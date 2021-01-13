Trump is now permanently banned from Snapchat, too

Snapchat announced on Wednesday it has permanently banned President Trump, basing its decision on his attempts to "incite violence" while spreading "misinformation" and "hate speech."

These are "clear violations of our guidelines," the social media company said in a statement to Politico, and it is "in the interest of public safety" to permanently terminate Trump's account. The company also added that its platform is primarily used by friends connecting with each other, rather than people who want to interact with public figures.

After a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, stirred by comments Trump made online and during a rally in D.C., Snapchat suspended the president's account. They weren't the only social media company to act: in the wake of the riot, Trump was permanently banned by Twitter and his Facebook and YouTube accounts have also been suspended. Catherine Garcia