Paper straws may contain chemicals linked to cancer, other ailments, study finds

5:50 p.m.
Paper straws.
iStock.

There may be more reason to avoid paper drinking straws than general distaste for them, a new study from the University of Florida, published last week in ScienceDirect, suggests.

The researchers found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which in layman's terms are potentially harmful chemicals, in paper and other plant-based straws, which have become more common amid a global push to cut back on the use of plastics. In fact, the PFASs may provide the straws with their water-resistant properties.

The chemicals' presence, the authors wrote in the study's abstract, demonstrates the straws "are not fully biodegradable, contributing to the direct human ingestion of PFAS and to the cycle of PFAS between waste streams and the environment."

Mariah Blake, a journalist working on a book about PFASs, or "forever chemicals," notes they are linked to cancer and a host of other ailments. Read the study's abstract at ScienceDirect. Tim O'Donnell

CDC director warns of potential 'avoidable surge' of COVID-19 cases

5:56 p.m.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the United States must take action to prevent an another "avoidable" surge of COVID-19 cases.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky during a briefing Monday expressed concern over the "apparent leveling off of cases and hospital admissions" in the United States after previous consistent declines, also noting that some states are seeing an uptick in new cases.

Walensky described states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions, despite cases remaining high and while COVID-19 variants spread, as a "serious threat to the progress we have made" in the pandemic so far.

"We must find the fortitude to hang in there for just a little bit longer," Walensky said. "We are at a critical point in this pandemic, a fork in the road where we as a country must decide which path we are going to take. We must act now, and I am worried that if we don't take the right actions now, we will have another avoidable surge, just as we are seeing in Europe right now, and just as we are so aggressively scaling up vaccination."

As the CDC raises concerns about the possibility of another surge, though, other experts have argued a significant one might not be likely. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday that "I don't think we're going to have a fourth wave," though there could be "plateauing for a period of time." CNN's Sanjay Gupta similarly said Monday that especially given the level of immunity in the United States as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, "I think it's unlikely, frankly when you just look at the data, that we're going to have a significant fourth surge." Brendan Morrow

Fed Chair Powell to testify economic recovery has 'progressed more quickly' than expected

5:15 p.m.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will tell the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday that the United States' economic recovery has "progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening" despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed on Monday published Powell's opening testimony ahead of Tuesday's hearing on COVID-19 relief. It's mostly optimistic and consistent with the message Powell has been trotting out over the last year. He will note that "while the economic fallout" of the pandemic "has been real and widespread, the worst was avoided by swift and vigorous action — from Congress and the Federal Reserve, from across government and cities and towns, and from individuals, communities, and the private sector."

Still, he cautions there are reasons for concern, especially in sectors of the economy most heavily affected by the virus and the subsequent need for greater social distancing. He will also reiterate his previous warning that the already-elevated 6.2 percent unemployment rate "underestimates the shortfall, particularly as labor market participation remains notably below pre-pandemic levels." Read the full testimony here. Tim O'Donnell

Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

4:46 p.m.
Ellen DeGeneres
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before.

The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production."

But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. Brendan Morrow

U.S. welcomes Saudi ceasefire proposal in Yemen, Houthis dismiss it as 'nothing new'

4:07 p.m.

Saudi Arabia on Monday proposed a ceasefire deal to Yemen's Houthi rebels in the hopes of halting the country's civil war that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The U.S. State Department welcomed the offer, reiterating previous calls for all parties involved in the conflict to agree to the terms "immediately and engage in negotiations under the auspices" of the United Nations. But the Houthis dismissed the proposal as "nothing new," Agence France-Presse reports.

A senior Houthi official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the rebels are communicating directly with the Saudis, who back a coalition (which the U.S. used to, but no longer, supports) fighting the Houthis. The official reportedly said Riyadh would have to enhance the proposal if the Houthis were to accept it.

