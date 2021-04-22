well then
Harry Styles is filming 'red hot sex scenes' for a new movie, and The Sun is on it

5:01 p.m.
In the restrained and always level-headed words of the British tabloid The Sun, Harry Styles is set to shoot "red hot sex scenes with co-star David Dawson for [a] new blockbuster."

According to the report, Styles, "one of the most lusted-after men in music," will be "shooting passionate X-rated sex scenes" for the new movie, called My Policeman, "which … will delight plenty of men and women around the world." Thank you, The Sun.

Deadline, meanwhile, has the dryer version of events: the movie is set in the late 1990s, "when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom's home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom [Styles] and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal."

Read more at The Sun and Deadline. Jeva Lange

Finally, scientists have estimated the number of bubbles in a glass of beer

5:51 p.m.
Scientists have finally answered the question on all of our minds — or at least a question that was apparently on someone's mind.

After painstaking measurements, calculations, and maybe even a few taste tests, researchers have estimated the number of bubbles produced by a half-pint of "gently poured" lager to be somewhere between 200,000 and two million, ScienceDaily reports.

Not just a side effect of the fermentation process, beer bubbles are actually "important sensory elements of beer tasting" because they "transport flavor and scent compounds," writes the American Chemical Society. But why count them? The better question is why not, according to lead researcher Gerard Liger-Belair, who previously unearthed the number of bubbles in a glass of champagne (spoiler: it's about a million).

Using high-speed photography, intricate carbon dioxide measurements and expert calculations, Liger-Belair and his team were able to track bubble formation from the minute a lager was poured to the second it went flat, reports CNET. But because different beers and different glasses can greatly influence that all-important bubble count, researchers left a pretty wide range in their estimate.

Next, perhaps Liger-Belair's team can tackle a more contentious question: how many bubbles are in regular Sprite compared to McDonald's Sprite? Brigid Kennedy

Andrew Yang accused of 'Michael Scott levels of cringe and insensitivity' at forum with LGBTQ group

5:20 p.m.
It sounds like a recent attempt by Andrew Yang to secure an endorsement in his New York City mayoral bid didn't exactly go as planned.

The candidate on Wednesday met with the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City to seek the Democratic LGBTQ organization's endorsement, but he ended up offending its members, The New York Times reports. Yang, according to the report, "cited gay members of his staff as apparent evidence of his openness to the club's concerns, and expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of visiting" the New York gay bar Cubbyhole.

But Yang neglected to focus on "substantive issues that our membership cares about" and "came off poorly," the club's president, Rose Christ, told the Times. One member, Harris Doran, took issue with the fact that Yang "kept calling us 'your community,' like we were aliens," while the Times also cites an online chat that accompanied the forum in which one person wrote, "Gay, gay, gay. Wow. More to us than just that."

Christ also told Politico that Yang "came across like he was a tourist in New York," and member Alejandra Caraballo drew a particularly brutal TV comparison.

"When I see a candidate come in just with Michael Scott levels of cringe and insensitivity, it either tells me Andrew Yang is in over his head or is not listening to his staff," Caraballo told the Times. "Those are both radioactive flashing signs that say he is not prepared to be mayor of New York."

Yang campaign manager Sasha Neha Ahuja told the Times that "I hope Andrew continues to have space for folks to listen with an open heart about the experiences of all communities that have been deeply impacted by years of oppression," while adding that "I apologize if folks felt some type of way about it." Brendan Morrow

Cher watches Christopher Meloni because he's an 'excellent actor' and for no other reasons

5:07 p.m.
Cher has noticed Christopher Meloni too … but not in that way!

Appearing on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night, the singer insisted that her recent tweet about the Law & Order star — which read "CHRISTOPHER MELONI / IS EXCELLENT, / CHARISMATIC ACTOR" — wasn't thirsty and was strictly about his acting, you pervs. "I'd seen his new show, and I do, I like that show," she told James Corden, as reported by Vulture. "I think that it's an excellent show. And underrated. And the acting is really good."

But does she like more than just Meloni's a…cting? "Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn't mean you wanna jump on their bones and roll 'em around in the carpet," Cher scolded. Well that's news. Jeva Lange

Senate passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill with support from everyone except Josh Hawley

4:48 p.m.
Protesters.
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, the Senate voted on Thursday to pass legislation designed to curb the increase of anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was approved 94-1 in a sweeping showing of bipartisan support. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) was the only holdout.

Hawley has argued the bill is too broad and "open-ended" because it mandates "all this data collection in expansive categories that the federal government will collect and maintain," CNN reports.

Whatever his concerns, Hawley stands alone, though a few other senators abstained from voting. Despite initial skepticism from other Republicans, the bill, sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), gained traction following the Atlanta spa shootings that killed six Asian women in March. With buy-in from Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Hirono later worked to expand the bill's initial scope.

"Senator Collins and I identified changes that will broaden support for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act while retaining the bill's core purpose to combat anti-Asian hate," Hirono said in a statement.

