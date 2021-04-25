Daniel Kaluuya celebrates his 1st Oscar by thanking parents for having sex: 'It's amazing!'

At the age of 32, Daniel Kaluuya is already an Oscar winner — and his acceptance speech got a bit wild.

Kaluuya on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He was seen as the frontrunner in the category after dominating throughout awards season, taking home trophies at previous shows including the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In his acceptance speech, Kaluuya paid tribute to Hampton, saying, "How blessed we are to live in a lifetime where he existed." As the speech continued, though, it had a bit of an ... unexpected ... ending.

"We're breathing, we're walking, it's incredible," an exhilarated Kaluuya declared. "It's incredible! Like, it's incredible. My mom, my dad, they had sex. It's amazing, you know what I'm saying? I'm here! You know what I mean? I'm so happy to be alive!"

Kaluuya is now the seventh-youngest person to ever win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, according to Gold Derby. The youngest ever winner in the category was Timothy Hutton, who was 20 when he won the supporting actor Oscar. Kaluuya was previously nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Get Out. With a long career ahead of him, while this might be the actor's first Oscar win, there's a good chance it won't be the last. Thanks, Mr. and Mrs. Kaluuya! Brendan Morrow