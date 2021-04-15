Coming Soon
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is reportedly getting his own reality TV series about coming out

4:56 p.m.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is getting his own Netflix reality TV show, focused on living his life publicly as a gay man, Variety reports.

The show — which follows Wednesday's news that Colton recently "came to terms" with his sexuality — will reportedly involve Olympian freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who will potentially serve as Underwood's "gay guide."

Many other celebrities voiced their support of Colton after his announcement on Wednesday, including Billy Eichner, who'd appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 and joked in the episode to Colton that "maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know." Eichner celebrated Colton by sharing the clip and writing, "If you're gay, be gay!" Colton replied to Eichner, writing: "Love you. Love this (now) and now I love being gay."

Meanwhile, the winner of Colton's season, Cassie Randolph, is reportedly "still processing" the news. "She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on [Good Morning America] doing a tell-all,” an insider told Us Weekly. Randolph previously filed for a restraining order against Underwood, after they ended their relationship in 2020, that she later dropped. Jeva Lange

Body camera footage shows Chicago police officer shooting 13-year-old boy with hands raised

6:09 p.m.
adam toledo
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

A Chicago police watchdog group released body camera footage on Thursday that showed an officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Last month, a Chicago police officer chased Toledo down an alley after responding to a call of shots fired, and saw what appeared to be a gun in his hand, reports NBC News. After the officer yelled "police, stop," Toledo turned and raised his hands, neither of which appeared to be holding a weapon, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Less than one second later, footage made public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows, the officer, identified as Eric Stillman, shot Toledo in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's family, who viewed the video before it was made public, said it was "extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present" to watch. John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the officer was justified because Toledo "still turned with a gun in his hand."

Before the footage was released, Stillman had reported that Toledo "did not follow verbal commands, fled, posed an imminent threat, used force likely to cause death or great bodily harm, and that he was armed with a semi-automatic pistol," reports BuzzFeed News, writing that some of those claims "do not appear to be borne out by the body worn video."

Prosecutors previously said Toledo turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand, but shortly before the video was released, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said the attorney who asserted that "failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court," per BuzzFeed.

Toledo's death has already sparked protests in Chicago, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday urged calm as COPA completes further investigation. Stillman has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days.

Read more at the Chicago Sun-Times and BuzzFeed News. Summer Meza

yeezyangelo
Kanye West wants to date an artist next

4:51 p.m.
kanye
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Must love Degas?

Kanye West is reportedly already thinking about who will replace Kim Kardashian once the couple finalizes their divorce, with a source telling Page Six that the rapper wants his next relationship to be "with an artist and a creative person" so they can "speak the same language to each other."

As Page Six points out, West has previously likened himself to Michelangelo and Picasso, and claimed that he is "unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time." He might have some competition, though, if his daughter North West keeps it up. Read more at Page Six. Jeva Lange

congressional clash
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during heated exchange with Fauci

4:00 p.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Thursday railed against Dr. Anthony Fauci in a heated exchange on Capitol Hill — prompting one lawmaker to call on him to "shut your mouth."

During a congressional hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan confronted Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and demanded he explain exactly when Americans will no longer have to follow public health measures and will "get their liberty and freedoms back." Fauci appeared to grow frustrated as he pushed back on that characterization.

"We're not talking about liberties," Fauci told Jordan. "We're talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans. That's what we're talking about."

Fauci told Jordan that the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States is still "unacceptably high," which is why certain public health guidelines and restrictions still remain in place. But Jordan listed off a series of examples he claimed proved Americans have had their freedoms unnecessarily curtailed during the pandemic while suggesting Fauci is to blame for this. Fauci shot back that Jordan was "making this a personal thing" when "it isn't," and at one point told the congressman, "You're ranting again."

