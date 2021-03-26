mwah
Edit

Benny Blanco reveals he accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-Z

4:32 p.m.
Benny Blanco.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Benny Blanco revealed an incredible night playing music with Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the Hamptons quickly turned awkward.

The producer, known for hits including Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and Rihanna's "Diamonds," recalled the evening on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, 10 years later, Insider reports. Before he left the gathering, Blanco did the polite thing and said goodbye to Beyoncé, he said.

But when he leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek, he said he "missed a little bit" and "hit the corner of some sort of lip," resulting in his life flashing before his eyes, because he knew Jay-Z was nearby. "I look at Jay and I'm like, 'Oh, OK. I'm dead. My life is over. It was great. Nice knowing you guys,'" Blanco said.

Luckily, no one noticed and he survived to tell the tale. However, Chance The Rapper isn't buying it. Taylor Watson

when life gives you lemons
Edit

Meghan Markle bakes a very Meghan Markle cake

4:32 p.m.
Meghan Markle.
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle is nothing if not always on brand, even with the cakes she bakes.

The Duke and Duchess's nonprofit foundation, Archewell, teamed up with World Central Kitchen for Women's History Month to provide meals in Chicago (not too far from her alma mater, Northwestern University). Since World Central Kitchen began their COVID-19 response programs in the city, they've served nearly 500,000 meals. To thank the women involved, Markle baked them a naked lemon olive oil cake, with lemons from her Montecito, California garden — echoing her minimalist style.

The couple sent a letter with the cake, People magazine reports, which reads: "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us." Maybe this will inspire more people to bake cakes for each other, truly making for a better world. Taylor Watson

yes they can
Edit

Chrissy Teigen says she and John Legend had sex in a bathroom at the DNC

4:29 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen may have departed Twitter, but Chrissy Teigen TMI stories haven't gone anywhere.

During a segment on James Corden's show, Teigen was asked to name the strangest place she and her husband John Legend have ever been intimate, and her answer didn't disappoint: she revealed they once had sex in a bathroom at the Democratic National Convention.

"It was a while ago," Tiegen said. "I mean, I can fire these off if you want."

Teigen actually did previously reveal years ago that the two had sex at an unspecified "Obama thing," but she clarified to Corden she was talking about the DNC, pointing out it "wasn't, like, with" the Obamas "or near them." Oh, good to know! In case you were dying for even more information, TMZ looked into it and found it seems she's talking about the 2008 DNC, where Legend performed.

Under the rules of Corden's game, this revelation meant Teigen wouldn't have to eat bull penis, so clearly it was worth disclosing. She didn't reveal who might have been speaking at the DNC at the time, but that might be a question for another show. Brendan Morrow

R.I.P.
Edit

Larry McMurtry, award-winning Lonesome Dove and Brokeback Mountain writer, dies at 84

3:25 p.m.
Larry McMurtry
AP Photo/LM Otero

Award-winning novelist and screenwriter Larry McMurtry has died at 84.

The author's death was confirmed on Friday to The New York Times by a spokesperson for his family, although a cause of death was not specified.

McMurtry was a prolific author who wrote Lonesome Dove, the 1985 novel that won him the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and spawned a television miniseries, as well as novels such as The Last Picture Show and Terms of Endearment, both of which spawned movie adaptations. McMurtry wrote over 30 screenplays as well, winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Brokeback Mountain in 2006 with his co-writer Diana Ossana. Former President Barack Obama awarded him a National Humanities Medal in 2015.

"He wrote about the Texas he knew from his own life, and then the old West as he heard it through the stories of his grandfather's — on his grandfather's porch," Obama said at the time. "And in Lonesome Dove, the story of two ex-Texas Rangers in the 19th century, readers found out something essential about their own souls, even if they'd never been out West or been on a ranch."

Through his work, McMurty "demythologized the American West with his unromantic depictions of life on the 19th-century frontier and in contemporary small-town Texas," the Times also wrote.

Stephen King on Friday remembered McMurtry as a "great storyteller," adding that he both "learned from" and "was entertained by" him, while Terms of Endearment director James L. Brooks praised him as "among the best writers ever." Brendan Morrow

Vroom Vroom
Edit

Buttigieg gets roasted from all directions for mileage tax idea

2:42 p.m.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that he thinks a mileage tax "shows a lot of promise," opening a giant can of worms as to whether the Biden administration should consider such an idea.

Speaking with CNBC, Buttigieg outlined his ideas on several infrastructure proposals, chatting about financing for revamping roads and bridges across the country. Asked about whether he still believes gas taxes are "old fashioned," he said he doesn't believe they're the right long term solution.

