Watergaetz
Edit

Matt Gaetz suggests people are out to get him because he's happily engaged

3:50 p.m.
Matt Gaetz.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) apparently thinks his political enemies want to throw a wrench into his wedding plans.

The congressman penned an op-ed, published Monday by The Washington Examiner, in which he defends himself amid a Justice Department investigation into payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex.

"First, I have never, ever paid for sex," Gaetz wrote, while also dismissing reports that he recently had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. "And second, I, as an adult man," he clarified, "have not slept with a 17-year-old."

Gaetz believes he's being targeted by "partisan crooks" in the Justice Department because he "loathes the swamp" — a reference to the Washington, D.C., political establishment — and "fights both sides of it on a daily basis."

Painting the investigation as a political smear campaign isn't particularly surprising or uncommon for a congressman in Gaetz's situation, but he took things a step further and suggested his opponents are also out to get him because he's happily engaged.

"It comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I've ever known," he wrote. "It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Examiner. Tim O'Donnell

appeals
Edit

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers begin 'lengthy effort' to overturn his rape conviction

3:09 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

More than a year after being sentenced to over 20 years behind bars, disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is looking to get a new trial.

Weinstein's lawyers on Monday filed an appeal of his 2020 conviction on charges of rape and sexual assault, claiming he "did not receive a fair trial" and requesting a new one, The Wall Street Journal reports. Among the arguments they raised was that the judge in the trial shouldn't have allowed four women to testify against Weinstein when he had not been criminally charged over the alleged incidents they described.

"Simply put, the prosecution tried Weinstein's character not his conduct," the lawyers argued in the appeal, per The New York Times.

Weinstein's attorneys also argued that the judge should have removed one of the jurors who wrote a novel about "predatory older men" for allegedly being biased, according to the Los Angeles Times. They additionally claimed the judge improperly didn't allow the defense to call certain witnesses for testimony, including one to rebut testimony that women "do not falsely report rape and that their memories of rape do not fade over time," per the Journal.

This appeal was the "beginning of what is likely to be a lengthy effort" on the part of Weinstein's attorneys to overturn his conviction, the Times wrote. Trial lawyer Paul Weiss told the Times, though, that it's "hard to imagine, particularly on the facts of this case, a court wanting to be seen as unwinding the hard-fought progress of the Me Too movement."

Meanwhile, as Weinstein's lawyers attempt to appeal his conviction in New York, he's also facing charges in Los Angeles, and according to Variety, he's currently awaiting extradition. Brendan Morrow

G20
Edit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants the world to agree on a minimum corporate tax

2:48 p.m.

The United States is "working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday during a virtual speech before the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Yellen said countries have been engaged in a "30-year race to the bottom" on corporate rates, arguing that ending the competition will bring about a thriving, innovative global economy "based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations."

CBS News reports a treasury official would not provide a specific number for the target minimum. The G20 reportedly hopes to reach a comprehensive political agreement by July, although the treasury official acknowledged there may be some holdouts, per CBS. Still, the official said that the White House's Made in America Tax Plan, which is part of President Biden's new infrastructure proposal, contains provisions that address tax havens. Read more at CBS News. Tim O'Donnell

who is aaron rodgers?
Edit

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers prepared pretty extensively to be Jeopardy's next guest host

1:36 p.m.

His team has won the Super Bowl, but now, Aaron Rodgers may be taking on his toughest challenge yet: pretending to be interested in Jeopardy! contestants' personal anecdotes.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is set to begin a stint as Jeopardy! guest host on Monday. While he may seem like an unlikely pick, Rodgers has a relationship with the show, having won on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015.

It seems he's done quite a bit of preparation, too, telling ESPN he watched "hours and hours and hours of episodes" and took "pages and pages and pages" of notes.

"Literally, I studied for this like no other," Rodgers told ESPN. "I wanted to absolutely just crush it."

In fact, Rodgers recalled that producers seemed surprised he was "so prepared," explaining, "I think everyone was like, 'Whoa, OK, this guy kind of knows what he's doing here.'"

In an interview on the show's YouTube channel, Rodgers also recalled thinking when he was a contestant on the show that taking over for Alex Trebek when he retires would be "a dream job," and he described the nostalgia he has about watching Jeopardy! as a kid when it was "a staple" in his grandparents' house.

