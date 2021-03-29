on the move
Edit

The Suez Canal ship has been freed

10:39 a.m.
MV Ever Given
AHMED HASAN/AFP via Getty Images

The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move.

Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving.

"I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News.

There had previously been concern that the blockage, which was estimated to be costing around $400 million an hour, could potentially not be cleared for weeks. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides."

Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." Brendan Morrow

tokyo games
Edit

Canceled Olympics tickets may end up costing foreign spectators big

11:17 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics logo.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Foreign spectators will get money back on their canceled Tokyo Olympics tickets, but whether they'll be reimbursed for the full price they paid remains to be seen, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Tokyo organizers remain in a standoff with authorized third-party ticket resellers over who should bear the costs of service fees — extra charges on ticket purchases to account for things like currency conversion and credit card fees — paid by foreign spectators who are now barred from attending the Games because of COVID-19 restrictions. The resellers want the organizers to repay the full amount, while the organizers say they'll only refund the face value of the tickets.

Alan Dizdarevic, the CEO of U.S. reseller CoSport, which added a 20 percent service fee, said "there's nothing to give back of the 20 percent, because it's all been spent. There was no profit."

So, as things stand, the purchasers will have to take a hit. For example, an American who spent $1,514 for a pair of tickets to swimming medal events, the face value-only refund was $1,397, a loss of $117, the Journal reports. On its own, that doesn't seem unreasonable for an individual who could afford those tickets in the first place, but when considering that 68,000 Americans (and around 600,000 foreigners total) purchased tickets to the Games, the aggregate consumer loss would be quite high if the hosts and the reseller can't come to some form of agreement.

It's also unclear what will happen to folks who booked hotels. So far, there's no indication Japanese officials are planning to intervene and insist hotels issue refunds for canceled stays, the Journal reports. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

trump investigations
Edit

2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia

10:11 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Subpoenas are coming.

There are now not one, but two grand juries underway in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating former President Donald Trump for allegedly interfering with and pressuring state election officials as they recounted votes from the 2020 presidential election, The Daily Beast reports. The jurors in the secret proceedings are reportedly expected to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the investigation. "I suspect that's in the very near future," Willis told The Daily Beast.

Willis does not have an easy task ahead of her. For starters, The Daily Beast notes it's rare for a regional prosecutor to target a former president (although, Trump may be the exception to the rule). But the public integrity unit leading the investigation is also still being assembled after earlier iterations of the unit struggled to achieve success in previous non-Trump-related cases. That said, they do have "a trove of evidence" against Trump, The Daily Beast writes, including phone call recordings already published by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Read more about the investigation and the checkered history of Fulton County's public integrity unit at The Daily Beast. Tim O'Donnell

just we didn't do it
Edit

Nike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human blood

8:31 a.m.

Nike is running away from Lil Nas X's new Satan-themed sneakers as fast as possible.

The company noted it has nothing to do with the "Old Town Road" rapper's controversial new "Satan Shoes" that are being sold on Monday, Nike Air Max 97s that actually contain a drop of human blood in the sole, NBC News reports. The shoes also feature a pentagram pendant and say "Luke 10:18," referencing a Bible verse about Satan.

"We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF," Nike said, per NBC. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

The streetwear company MSCHF is selling 666 pairs of these "Satan Shoes" on Monday for $1,018 following the release of Lil Nas X's latest music video, which depicts him going to hell. MSCHF previously put out "Jesus Shoes" containing holy water in the sole, according to NBC. Apparently, six MSCHF employees donated the blood to be used for the sole of the Satan Shoes, which was mixed with ink, according to The New York Times.

"Not much blood, actually," Daniel Greenberg, one of the founders of MSCHF, told the Times. "About six of us on the team gave." When asked who collected the blood, exactly, Greenberg simply told the Times, "Uhhhhhh yeah hahah not medical professionals we did it ourselves lol."

As the Satan Shoes stirred up some controversy online, Lil Nas X uploaded a YouTube video with the title "Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe" — in which he actually does no such thing, instead just cutting to a clip from his "Montero" music video of himself giving Satan a lap dance. Brendan Morrow

it's parliamentary my dear
Edit

Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

7:51 a.m.
Chuck Schumer
Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images

A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act.

"If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget.

But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone.

"No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda."

If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. Peter Weber

Tip your waitress
Edit

Trump, in a tuxedo, regales Mar-a-Lago wedding party with complaints about Biden, losing the election

6:36 a.m.

