Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is reportedly getting his own reality TV series about coming out

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is getting his own Netflix reality TV show, focused on living his life publicly as a gay man, Variety reports.

The show — which follows Wednesday's news that Colton recently "came to terms" with his sexuality — will reportedly involve Olympian freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who will potentially serve as Underwood's "gay guide."

Many other celebrities voiced their support of Colton after his announcement on Wednesday, including Billy Eichner, who'd appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 and joked in the episode to Colton that "maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know." Eichner celebrated Colton by sharing the clip and writing, "If you're gay, be gay!" Colton replied to Eichner, writing: "Love you. Love this (now) and now I love being gay."

Meanwhile, the winner of Colton's season, Cassie Randolph, is reportedly "still processing" the news. "She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on [Good Morning America] doing a tell-all,” an insider told Us Weekly. Randolph previously filed for a restraining order against Underwood, after they ended their relationship in 2020, that she later dropped. Jeva Lange