Trump is now permanently banned from Snapchat, too

January 13, 2021
The Snapchat logo.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

Snapchat announced on Wednesday it has permanently banned President Trump, basing its decision on his attempts to "incite violence" while spreading "misinformation" and "hate speech."

These are "clear violations of our guidelines," the social media company said in a statement to Politico, and it is "in the interest of public safety" to permanently terminate Trump's account. The company also added that its platform is primarily used by friends connecting with each other, rather than people who want to interact with public figures.

After a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, stirred by comments Trump made online and during a rally in D.C., Snapchat suspended the president's account. They weren't the only social media company to act: in the wake of the riot, Trump was permanently banned by Twitter and his Facebook and YouTube accounts have also been suspended. Catherine Garcia

Trump is reportedly stiffing Rudy Giuliani for his legal work to overturn the election

12:08 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

An "increasingly isolated, sullen, and vengeful" President Trump is serving his final few days in office in an emptying White House, taking out his anger on his shrinking inner circle, The Washington Post reports. "Trump has never been more isolated than this week," The New York Times confirms, "and the White House Counsel's Office is not preparing to defend him in the Senate trial" after he was impeached Wednesday for incitement of insurrection.

Trump is specifically furious at Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), both newspapers report, but he's also angry that his allies in conservative media and politics aren't forcefully defending him after a mob of his supporters laid siege to the Capitol last week. "His relationship with lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, one of his most steadfast defenders, is also fracturing," the Post reports, adding:

Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani's legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president's behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani's moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election. [The Washington Post]

Trump was "offended" by Giuliani's $20,000-a-day request "and told aides not to pay him at all," the Times confirms, adding that Giuliani denied making that request but it "was in writing." And "White House officials have started blocking Mr. Giuliani's calls to the president," the Times adds, citing a Trump adviser. Read more about Trump's deteriorating relationships and shrining circle of allies at The Washington Post and The New York Times. Peter Weber

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder charged in Flint water crisis

January 13, 2021
Rick Snyder.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) on Wednesday was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with the Flint water crisis.

The charges are misdemeanors, and if found guilty, Snyder faces up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. Brian Lennon, Snyder's attorney, told The Associated Press "we believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges," and prosecutors have not shared any details on the case with him.

Snyder served as Michigan's governor from 2011 to 2018. In April 2014, the emergency manager he picked to run Flint decided the city could save money by changing its water source from Lake Huron and the Detroit River to the Flint River. The water was not treated properly, and lead that leached into it from old pipes made residents sick. The tainted water also led to two outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease, which caused 12 deaths.

For five years, two teams of prosecutors investigated the role Snyder and other officials played in this environmental and health disaster. Charges are also expected for one of Snyder's former advisers and his state health director, AP reports. Catherine Garcia

Feds warn racist extremists, anti-government militias emboldened by Capitol breach

January 13, 2021
A pro-Trump mob at the Capitol last week.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Federal authorities on Wednesday issued a joint intelligence bulletin cautioning that last week's riot at the Capitol will be a "significant driver of violence" for white supremacists and armed militia groups.

The bulletin, dated Jan. 13 and sent by the National Counterterrorism Center and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, warns that extremists looking to trigger a race war or civil war "may exploit the aftermath of the Capitol breach by conducting attacks to destabilize and force a climatic conflict in the United States." Racist extremists and anti-government militias "very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021," the agencies said.

The breaching of the Capitol is emboldening extremists, the bulletin states, and baseless conspiracy theories from QAnon will likely inspire some to "engage in more sporadic, lone-actor, or small-cell violence against" racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government officials, and law enforcement. Additionally, individuals who have accepted President Trump's false claims that the election was "stolen" may also "adopt the belief that there is no political situation to address their grievances and violent action is necessary." Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

FBI warns police chiefs to be on high alert for extremists

January 13, 2021
FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Sarah Silbiger/AFP via Getty Images

During a Wednesday phone call with police chiefs from across the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that there is the potential for extremist violence in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Wray was joined on the call by Kenneth Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They asked police departments to serve as their eyes and ears, sharing any intelligence they gather with other law enforcement agencies. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told The New York Times Wray asked the chiefs to "continue to overshare intelligence" and not assume that they already know about potential threats.

The Times spoke to another police chief on the call, who asked to remain anonymous. They said the U.S. Capitol has an extensive law enforcement presence, and the concern has shifted to attacks against federal buildings, state capitols, and the homes and businesses of lawmakers. Federal officials are monitoring extremist messages being posted online, and Wray said the police chiefs should be mindful of local armed groups and people acting on their own.

"They're very, very worried about these, what they've referred to as domestic violent extremists, embedding themselves in other protests," the chief said. "Christopher Wray seemed particularly concerned about what was sort of the disregard these folks have for democratic government. The focus was not to go after people engaged in peaceful protest. There were others embedded in that who were engaged in violence and criminal behavior." Catherine Garcia

Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

January 13, 2021

Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message from the president, who called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."

During the five-minute message, Trump did not mention that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election.

"I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."

There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." Catherine Garcia

Pelosi: Impeachment shows 'no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States'

January 13, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signed the article of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday evening, saying she was "heartbroken" over the president inciting "an insurrection."

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, a "responsibility we did not think one week ago we would have," Pelosi said during the brief engrossment ceremony.

The bipartisan impeachment was a way for the House to demonstrate that "no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States; that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country; and that once again we honored our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help us God," Pelosi said. Trump is now the first president to ever be impeached twice. Catherine Garcia

McConnell says there's not enough time to hold 'fair and serious' impeachment trial before Biden takes office

January 13, 2021

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach Trump a second time after his supporters attacked the Capitol building last week. Trump will now face a second impeachment trial before the Senate — but that won't happen until the body reconvenes just a day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday.

"Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude" before Biden is sworn in, McConnell said in a statement. "Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no decision would be reached until after President Trump had left office. That is not a decision I am making. That is a fact," McConnell continued, citing how previous Senate impeachment trials lasted weeks. Therefore, McConnell would like Congress and the executive branch to remain "completely focused on facilitating a safe and orderly transfer of power."

McConnell indicated earlier Wednesday that he wouldn't reconvene the Senate before Jan. 19 to proceed with Trump's impeachment. He also told his GOP colleagues he was still undecided on his own vote on whether to impeach the president. Kathryn Krawczyk