A mileage tax, on the other hand, which would charge drivers a cent or two for each mile on the road, intrigues Buttigieg more. "I think that shows a lot of promise," he said. "If we believe in that so-called user-pays principle, the idea that part of how we pay for roads is you pay based on how much you drive."

"The gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it; it's not anymore," he continued. "A so-called vehicle miles traveled tax or a mileage tax, whatever you want to call it, could be the way to do it."

As The Washington Post reports, Oregon and Utah already have some form of mileage tax, but there are several reasons the idea has yet to take off. First of all, there are privacy concerns, since some level of data collection would be required. Additionally, some argue moving away from a gas tax could disincentivize buying fuel-efficient vehicles. Also, a mileage tax would arguably unfairly tax people who can't afford to live in expensive cities but drive long commutes to reach jobs in metropolitan areas. Buttigieg's comments drew criticism from both sides of the aisle on that front.

Watch Buttigieg's interview below. Summer Meza

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

White House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goal

1:40 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

The White House has announced that Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet its goal of delivering 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States by the end of the month, something officials were reportedly unsure would be achieved.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients during a briefing on Friday said that Johnson & Johnson will deliver at least 11 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to the government next week, Politico reports.

"We've done a lot to help J&J, we're monitoring that very closely, and we anticipate a significant increase at the end of this month, which will enable them to reach at least 20 million doses," Zients said.

Johnson & Johnson had planned to deliver 20 million doses of its vaccine by the end of March after it received FDA approval. But CNN recently reported that Biden administration officials were "not confident" this goal would be met after the company "struggled to ramp up production."

The White House's announcement Friday was a surprise, then, with CNN's Kaitlan Collins noting that the goal had "been in doubt as of just a few days ago, given less than half the 20 million had gone out." Indeed, according to Politico, the administration on Tuesday said it only had four million doses of the vaccine to deliver. Unlike the other vaccines that have been approved in the U.S., Johnson & Johnson's comes with the key benefit of only requiring one dose.

The announcement came one day after President Biden announced he's setting a new goal of getting 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered during his first 100 days in office, double his previous goal of 100 million doses, which was met weeks early. The U.S. is on track to meet this new goal. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Former CDC director surprises CNN's Sanjay Gupta by revealing he believes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab

11:17 a.m.

CNN's Sanjay Gupta appeared taken aback in a new interview as former CDC Director Robert Redfield shared his "opinion" on the origins of COVID-19.

Gupta spoke with Redfield as part of a new CNN documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the former CDC chief revealed he thinks it's likely the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab and was possibly already being transmitted in September 2019.

"If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan," Redfield said. "That's my own view. It's only an opinion. I'm allowed to have opinions now."

Redfield continued that he thinks the "most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped," though he said he's not "implying any intentionality" and reiterated "it's my opinion." The World Health Organization's Dr. Peter Ben Embarek said last month it's "extremely unlikely" that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan and that instead, "our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway," per NBC News.

But Redfield told CNN, "I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human, and at that moment in time, the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human to human transmission." He noted, though, that "other people don't believe" this Wuhan lab theory, and "science will eventually figure it out."

Gupta commented on the "remarkable" nature of this conversation, noting that these are "significant" statements to be made by an official who served as the CDC's director throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Gupta said on CNN while setting up the clip, "This was extraordinary." Watch the exchange below. Brendan Morrow

bad looks
Edit

Georgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantation

10:30 a.m.

When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) shared a photo of himself signing a new bill to restrict voting access in the state, it featured Republican lawmakers gazing fondly upon him, as well as a prominent painting in the background.

The bill has been criticized as a measure that will largely affect Black voters and other voters of color, with groups like the ACLU arguing it amounts to voter suppression among already-disenfranchised groups. Kemp has denied that the bill seeks to suppress votes.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Will Bunch agreed, calling it the state's "new, new Jim Crow." Bunch also reports that the painting centered in Kemp's photo is actually a painting of "a notorious slave plantation in Wilkes County."

In a Twitter thread explaining his research, Bunch notes that the painting of the Callaway Plantation "is a monument to Georgia's history of brutal white supremacy that unfortunately didn't disappear when Mariah Callaway and the other slaves were emancipated in 1865." He draws a line from emancipation, to harsh Jim Crow laws of the 20th century, to today's 253 restrictive bills tightening voting rights, making the presence of the portrait particularly "shocking."

"The irony of Kemp signing this bill -- that makes it illegal to give water to voters waiting on the sometimes 10-hour lines that state policies create in mostly Black precincts -- under the image of a brutal slave plantation is almost too much to bear," wrote Bunch. Summer Meza

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.