The Middle East Institute's Nadwa Dawsari explained that the Houthis won't budge until Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates completely and unconditionally leave Yemen. Tim O'Donnell

NBA legend Elgin Baylor dies at 86

3:18 p.m.

Elgin Baylor, the NBA legend who starred for 14 seasons for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers, died Monday, the Lakers announced. He was 86. The Lakers said Baylor died of natural causes at his home, surrounded by his wife and daughter.

Baylor has been credited with helping transform professional basketball. A high flyer with a sweet stroke, he helped usher in a new era of faster-paced hoops. He's still considered one of the greatest players of all time, earning 11 All Star nods throughout his career, and leading the Lakers to eight finals appearances (he retired in the middle of the 1971-2 season, when the Lakers won the title, because of injuries.)

Baylor's numbers are eye-popping to this day. His most impressive season probably came in 1961-2, when he averaged more than 38 points and just under 19 rebounds, all while serving in the Army. Tim O'Donnell

Jeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

1:49 p.m.
Mehmet Oz
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Time

We'll take unlikely — and controversial — Jeopardy! hosts for $1,000.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, known for hosting The Dr. Oz Show, will step in as guest host of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting on Monday. He's the latest in a series of temporary guest hosts the show has been bringing in since Alex Trebek's death, but let's just say fans aren't exactly thrilled with the pick.

After all, Oz has been slammed for "promoting quack treatments and cures," as a group of doctors wrote in a 2015 letter to Columbia University, and in 2014, a study found that "medical research either didn't substantiate — or flat out contradicted — more than half of Oz's recommendations," The Washington Post reported.

So when Oz was tapped for Jeopardy! last month, some users on the show's subreddit immediately declared they'd be skipping his episodes, with one fan blasting Oz as a "charlatan champion of pseudoscience" in a highly-upvoted comment.

In February, The Ringer also heard from former Jeopardy! contestants who were none too pleased with the selection, with four-game winner Lindsey Shultz saying, "When you've made your career in the popular media by at best conveying confidence in unproven remedies — and at worst implicitly causing your audience to doubt the process the rest of us live by and have been at wit's end trying to defend for a full calendar — I'm not sure a show based around facts is the best place for you."

Ahead of Oz's first episode, a Reddit thread was devoted to the question of whether fans should tune in. Some said they'd still watch to support the contestants despite opposing Oz as host, while others said they'll tune out to register their disdain for the pick. Jeopardy! hasn't yet announced who will take over for Trebek permanently. But after this backlash, producers may have just ensured whomever they pick will receive a warm reception among fans — if only because they're not Dr. Oz. Brendan Morrow

The pandemic may have made lower-end apartments more expensive

1:09 p.m.

Rent in high-income neighborhoods in many major American cities has gone down during the pandemic, but lower-income neighborhoods have seen hikes, Catherine Rampell writes in The Washington Post.

In San Francisco, for example, rents are dropping across the board, though the fall has been most significant for what are considered high-end rentals. In other cities, like New York or Washington, D.C., lower-end rentals have held steady, while higher-end prices have dropped. In her analysis, Rampell zeroed in on Chicago, where rents are increasing in lower-income areas, despite a fall in their higher-income counterparts.

There are likely a few reasons behind the discrepancy, Rampell writes. People who could afford higher rents before the pandemic have, more generally, been able to work from home and subsequently migrated to the suburbs, leaving their city apartments vacant, which "placed downward pressure on rents." But not everyone who moved left their cities. Some folks instead chose to "move down the housing ladder to save money," which added to a pre-existing logjam for affordable housing. A "surge in demand for lower-price-point homes ended up bidding those rents higher," Rampell writes.

Rampell suggests the increases may also be an unintended consequence of the federal eviction moratorium, which may have led landlords to raise rents for some tenants in the hopes of offsetting the losses stemming from others falling behind on their payments. Lower-income tenants also just have less leverage than high-income tenants. "They don't have money to move elsewhere, and landlords know they have them over a barrel," said Sandy Rollins, executive director of the Texas Tenants' Union. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

