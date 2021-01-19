running low
New York City is days away from running out of COVID-19 vaccine doses, de Blasio warns

12:09 p.m.

New York City is on pace to run out of COVID-19 vaccine doses and be forced to cancel appointments within a matter of days, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has warned.

The New York mayor in a briefing Tuesday said that the city "desperately" needs more supply as COVID-19 vaccinations move "faster and faster."

"At the rate we are going, we will begin to run out on Thursday — this Thursday, two days from now," de Blasio said. "And we will have literally nothing left to give as of Friday. ... If we don't get more vaccine quickly, a new supply of vaccine, we will have to cancel appointments and no longer give shots after Thursday for the remainder of the week at a lot of our sites."

De Blasio went on to say that "on the current schedule," New York City isn't set to be resupplied until next Tuesday, meaning "many of our sites" wouldn't be able to begin administering vaccines again until next Wednesday.

"This is crazy," de Blasio said. "This is not the way it should be. We have the ability to vaccinate a huge number of people. We need the vaccine to go with it."

De Blasio called on the federal government to do everything possible "to get us the maximum supply" of vaccines, and one day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, he expressed hope that the incoming administration "is going to fix a lot of this." Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Capitol rioters

1:17 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is placing blame on President Trump for having "provoked" a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol building.

McConnell spoke Tuesday after the House of Representatives last week impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" following a deadly attack on the Capitol building by his supporters. Though it's unclear how McConnell will vote in Trump's upcoming second Senate impeachment trial, the Republican leader made clear he believes the president is to blame for provoking the mob — as are others.

"The mob was fed lies," McConnell said. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people."

The Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building earlier this month while Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election win. Trump, who has falsely claimed he won the election, spoke at a rally beforehand to encourage the supporters to walk down to the Capitol building and "show strength."

McConnell hasn't said how he'll vote in the Senate impeachment trial. But last week, Axios reported that "there's a better than 50-50 chance" he would vote to convict the president. McConnell says he has "not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate." Brendan Morrow

genocide
U.S. officially declares China's human rights abuses against Uighurs a genocide

12:52 p.m.
Possible re-education camp in Xinjiang.
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

The United States on Tuesday officially declared China's campaign against Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, as well as other ethnic and religious minorities in the western Xinjiang province, a genocide. The U.S. is the first country to adopt the term to describe the human rights abuses (which Beijing denies), though officials reportedly hope it will compel other governments to take a harder stance against China on the issue.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that his department came to the conclusion after a "careful" review, stating that the crimes include: arbitrary mass internment of more than 1 million people, forced sterilization, torture of those detained, forced labor, and restrictions on religious freedom, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement. "I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs by the Chinese party-state," Pompeo said.

The decision will likely be the Trump administration's final action on China, the Times notes. It's not clear yet how the incoming Biden administration will respond to the declaration, but the Biden campaign did publicly refer to the situation in Xinxiang as a genocide last year. Read more at The New York Times and Axios. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus crosstabs
Less than 40 percent of Trump voters want the coronavirus vaccine, poll finds

12:40 p.m.
Person getting coronavirus vaccine.
LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

A person's 2020 presidential vote is proving the biggest indicator of whether or not they want a coronavirus vaccine.

People who supported President-elect Joe Biden in November are overwhelmingly in favor of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, with 79 percent saying they want it and 4 percent saying they've already gotten it, an NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll out Tuesday shows. Meanwhile just 39 percent of voters who backed President Trump say they want the vaccine and a similar 4 percent have already gotten it.

Marist asked adults whether they'd get a COVID-19 vaccine if it was made available to them. Support for getting the vaccine was clearly divided along party lines, with 75 percent of Democrats saying they wanted the vaccine but just 43 percent of Republicans saying the same. Democratic men were the most likely of any demographic — race, region, income, education, age, or generation — to want the vaccine, at 85 percent. Meanwhile the smallest percentage of adults who said they wanted the vaccine were Trump voters.

Also among groups who had a low percentage of vaccine support were Gen Xers — just 49 percent of Americans age 40-55 want the vaccine, the poll found. Republican women and people who live in small towns were not very likely to want the vaccine, with just 41 and 51 percent saying they would like it, respectively. Trump has so far not publicly said if he has gotten the vaccine, but has underplayed the seriousness of the virus for the past year.

