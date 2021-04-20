chauvin trial
The family of Emmett Till reportedly offered support to George Floyd's while awaiting the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial

6:18 p.m.
Philonise Floyd.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The family of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally tortured and lynched in Mississippi in 1955, reportedly offered support to the family of George Floyd as they awaited the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial.

Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, met with Deborah Watts, Till's cousin, briefly during the trial; the pair were recently brought together to speak more formally with each other by CNN. "We're both like, we're holding the rope and we don't want to let it go," Floyd said in that interview. "We're going to be on a mission, and we are here for justice." 

Said Watts, "What's unfortunate is that there's not much [that] has been changed. But we hold out hope that there will be. We are still fighting for justice after 66 years." 

On Tuesday, the jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts in Floyd's death. But many do not see Tuesday's ruling alone as a satisfying conclusion of justice. "This verdict is but a piece of it," Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN. "And it will not heal the pain that existed for generations, that has existed for generations among people who have experienced and first-hand witnessed what now a broader public is seeing because of smartphones and the ubiquity of our ability to videotape in real time what is happening in front of our faces. And that is the reality of it." Jeva Lange

chauvin trial
Obama says justice is 'closer today' because of Chauvin verdict and work of activists

6:42 p.m.
Barack Obama.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is glad that a "jury in Minneapolis did the right thing" on Tuesday when it found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd, but said if Americans are being "honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial."

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last May sparked protests and conversations around the world, Obama said in a statement released Tuesday evening, and there was always a question of whether justice would be served. The guilty verdict is a "necessary step on the road to progress," Obama said, but is "far from a sufficient one. We cannot rest."

There needs to be "concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system," Obama continued. "We will need to redouble efforts to expand economic opportunity for those communities that have been too long marginalized." For there to be "true justice," the country needs to "come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day," Obama said. "It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last."

The fight continues, he declared, but "we can draw strength from the millions of people — especially young people — who have marched and protested and spoken up over the last year, shining a light on inequity and calling for change. Justice is closer today not simply because of this verdict, but because of their work." Obama promised to stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" alongside former first lady Michelle Obama and those who are "committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have bene denied." Catherine Garcia

chauvin trial
Watch Biden, Harris call George Floyd’s family after Chauvin verdict

6:25 p.m.

Not long after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murdering George Floyd last May, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hopped on the phone with Floyd's family. The video of the conversation was posted to twitter by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family.

During the call, Biden and Harris celebrated the verdict, but the president said he is aiming "to get a lot more done" in regards to police reform. "Hopefully this is the momentum for the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act to get passed and have you sign," Crump said to Biden, who replied, "You got it, pal. That and a lot more."

"We really do believe that with your leadership," Harris said to the Floyd family, "and the president that we have in the White House that we're going to make something good come out of this tragedy."

Biden then jumped back in with a promise. "You better all get ready, because when we do it, we're gonna put you on Air Force One and get you here," he said. "I guarantee it." Watch the full clip below. Tim O'Donnell

chauvin trial
Fox News' Jeanine Pirro says facts 'clearly' supported Chauvin's conviction

6:17 p.m.

Even Fox News' Jeanine Pirro is backing the jury's verdict in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, agreeing the facts "clearly" supported his conviction.

The Fox host and former judge voiced her approval on Tuesday after Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

"Clearly, the verdict is supported by the facts," Pirro said. "The facts are solid on this verdict. This verdict will be upheld on appeal."

Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. His conviction, Pirro argued, is evidence that the "American justice system works."

Later on, though, the Fox broadcast went a bit off the rails as host Greg Gutfeld bizarrely declared he's "glad" Chauvin was convicted on all of the charges "even if he might not be guilty" on all of them — prompting Gutfeld's Fox colleagues, including Pirro, to react in disgust. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Keith Ellison's strategy in the Derek Chauvin trial paid off

6:02 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The Derek Chauvin trial is over, and the verdict is guilty on all charges. The former Minneapolis police officer has been convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd. The video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds while Floyd begged that he could not breathe and then went limp sparked probably the largest protest movement in American history.