The legislation now designates a Department of Justice official to oversee the review process for all pandemic-related hate crimes and work with Health and Human Services to raise awareness of the crimes in general. Local law enforcement agencies are called upon to establish reporting hotlines and hate crime tracking infrastructure, NPR reports.

In an additional provision authored by Sen. Richard Blumental (D-Conn.) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), the bill establishes educational and volunteer grants to help rehabilitate defendants in hate crime-related cases.

Pending passage in the House, the bill will move to President Biden's desk to be signed into law. Brigid Kennedy

The Derek Chauvin solitary confinement predicament

3:29 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day following his conviction for the murder of George Floyd. He's held in a small cell with "a bench with a mattress pad, a combination toilet and sink, and a tiny shower." A guard checks on him every 30 minutes.

Chauvin's solitary confinement is protective, and he's hardly languishing in a dank hole. He has writing materials, and potentially reading materials, too. The Count of Monte Cristo this is not. He's also perhaps the most notorious man in the country at this moment — hardly a sympathetic test case for arguing against solitary confinement.

But America should rethink solitary, even for Chauvin. It's not a stretch to call it torture. A brief separation is one thing, but extended isolation from human contact is "cruel and unusual punishment," in constitutional parlance. About 60,000 people are held in solitary in U.S. prisons at any given time (under normal conditions — use of solitary has spiked during the pandemic in an attempt to curb viral spread). Isolation is used not only for protection, as in Chauvin's case, but also for punishment, including for very minor offenses, like "derogatory comments" and "reckless eye-balling."

The worst cases are the long ones. In Texas, The Texas Observer reported last year, 1,300 people have been in solitary for six years or more. Among those, 129 have been in solitary for two to three decades, and 18 for 30 years or more. Texas isn't the only state with ultra-long solitary stays. Before it passed a law limiting solitary confinement to 15 consecutive days, New York kept a teenager, Kalief Browder, in solitary for two out of three years of pre-trial detention. Browder committed suicide after his ordeal.

As for Chauvin, he'll likely be sentenced to around 12 years in prison, or potentially as many as 40. If he is held in solitary longer than 30 days, his situation will be subject to review. But it's difficult to know what alternative prison officials would choose: Chauvin's notoriety (and therefore their quandary) will be no different in 30 days. That solitary may seem like the only option points to our prison system's larger need for reform. Bonnie Kristian

Officials may recommend Johnson & Johnson vaccine resume use 'as soon as this weekend'

3:28 p.m.
The pause of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States might be days away from coming to an end, according to a new report.

Federal health authorities are "leaning toward" recommending resuming use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, "possibly as soon as this weekend," The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 13 called for a pause of the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" due to "six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving" the vaccine.

On Friday, a meeting of a CDC advisory group is scheduled to take place, and the panel could recommend the vaccine be put back in use. According to the Post, officials will likely not recommend age restrictions for the vaccine but may recommend it come with a warning. That would be a similar step to the one taken by the European Medicines Agency, which said that "unusual blood clots" should be "listed as very rare side effects" of the vaccine but determined that its benefits outweigh its risks.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky while speaking to NBC's Today on Thursday said that she didn't want to "get ahead" of the advisory committee, but that "I'm really hopeful that we'll be able to use the vaccine soon." Walensky also noted to the Post that the government has only seen a "handful" of additional blood clotting cases and that "we are not being inundated with things that we are concerned about," while Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said the lack of a "huge avalanche" of clotting cases is a "great relief." Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court conservatives reject restrictions on juvenile life without parole

2:52 p.m.

In a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Brett Jones in Jones v. Mississippi on Thursday, effectively ruling a judge need not find "permanent incorrigibility" before condemning a juvenile offender to life in prison without parole.

Declining to impose sentencing restrictions is a blow to precedent, say some analysts and the court's liberal justices, and signals both the court's abandonment of certain juvenile protections and its move toward the ideological right.

Mississippi's Brett Jones was sentenced to life without parole after killing his grandfather at age 15. Controversially, laws in Mississippi do not require a juvenile be proven "permanently incorrigible," or incapable of moral rehabilitation, to receive such a sentence. Jones recently appealed the decision after landmark cases later deemed such sentences unconstitutional for "all but the rarest of juvenile offenders."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who delivered the majority opinion, argues limitations haven't been entirely unraveled by the ruling; a judge is still required to consider a defendant's age before sentencing. However (and much to critics' dismay), it is not required that a judge ensure the juvenile defendant is incapable of rehabilitation before imposing life without parole.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a scathing dissent. "How low this Court's respect for stare decisis has sunk," she wrote. "Now, it seems, the Court is willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification. It is hard to see how that approach is 'founded in the law rather than in the proclivities of individuals,'" she added, invoking Kavanaugh's own words.

Legal analyst Mark Joseph Stern pointed directly to the court's newest justices to explain the ruling, and noted former Justice Anthony Kennedy, who Kavanaugh replaced, often criticized juvenile life sentences without parole. Brigid Kennedy