Marist surveyed 1,173 American adults from Jan. 11–13 via landline and mobile phone, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

lessons learned
The SAT is permanently dropping its optional essay and subject tests

11:25 a.m.
Student takes exam.
iStock

The College Board is scrapping its SAT subject tests and the SAT's optional essay, among other new pandemic-induced changes.

COVID-19 has cost the College Board both opportunities to hold its SAT college admissions test as well as incentives for students to take the test as colleges loosen admissions requirements. So in an effort to make the college admissions process more "flexible" and "streamlined," the board is abandoning some of its products while working on a new version of the main SAT students can take entirely online, it said Tuesday.

The pandemic has hit both the SAT and its rival, the ACT exam, hard. While 2.2 million students signed up to take the SAT last year, just 900,000 actually did so, the College Board told The Washington Post. The entrance exams were already in decline before the pandemic as critics examined just how effective they were at determining success in college.

The College Board had already made its essay portion optional in 2014, and said Tuesday that the pandemic had simply "accelerated a process already underway ... to simplify our work and reduce demands on students." After all, its Advance Placement exams weren't that different from the subject tests, and AP courses had grown in popularity over the past few years, College Board CEO David Coleman told the Post. So the subject tests will be dropped immediately, while the essay will be abandoned in June, save for in some states that use it to measure school performance. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Say what?
Mike Pompeo claims 'multiculturalism' is anti-American

11:16 a.m.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account on his last full day on the job, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo complained that "censorship, wokeness, political correctness ... all points in one direction — authoritarianism, cloaked as moral righteousness." He continued his diatribe in a caption above the image of the statement. "Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms, they're not who America is," he wrote, adding that they "distort our glorious founding" and allow foreign enemies to "stoke" societal divisions to weaken the United States.

The debate about political correctness and so-called "cancel culture" is fairly ubiquitous these days, so while his stance on those matters may have elicited some eye rolls, critics were probably not surprised. Describing multiculturalism as anti-American, however, struck a nerve. Some commentators suggested the words were bigoted, while others added that it's Pompeo himself who is distorting America's founding by pushing such an argument. Tim O'Donnell

most sensational
The Muppet Show is getting a long-awaited streaming release on Disney+

10:42 a.m.

Disney+ is finally ready to play the music and light the lights.

All five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to Disney+ in February, Disney revealed on Tuesday.

The classic series hasn't been available on streaming, and its fourth and fifth seasons were never even released on DVD. Disney+ is the home of other Muppets content including an exclusive show called Muppets Now, but the original series that debuted in 1976 has been missing from the service since launch.

Disney in its announcement included a statement credited to Kermit the Frog himself celebrating the show's new streaming home, saying, "It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more." Kermit added, "As for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: 'Sorry, guys, but ... here we go again."

Disney+ subscribers can meet the Muppets on The Muppet Show on Feb. 19. Brendan Morrow

capitol riot aftermath
1st Capitol rioter charged with conspiracy, allegedly planned to storm state Capitols too

10:17 a.m.
Capitol attack.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

U.S. prosecutors have imposed the first conspiracy charge against a person who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, The Washington Post reports.

Thomas Edward Caldwell was arrested early Tuesday morning on four federal counts pertaining to the riot, including conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, per the Post. He allegedly organized a group of militia members who attacked the Capitol building, praising their actions in Facebook posts after the event.

Caldwell's group of "eight to 10 individuals" wore "helmets and military-style gear and were seen moving purposefully toward the top of the Capitol steps and leading the move against police lines," the Post reports. He had been planning the siege at least a week earlier, sending a Facebook message on Jan. 1 that showed he was scouting hotels near the Capitol that "would allow us to go hunting at night if we wanted to," the charging affidavit says. He allegedly sent the message to Jessica Watkins, the founder of the "Ohio State Regular Militia" who was arrested last week after participating in the attack.

Caldwell seemingly didn't try to hide his involvement at the Capitol, allegedly sharing video of the attack in the evening of Jan. 6. "We need to do this at the local level. Lets [sic] storm the capitol in Ohio. Tell me when!" Caldwell wrote on Facebook, the FBI says in its charging documents.

Caldwell was allegedly a member of the Oath Keepers, an extremist group that, along with the Three Percenters and Proud Boys, is being investigated for its role in sparking the Capitol attack. Kathryn Krawczyk

