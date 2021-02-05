NFL offers all stadiums as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

The NFL has offered all of its teams' stadiums to be used for mass COVID-19 vaccinations.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter to President Biden obtained by The Washington Post and NPR on Friday wrote that "each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials," noting that "this is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today."
The step to offer these 30 stadiums came, NPR noted, after a number of sports teams' stadiums have previously been made available for COVID-19 vaccinations, including the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months," Goodell added.
In a letter to @POTUS, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will make all of its stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites — to go along with the seven already in use. The letter is below pic.twitter.com/aKnevbQZUw
The letter to Biden was written days ahead of Super Bowl LV, which will include an audience of 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who received free tickets from the NFL. The White House, CNN reports, is looking to "use this Sunday's event to combat vaccine hesitancy" and has "been in touch with the NFL and other brands involved in the Super Bowl on ways to integrate pro-mask and pro-vaccine messaging." Brendan Morrow
House impeachment managers are preparing for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by figuring out just what he and his allies were up to the morning of the Capitol riot.
Congressional investigators are wrapping up their case against Trump in the last few days before his Senate trial for allegedly inciting the insurrection begins Monday. Sources tell ABC News those investigators are "zeroing in on the actions of the president and his associates around the insurrection at the Capitol," specifically compiling social media posts and videos showing just what they were doing the morning of Jan. 6.
Among those videos is one obtained by ABC News showing Trump's friend Roger Stone in Washington, D.C., that morning. Stone is seen outside of a hotel, taking pictures with supporters while seemingly under the watch of members of the Oath Keepers militia group. At one point, a supporter asked Stone, "So, hopefully we have this today, right?" "We shall see," Stone replied.
Stone told ABC News that he had "no role whatsoever in the Jan. 6 events" and "never left the site of my hotel until leaving for Dulles Airport" later that afternoon. "I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol," and "could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me," he added.
Stone was convicted of several felonies as a result of the Mueller investigation, but Trump commuted his sentence last summer. Kathryn Krawczyk
The Air Force has launched an extensive security review and investigation after a man got inside Joint Base Andrews and into an aircraft at the facility.
Security forces at the base outside of Washington, D.C., detained a man Thursday after he allegedly got into a C-40 airplane. The plane was part of the 89th Airlift Wing, which encompasses most of the aircraft the president uses as Air Force One, as well as other aircraft that transports the vice president and Cabinet officials. The unnamed man was hit with a federal charge for trespassing and turned over to local law enforcement for two outstanding warrants, a statement from the base said.
Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby addressed the incident in a Friday press conference, saying the Air Force will "launch a comprehensive review of installation security and trends" across the force. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is now heading an investigation into the incident. The investigation's results will be shared publicly once it's complete, Kirby said.
The incident happened just a day before Biden was set to board Air Force One for the first time as president, embarking Friday to return home to Wilmington, Delaware for the weekend. Kathryn Krawczyk
An "explosive" documentary about the sexual abuse allegations against director Woody Allen is set to debut on HBO in just a few weeks.
Allen v. Farrow, a new four-part documentary series examining Dylan Farrow's allegations that her adopted father Woody Allen sexually abused her, will debut on HBO on Feb. 21, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday. The series was directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the duo behind On the Record, a 2020 documentary about the sexual misconduct allegations against Russell Simmons.
This Allen documentary series was reportedly shot in secret, and the Reporter describes it as "explosive," also reporting that it includes "new investigative work pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes," as well as interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, and Ronan Farrow among others. Additionally, The New York Times reports that in the series, "for the first time, we see the videotape account from 7-year-old Dylan, shot by Farrow in the immediate wake of the accusations." Allen, who according to the Times did not participate in the documentary, has denied the allegations.
HBO debuted a trailer for Allen v. Farrow on Friday, and the filmmakers spoke with the Times in an interview, with Dick explaining that while the story has been "extensively covered," the duo "realized the full story had never gotten out."
"Our objective is never about the perpetrator," Ziering also told the Times. "It's more about all of us understanding these crimes, understanding the way we are all complicit to these crimes and I do mean all of us, both wittingly and unwittingly."
Watch the trailer for Allen v. Farrow below. Brendan Morrow
The Budweiser Clydesdales may be on the bench this year, but there will be plenty of other familiar faces to recognize during the breaks from Sunday's big game. Here are the five funniest celebrity cameos of the 2021 Super Bowl. Jeva Lange
Alexa gets an upgrade … in the form of Michael B. Jordan:
Matthew McConaughey is two-dimensional for some reason (it's a Dorito commercial, just roll with it):
Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, and Awkwafina want to give Norway a piece of their minds:
What happens when four tiny Maya Rudolphs ride into town:
But perhaps the best "celebrity" cameo of all might be the appearance of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, for the freelance platform Fiverr. Though the full ad won't be revealed until the big game, the company teased the commercial in the spot below:
When Louisiana first started doling out COVID-19 vaccines, they were limited to people age 70 and up. But next door in Mississippi, they've been available for anyone 65 and up, and for younger people with chronic health conditions.
So Chanel Maronge, a 37-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana, resident with hypertension, got in her car and drove an hour and a half across the state line to get her shot. She's among 5,300 out-of-staters who've been vaccinated in Mississippi so far, and one of thousands more people across the country who've traveled to other states with looser rules to get vaccinated, The New York Times reports.
Most states, including Mississippi, require people to either live or work in the state to be vaccinated there. But as a Mississippi health department spokesperson told the Times, health care workers won't ask for proof of residency before giving out a shot. The same is true in Georgia, which is giving out shots to anyone 65 and older, while neighboring states reserve them for older patients. Complications have also come up in New England, where age limits and rules on which professions count as essential vary between the small, easily traversable states, the Boston Globe reports. Rhode Island, for example, still hasn't expanded eligibility beyond health care and essential workers, leading some people to travel to Massachusetts for vaccines.
The confusion all stems from how the federal government set up COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the first place. With states told to make their own eligibility rules, there's no consistency between neighbors. And while states are increasingly creating rules to give their vaccine stock only to state residents and workers, most states say no one will be turned away even if they produce an out-of-state ID or no identification at all. Read more at The New York Times.Kathryn Krawczyk
In addition to playing Georg von Trapp in the classic 1965 musical The Sound of Music, Plummer starred in over 100 films throughout his decades-long career. When he won an Academy Award in 2012 for his performance in Beginners, he became the oldest actor to win a competitive Oscar, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plummer also won two Tony Awards and two Emmys.
More recently, Plummer earned another Academy Award nomination for his performance in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, in which he replaced disgraced star Kevin Spacey in reshoots, and he also played the patriarch of the Thrombey family in the murder mystery Knives Out.
"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," Plummer's friend and manager told Deadline. "He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us." Brendan Morrow
Though the average Boomer is likely still unclear if "The Weeknd" is a band or a person, the Canadian singer is set to become only the 10th performer in Super Bowl history to headline the halftime show solo — or so he claims.
Speaking to the NFL Network on Thursday, the "Blinding Lights" singer was asked if fans should expect anyone (oh, you know, like Daft Punk or Kendrick Lamar or a projection of a beloved dead rock star) to show up with him on stage on Sunday. "I've been reading a lot of rumors," The Weeknd said, "and I wouldn't bet on it." Which is a strange way of saying "no," but he went on to confirm more firmly that "there wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there's no special guests, no."
Editor's note: After previously reporting the halftime show would be longer than usual, a Billboard correction indicates it will in fact be the same length as previous years. This story has been updated.