Following Trebek's death last year, Jeopardy! has brought in a series of guest hosts starting with Ken Jennings and followed by Mike Richards, Katie Couric, and, controversially, Dr. Oz. Like the past few guests, Rodgers will be hosting for two weeks, after which he'll be passing the baton over to CNN's Anderson Cooper. The show has yet to select a replacement for Trebek, but when asked in a USA Today interview whether he'd host the show permanently, Rodgers said, "Hell yeah, I would." Brendan Morrow

manchin speaks
Edit

Joe Manchin gives Biden's infrastructure proposal a thumbs down

1:11 p.m.
Joe Manchin.
LEIGH VOGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The country's most powerful senator has spoken.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a moderate Democrat who more or less serves as the 50-50 upper chamber's swing vote these days, gave President Biden's infrastructure proposal — as it's currently written — a thumbs down on Monday. In a radio interview with West Virginia's MetroNews, Manchin said raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, as envisioned in the plan, is just too high, though he did say he could get behind a hike to 25 percent.

The senator claimed he wasn't alone, either. "There's six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this," he said. "We have to be competitive, and we're not going to throw caution to the wind."

It appears the White House is preparing to eventually push the bill through without Republican support, but they will need Manchin on board no matter what, so his stance is crucial. Still, the latest development wasn't unexpected. It's likely Biden's proposal will go through numerous changes over the next several months, and by the time it's actually up for a vote on the Senate floor, it should look significantly different. Manchin, it seems, is just kicking off the negotiations. Tim O'Donnell

road to the Oscars
Edit

How the SAG Awards may have shaken up the 2021 Oscar race

11:54 a.m.
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

The 2021 Oscars are now less than three weeks away. But don't lock in any predictions before checking out the big winners from the SAG Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday, offering key implications for the Academy Awards. For one, Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya took home the best lead actor and supporting actor prizes, respectively, which may confirm them as unstoppable frontrunners in their Oscar categories.

Meanwhile, Minari's Youn Yuh-jung may have emerged as the Best Supporting Actress frontrunner after winning a SAG Award, gaining a key advantage despite Borat's Maria Bakalova having a Critics' Choice Award win under her belt. The biggest implication from the SAG Awards, though, may be Viola Davis' lead actress win. Some pundits argued Carey Mulligan was the Oscars' Best Actress frontrunner after she won at the Critics' Choice Awards, or possibly Andra Day after her Golden Globe victory. But now, could the momentum shift toward Davis?

This was the first time ever that all four SAG film acting winners were people of color, which could forecast the most diverse set of major Academy Award winners ever, Variety noted.

In the top SAG category, The Trial of the Chicago 7 gained a boost in Best Picture momentum by winning Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Notably, though, Nomadland wasn't nominated in that category, nor was Promising Young Woman, so the former movie's position as Best Picture frontrunner hasn't necessarily changed. Some pundits, though, saw the SAG Awards as an opportunity for Minari to prove itself as Nomadland's biggest Best Picture threat. But could that instead be The Trial of the Chicago 7?

Last year, Parasite's big SAG win previewed its upset Best Picture victory over 1917. At the same time, though, considering Chicago 7 was snubbed for Best Director at the Oscars, defeating Nomadland for Best Picture may be a challenge.

The 2021 Oscars are set for April 25. Brendan Morrow

Voting Rights
Edit

Marco Rubio sends scathing letter to MLB commissioner after league pulls All-Star Game from Atlanta

11:50 a.m.
Marco Rubio.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is the latest Republican to lash out at Major League Baseball over its decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law, which critics say will suppress voters' rights.

Rubio penned a letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday, clearly aiming to paint the move as a hypocritical one. "I write to ask whether you intend to maintain your membership at Augusta National Golf Club," Rubio asked, referring to the famous golf club where the Masters is played every year. "As you are well aware, the exclusive members-only club is located in the State of Georgia."

The letter also focused on MLB's partnership to help grow the sport in China, and its engagement with the Cuban Baseball Federation. "Will you end your lucrative financial relationship with Tencent, a company with deep ties to the Communist Party" that "actively helps the Chinese government hunt down and silence political dissidents?," he added.

Rubio wrote that he has no expectations any of those changes will happen. The reason the league reacted the way it did to Georgia, he argued, is because it was "an easy way to signal virtues without significant financial fallout," while "speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party would involve a significant loss of revenue and being closed out of a lucrative market." Read the full letter here. Tim O'Donnell

infrastructure
Edit

Biden targets his infrastructure messaging at suburban women

10:44 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House is launching an aggressive campaign to sell its infrastructure plan to the American public, and suburban women will be a central target, Politico reports.

The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly difficult for suburban women, with many mothers forced to leave the workforce to take over childcare duties amid school closures. Other women have also had to look after ailing parents (expanded elder care is a major aspect of President Biden's proposal, with $400 billion designated to the sector.)

"There's no question that a lot of pieces of this package resonate with suburban women who have been juggling the needs of their families and their jobs during the last year," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told Politico. "The work-life balance is never an easy one to strike, but the demands that have been put on many families during the pandemic have made it nearly impossible for many women."

Of course, as Politico notes, suburban women also represent a key voting demographic that helped Democrats retake the House in 2018, as well as the Senate and White House in 2020. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.