This is a huge victory for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who orchestrated the prosecution. He made the unusual decision to add the second-degree murder charge, selected the legal team, and worked on the case personally. Prosecuting police officers is notoriously difficult in the United States, because of the wide deference typically granted to law enforcement in trials. Indeed, this is only the second time in Minnesota history that a police officer has been convicted of murder over an on-duty incident, and the first time for a white officer.

Ellison was previously a prominent progressive member of Congress before he resigned to run for the state attorney general position. Since taking office, he has recommended sweeping reforms to address police brutality, and was under a lot of pressure to deliver a fair prosecution of Chauvin. By all accounts Ellison got the job done. Chauvin had his day in court, with experienced legal representation, and a jury of his peers judged him according to the evidence.

Speaking after the verdict was announced Tuesday, Ellison said, "[W]e need true justice, that's not just one case, that's a social transformation that means nobody's below the law and nobody's above it." Ryan Cooper

chauvin trial
Congressional Black Caucus hopes Chauvin verdict serves as a 'catalyst'

5:57 p.m.

The members of the Congressional Black Caucus huddled together around a computer screen in the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to watch the reading of the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Each time Judge Peter Cahill uttered the word "guilty," there were a few murmurs among the lawmakers, but mostly their reaction was muted, suggesting relief.

That seemed to be the common feeling as individual members contributed to a caucus-wide press conference soon after. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), for example, said that "for a moment, we can exhale," noting that the sentencing is still to come.

Reps. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), meanwhile, indicated that they see the verdict as a first step in an ongoing process to eliminate incidents like George Floyd's death. "We are hopeful today will be the catalyst to turn the pain, the agony, the justice delayed into action," Beatty said. Bush described it as a "popping of the lock," adding that "this is accountability, but it is not yet justice. Justice for us is saving lives." Tim O'Donnell

chauvin trial
Nancy Pelosi bizarrely thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing' his life for justice

5:52 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi characterized George Floyd's nine-minute-long murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as a sacrifice "for justice," following the jury returning a guilty verdict on Tuesday evening.

"Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice," Pelosi said at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus, adding that "because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice."

Needless to say, many others did not agree with Pelosi's assessment that Floyd's killing by a police officer makes his name "synonymous for justice." In the tense hour before the verdict was read in Minneapolis, writer Geraldine DeRuiter pointed out on Twitter that "the fact that [Chauvin] committed murder and it was filmed and we're on edge wondering if he will be found guilty is just ... a lot." Vice President Kamala Harris had further observed, prior to the verdict, that regardless of the outcome, the ruling in the trial "will not heal the pain that existed for generations."

Additionally, the ACLU noted that Chauvin's verdict marks the first time in Minnesota state history that "a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man." Jeva Lange

Voting issues
Leaders from more than 1,000 Georgia churches have specific demands for Home Depot

5:48 p.m.
home depot
Al Bello/Getty Images

Georgia's latest voting restrictions have sparked corporate activism from the MLB and Hollywood, and religious leaders are calling on Home Depot to be next.

Religious leaders opposed to the state's new voting bill have met with several Georgia-based corporations to discuss how to fight it. Executives from Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and other companies have criticized the bill, but activists point out that Atlanta-based Home Depot has been absent from that list. In response, religious leaders are calling for a Home Depot boycott unless the company agrees to four demands.

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who oversees over 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, leads the call to boycott Home Depot, telling The New York Times the company has "demonstrated an indifference."

He and other leaders say Home Depot should publicly renounce the Georgia voting law, oppose any similar bills that arise in other states, financially back litigation against the law, and give support to the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress.

Home Depot responded to the boycott threat by arguing "the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair, and secure." Other voting rights groups are more hesitant to boycott businesses over the issue. Executive Director of Common Cause in Georgia, Aunna Dennis, has stated that "the boycott hurts the common person." Faith leaders like Jackson deem the situation worthy of more drastic action. "We've got to use whatever leverage and power, spiritual fortitude that we have, including our dollars, to help people to understand that this is a national campaign," said Rev. Timothy McDonald III. Read more at The New York Times. Anne St. Jean

