRBNLNBsG — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2021

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) was meanwhile spotted removing his mask for a second to cough into his hand, even though that's the exact situation where it's most important to wear a mask.

And other representatives kept letting their masks slip below their noses as they gave their opinions on the second impeachment of President Trump.

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) meanwhile didn't have a problem covering her nose and mouth. Still, the QAnon backer and coronavirus skeptic ironically did so with a mask that read "Censored," even as she spoke directly to tens of thousands of viewers watching around the country and the world.

Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene is wearing a mask that says “CENSORED” as she speaks into a microphone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/i7401gseIU — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) January 13, 2021

And Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) let his mask share his criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — though his and everyone else's mask is actually effective at and necessary for stopping the spread of coronavirus. Kathryn Krawczyk