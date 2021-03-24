Stephen Colbert has a cartoonish theory on how shrimp tails ended up in Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Jensen Karp, a comedy writer in Los Angeles, opened a jumbo box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Monday morning and ... found more than just cereal. Karp told The Washington Post on Tuesday he discovered the two shrimp tails when pouring himself a second bowl. He says he first contacted General Mills, didn't hear back, then posted photos on Twitter.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

That got a response from Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but it wasn't one Karp appreciated.

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Stephen Colbert sided with Karp on Tuesday's Late Show.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch won’t own up to the shrimp tails. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/sx55aNwg5i — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 24, 2021

When Karp's wife, Danielle Fishel Karp, suggested they open the second bag of cereal in the jumbo box, they discovered what appeared to be dental floss, plus other detritus, but also found that the bag had appeared to be taped up. General Mills claimed vindication. "While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility," spokesman Mike Siemienas said. "We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us."

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is awaiting the consumer to return the box so their experts can analyze it in their CSI lab, which of course stands for Cereal Shrimp Investigation. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/LE5sLOulj8 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 24, 2021

Colbert also had a cartoonish explanation for how shrimp tails got into Karp's cereal.

On #LSSC tonight: We figured out how shrimp tails ended up in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. pic.twitter.com/nfNEOWS47M — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 24, 2021

"I deal with things through comedy," but this isn't a joke or a prank, Karp told the Post. "I don't need to go viral for having ... shrimp tails in my food." Peter Weber