The gossip website TMZ conspicuously favored Donald Trump during the 2016 election, at the behest of TMZ's founder and boss, Harvey Levin, a friend of Trump's for at least a decade, The Daily Beast reported in 2018.

"TMZ was the Kardashians, Britney Spears, and Justin Bieber — and almost overnight it became about the election and supporting Trump," one former staffer told The Daily Beast. "Every lead story we did was about politics and pro-Trump. It took on a completely different energy. It is not a conservative workplace. Some people left after the election. The place just became very dark."

That was then. Now, "it's been over four months since the November election, and Donald Trump is still acting like a sore loser — that, or a belligerent wedding guest," TMZ wrote Sunday, posting a video from a wedding Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's "fortress of solitude." In the video, Trump, wearing a tuxedo, takes the microphone and regales the happy couple with complaints about President Biden's policies on Iran, China, and the U.S.-Mexico border. He also groused about his loss in November, "singing the same ol' song about false claims the election was rigged," as TMZ put it.

"We did get 75 million votes, nobody's ever gotten that," Trump told the wedding party. "They said, 'Get 66 million votes, sir, and the election's over.' We got 75 million and they said ... but you know, you saw what happened, 10:30 in the evening, all of a sudden I said, 'That's a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places, right?' Now, a lot of things happening right now, I just wanted to say, it's an honor to be here, it's an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple." Peter Weber

infrastructure week but real
Edit

Biden is apparently determined to focus on infrastructure this week

5:27 a.m.
Biden in Delaware
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

One leitmotif of former President Donald Trump's tenure was his administration announcing "infrastructure week" at the White House — only to have Trump, or circumstances beyond the president's control, intervene and demolish any such plans. President Biden, however, appears determined to make "infrastructure week" something other than a punch line. And this week, a sort of infrastructure week, should test his resolve.

"Biden is putting his foot on the gas pedal and moving ahead with his plans to sell an expansive infrastructure proposal this week," even as he "faces mounting pressure to act on other legislative priorities that have become increasingly difficult to ignore," USA Today reports. He will lay out the contours of his infrastructure plan, expected to cost up to $3 trillion, at an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Fox News Sunday that Biden has decided to break his "Build Back Better" plan into two legislative proposals, the first of which will deal with broadly popular items like rebuilding roads and bridges, shoring up railroads, and expanding broadband to rural communities — projects Republicans have supported in the past.

"I will say that I don't think Republicans in this country think we should be 13th in the world as it relates to infrastructure," Psaki said, referring to a World Economic Forum ranking. "Roads, railways, rebuilding them — that's not a partisan issue." Biden will release the second proposal, focused on the "caregiver economy" — expanding access to child care and health care, for example — in April, she added.

Biden is probably wise to take "a kind of hard-nosed assessment about what's politically possible and moving forward on those items," William Howell, a political scientist at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, tells USA Today. "The politics of infrastructure aren't like the politics of gun violence. It's about decaying roads and bridges that are not quite as safe as they once were. If you say we've got to always respond to the latest crisis, most of the time, you're going to put infrastructure on the back burner." Peter Weber

2020 Olympics
Edit

U.S. men's soccer team falls to Honduras, won't go to Olympics again

4:20 a.m.
U.S. soccer team loses to Honduras
Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images

The U.S. men's soccer team failed to quality for the Olympics again after losing to Honduras, 2-1, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday. "Obviously, we're devastated, absolutely devastated," said U.S. Under-23 Coach Jason Kreis, brought on in 2019 to lead the team which last competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. "In our locker room, the guys are like it's a tragedy — a tragedy."

Under a 1992 agreement with FIFA, the men's Olympic teams are all under-23, ensuring the primacy of the World Cup, The New York Times explains. "It remains an important barometer of a country's ability to produce young talent," but after a promising start this year, the young U.S. team lost to the young Hondurans. The senior U.S. men's team also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The senior U.S. women's team, reigning World Cup champions, qualified last year and are favorites to win a fifth gold medal in Japan this summer.

Honduras and Mexico — which beat Canada 2-0 in the other semifinal match — will play each other Tuesday, but both teams will head to Tokyo. The other 14 teams who will compete this summer are Japan, 2016 gold medalists Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and New Zealand.

The U.S. men's team has played in four Olympics but never won a medal. They failed to qualify in 2004, 2012, and 2016, and they were knocked out in the first round in Beijing in 2008. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.