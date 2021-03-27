the coronavirus crisis
Maine GOP overwhelmingly rejects Collins censure

2:47 p.m.
Susan Collins.
Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

There will be no censure for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

Several of Collins' Republican colleagues in Congress who either voted to impeach or, like Collins, convict former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot earlier this year drew the ire of their state Republican parties. Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), for example, joined Collins in voting to convict and were quickly censured back home, while Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) faced a harsh rebuke that stopped short of censure. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) also avoided a statewide censure, though certain counties went through with it.

Collins, though, appeared to have a lot less trouble than the others. Maine's GOP, however, overwhelming rejected a resolution to censure Collins on Saturday, with only 19 of the 60 voters backing the censure. That prompted the centrist senator to call the decision "a testament to the Republican Party's 'big tent' philosophy that respects different views but unites around core principles." Tim O'Donnell

Voting Rights
Georgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

1:48 p.m.

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color.

In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular.

"Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election."

The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. Tim O'Donnell

March Madness
Don't miss this thrilling Sweet 16 matchup featuring 2 freshman phenoms

12:25 p.m.

A full slate of college hoops is on the way this weekend, as both the men's and women's Division I tournaments kick off the Sweet 16. There are plenty of exciting games on both sides, but the first game of the weekend should provide fireworks right off the bat when the top-seeded UConn women's team takes on fifth-seeded Iowa at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

The contest will pit two of the country's best players, both freshman point guards (and good pals), against each other. Iowa is headlined by Caitlin Clark, who led the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game and is known for her seemingly limitless range. She's also an unselfish player with deft passing abilities, making teams wary of doubling her.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers will run the show for the Huskies. The top recruit in the country going into this year, Bueckers has met the lofty expectations and then some, averaging 19.9 points per game on nearly 54 percent shooting to go along 6.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game for a 26-1 squad.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who has seen his fair share of talented players over the last three decades, said "it's been a while since you have two kids that have had this kind of impact, both on their teams and on the game itself nationally" face each other in the tournament. Read more about the matchup at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

intra-GOP war
Boehner to back Ohio congressman against Trump-aligned primary challenger

11:39 a.m.
John Boehner.
AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) is the latest prominent Republican to step into the ring against former President Donald Trump, Politico reports.

An invitation obtained by Politico revealed Boehner will be a special guest at a virtual Monday fundraiser for Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio). Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump this year and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump is now backing a primary challenge against the congressman. Max Miller, a former Trump White House aide, is the candidate hoping to unseat Gonzalez.

Boehner, it seems, will look to stick up for the non-Trump wing of the Republican Party, following the lead of his old colleague and successor, former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), who showed out Thursday at an event for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a primary target of the Trump-aligned members of the House GOP both because of her impeachment vote and the fact that she has refused to back down from criticizing the former president.

All told, the involvement of Boehner and Ryan reflects the growing intra-party battle between the old guard and the new. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

North Korea-U.S. Relations
Why Biden's comments have 'little to do' with North Korea's weapons strategy

10:49 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden appeared to anger North Korea this week when he criticized Pyongyang's most recent ballistic missiles test, the first such action the country has taken since the White House transition in January. Regardless of Biden's comments, though, North Korea seems to have its strategy set in place.

In a statement, Ri Pyong Chol, a senior military adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Biden's remarks — which were widely seen as standard fare that included an unspecific promise that the United States "will respond accordingly" if Pyongyang decides to "escalate" — were "thoughtless" and "gangster-like." The Biden administration, he said, "took its first wrong step."

Ultimately, though, the likelihood that North Korea will continue to conduct more weapons tests has "little to do with what Biden said," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said per The Wall Street Journal. Rather, in Easley's view "Pyongyang is implementing a premeditated strategy of advancing military capabilities," while justifying the moves by putting the blame on the U.S., The Associated Press reports. "[Ri] has larger tests in the works and is trying to maximize political bang for his missile development buck," Easley said.

The Biden administration is still reviewing its North Korea policy options. Read more at The Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

myanmar coup
Myanmar military leader says army aims to 'safeguard democracy' as security forces kill dozens of protesters

8:06 a.m.
Myanmar protest.
AP Photo

Myanmar's security forces have reportedly killed 114 people across the country during Saturday protests, Reuters and Myanmar Now report.

Saturday has turned into the deadliest day since demonstrations against the Feb. 1 military coup began more than a month ago, and more than 400 people have been killed overall. A 13-year-old boy as young as five was reportedly among at least 13 people killed in Myanmar's second most populous city, Mandalay, while another 13-year-old was reportedly killed in another village. Despite the violence, there was once again no sign of the movement abating. "They are killing us like birds or chickens in our homes," Thu Ya Zaw told Reuters. "We will keep protesting regardless ... We must fight until the junta falls."

As the protests and killings took place, the military celebrated Armed Forces Day, and the junta's leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said "the army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy," but "violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate." Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for the anti-coup group CRPH, said it was "a day of shame for the armed forces." Read more at Reuters and Al Jazeera.

This story has been updated to reflect an increase in the number of deaths reported. Tim O'Donnell

mwah
Benny Blanco reveals he accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-Z

March 26, 2021
Benny Blanco.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Benny Blanco revealed an incredible night playing music with Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the Hamptons quickly turned awkward.

The producer, known for hits including Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and Rihanna's "Diamonds," recalled the evening on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, 10 years later, Insider reports. Before he left the gathering, Blanco did the polite thing and said goodbye to Beyoncé, he said.

But when he leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek, he said he "missed a little bit" and "hit the corner of some sort of lip," resulting in his life flashing before his eyes, because he knew Jay-Z was nearby. "I look at Jay and I'm like, 'Oh, OK. I'm dead. My life is over. It was great. Nice knowing you guys,'" Blanco said.

Luckily, no one noticed and he survived to tell the tale. However, Chance The Rapper isn't buying it. Taylor Watson

when life gives you lemons
Edit

Meghan Markle bakes a very Meghan Markle cake

March 26, 2021
Meghan Markle.
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle is nothing if not always on brand, even with the cakes she bakes.

The Duke and Duchess's nonprofit foundation, Archewell, teamed up with World Central Kitchen for Women's History Month to provide meals in Chicago (not too far from her alma mater, Northwestern University). Since World Central Kitchen began their COVID-19 response programs in the city, they've served nearly 500,000 meals. To thank the women involved, Markle baked them a naked lemon olive oil cake, with lemons from her Montecito, California garden — echoing her minimalist style.

The couple sent a letter with the cake, People magazine reports, which reads: "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us." Maybe this will inspire more people to bake cakes for each other, truly making for a better world. Taylor Watson

