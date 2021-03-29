The Suez Canal ship has been freed

The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move.

Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving.

"I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News.

It's moving! The Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal was finally pulled free. The ship is moving north from where it was grounded. The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it's completely free and sailing away from the spot it's been stuck the last seven days.

There had previously been concern that the blockage, which was estimated to be costing around $400 million an hour, could potentially not be cleared for weeks. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides."

Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." Brendan Morrow