Things eventually got so chaotic, with Jordan continuing to talk as the hearing was moving on to the next lawmaker, that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) stepped in to tell the Ohio congressman, "You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!" Watch the moment below. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 vaccine booster dose 'likely' necessary within 12 months

3:02 p.m.
Pfizer
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

It will probably be necessary for fully vaccinated people to head in for a third COVID-19 vaccine shot within a year, according to the head of Pfizer.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people will "likely" need to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose within 12 months after they've been fully vaccinated, CNBC reported on Thursday. His comments were reportedly made on April 1 but just became public.

"It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus," he reportedly told CNBC at an event.

Bourla also reportedly said it's possible that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 annually will be necessary.

Previously, Pfizer said that an analysis of a phase 3 study found that its COVID-19 vaccine remained highly effective at least six months after the second dose. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, explained that with this data, "we know for sure" the vaccine is effective for six months, though it's "highly likely that it will be effective for considerably longer period of time." But Fauci added "we very well may need to get booster shots to keep up the level of protection." Moderna has also said its vaccine remains highly effective for at at least six months.

In February, Pfizer said that it was studying a booster dose of its vaccine, with Bourla at the time saying "we believe that the third dose will raise the antibody response 10-to-20 fold." Brendan Morrow

it's a mads mads mads mads world
Mads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5

1:23 p.m.
Mads Mikkelsen
Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for RFF

Yet another movie franchise is about to go Mads.

Mads Mikkelsen has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, Deadline reported on Thursday. He'll be starring opposite Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who recently landed the role of the female lead, as well as, of course, Harrison Ford himself.

Details about Mikkelsen's character in the movie weren't revealed — though fans were quick to speculate he could be the antagonist — and it still isn't clear what the overall plot of the sequel is. James Mangold is directing the new Indy installment, though, with Steven Spielberg only producing this time.

This is, of course, just the latest big movie series that Mikkelsen can add to his resume after previously having roles in Star Wars, James Bond, and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and he's also set to replace Johnny Depp in the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts. Just think of Mikkelsen as Thanos, making his way through Hollywood and collecting every major film series into some sort of casting Infinity Gauntlet. And like Thanos, his eventual appearance in every ongoing movie franchise may well be inevitable. Brendan Morrow

Get Well Soon
Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge unexpectedly retires from the NBA due to irregular heartbeat

12:49 p.m.
LaMarcus Aldridge
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

LaMarcus Aldridge of the Brooklyn Nets has unexpectedly announced he's retiring from the NBA over a health issue, revealing "one of the scariest things I've experienced" occurred during his last game.

Aldridge, who just signed with the Nets in March, announced Thursday he will retire from the NBA after 15 years. He explained that during his most recent game, he "played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat," and it "really worried me even more" when his "rhythm got even worse" later that evening.

"The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out," he said. "Though I'm better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced."

For that reason, the 35-year-old said it's "time to put my health and family first" and retire. Before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, Aldridge previously played for the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers, and he was the second overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, notes TMZ. Aldridge had missed the Nets' most recent two games, according to ESPN.

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said the team "fully supports" Aldridge's decision, as "his health and well being are far more important than the game of basketball." Aldridge concluded his announcement by telling fans that "you never know when something will come to an end, so make sure you enjoy it everyday." He added, "I can truly say I did just that." Brendan Morrow

chauvin trial
Chauvin defense rests without putting him on the stand

12:47 p.m.
chauvin
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will not testify in his murder trial, as his defense rested its case on Thursday without testimony from the defendant.

Chauvin told the judge he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand. He is facing murder and manslaughter charges over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died while Chauvin placed him under arrest in May 2020.

"The question of whether Chauvin would testify was the subject of weeks of speculation," writes The Associated Press. "The risks were high: Testifying could have opened him up to devastating cross-examination, with prosecutors replaying the video of the arrest and forcing Chauvin to explain, one frame at a time, why he kept pressing down on Floyd."

Prosecutors presented their case for two weeks, arguing Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck ultimately killed him, and that Chauvin wrongfully used excessive force even after Floyd stopped resisting. The defense argued over the course of two days that Floyd's underlying health conditions and drug use were to blame for his death. Closing arguments will begin Monday morning.

Read more at The Associated Press. The Week Staff

