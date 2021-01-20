World leaders send their congratulations to President Biden

Several world leaders on Wednesday sent their congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with some also getting in a final jab at former President Donald Trump.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Biden represented "victory of democracy over the ultra-right. Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world's most powerful democracy."

His comments were echoed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who said he was "greatly relieved" by Biden's win. Referring to the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Steinmeier added, "Despite all the joy we feel today, we must not forget that even the most powerful democracy in the world has been seduced by populism. We must work resolutely to counter polarization, protect and strengthen the public square in our democracies, and shape our policies on the basis of reason and facts."

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he was thrilled Biden brought the United States back into the Paris Agreement on climate change, stating that by working together, "We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet." Catherine Garcia