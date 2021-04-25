Sunday shows
Edit

Why daily COVID-19 infections may not be the best pandemic bellwether going forward

2:35 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested that it's time to process information about the coronavirus pandemic in the United States a little differently.

For example, he explained why 10,000 cases — a daily infection number he thinks the U.S. may plateau at over the summer — right now is not the same thing as 10,000 cases a year ago. "We need to think about the overall vulnerability of the population and not just the cases we're accruing on a daily basis," Gottlieb told CBS News' John Dickerson. "The vulnerability of the population has been reduced substantially because of vaccination. A lot of older Americans and people ... who are most likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the disease have now been protected" when they weren't a year ago.

Gottlieb cautioned that there will still be outbreaks going forward, but they're likely to "represent much less disease, much less death." Instead of daily infection counts, then, Gottlieb believes that focusing more heavily on hospitalization numbers will soon provide the clearest sense of where the pandemic stands. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

What Republican lawmakers think of Biden's first 100 days in office

1:24 p.m.

With the somewhat arbitrary, but oft-discussed 100-day mark nearing for President Biden, several Republicans on Sunday weighed in on his Oval Office performance so far.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News' Chris Wallace that he thinks Biden has been a "very destabilizing president" who has been "a disaster on foreign policy" and has "thrown a wet blanket" on the pandemic-related economic recovery. "[Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)] said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations," Graham said, referring to the progressive lawmaker. "That's all you need to know."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also expressed his displeasure with Biden in an interview with Wallace, accusing him of sneakily reversing course on his campaign promises. "It's more like a bait and switch," he said. "The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan, but the switch is, he's governed as a socialist." Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is not a sitting lawmaker or government official but may be considering a 2024 presidential run, also said Biden has been governing as a "far-left president."

While his colleagues were complaining about Biden, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) saw a silver lining for Republicans — he thinks Biden's policies will lead to a "big win" for the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Harris on immigration policy: Have to give migrants 'hope' that 'help is on the way' if they stay in home countries

12:41 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday addressed how she's approaching immigration policy, an area President Biden has charged her with overseeing.

Immigration has been a major issue early in the Biden administration, thanks in large part to an influx of migrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border, and so far polls suggest Americans aren't thrilled with how Biden has handled the situation. But Harris attempted to provide some clarity on the White House's efforts in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that aired during the latest edition of State of the Union.

Harris explained that her perspective is that people make their way to the United States either because they're fleeing certain dangers or because they're unable to "satisfy the basic necessities of life," such as providing their family with enough food and shelter, in their home countries. "Most people don't want to leave home," she said.

Therefore, her primary focus is to "give people some sense of hope that if they stay help is on way." Harris noted she recently convened several other key leaders in the Biden administration to draw up a multifaceted plan that includes the Commerce Department overseeing a trade mission in the Northern Triangle, the Department of Agriculture increasing resources to aid farmers in the region, and USAID boosting its disaster response efforts in the wake of devastating hurricanes.

"This is the kind of work that has to happen," Harris said, adding that she is also preparing to travel to Central America to meet with government leaders in the near future, though it sounds as if the details of the proposed trip are still in the works. Tim O'Donnell

Poll Watch
Edit

Biden's 100-day approval ratings solid but heavily partisan

11:02 a.m.

President Biden is drawing mostly favorable reviews as he nears his 100th day in office, new polls show. But the surveys still suggest there's a deep partisan divide across the United States.

A CBS News/YouGov poll found that 58 percent of Americans approve of Biden's job overall, while a Washington Post/ABC News poll pegs the figure at a similar, but slightly less rosy 52 percent. Both surveys registered low marks for Biden among Republicans who approved of Biden's job at a 16 percent and 13 percent clip, respectively. In terms of the CBS poll, that's a slight improvement from former President Donald Trump's approval among Democrats at his 100-day mark, but it's well below the opposing party numbers for former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, highlighting the increased polarization in the country.

That said, Republicans are comparatively more satisfied with how Biden has handled the coronavirus pandemic. The Post's poll found that 33 percent of Republicans approve of his work on the issue, and 47 percent of GOP respondents gave a thumbs up to his vaccine distribution strategy, CBS reports.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted between April 21-24 among 2,527 U.S. residents. The margin of error is 2.3 percentage points. The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted between April 18-21 among 1,007 American adults. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at CBS News and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

indonesia submarine accident
Edit

Wreckage of missing Indonesian submarine found on ocean floor

10:26 a.m.
Shrine to victims of Indonesian submarine sinking.
JUNI KRISWANTO/AFP via Getty Images

Indonesia's military announced Sunday that a missing navy submarine carrying 53 crew members has been found cracked apart on the seafloor off the coast of Bali. There were no survivors.

The submarine lost contact earlier this week while conducting a torpedo drill, but the navy held out hope that it would resurface until Saturday when debris from the vessel was discovered floating in the Bali Sea, confirming fears that it had sunk.

An underwater robot equipped with cameras reportedly found the submarine at a depth of 2,750 feet, far deeper than the German-built KRI Nanggala 402's collapse depth — the point at which the hull could no longer withstand the water pressure — of 655 feet. It's still unclear what caused the submarine, which had been in service in Indonesia since 1981, to sink. Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Fire at Iraqi hospital treating COVID-19 patients kills at least 82

8:18 a.m.
Hospital fire in Iraq.
AP Photo

At least 82 people were killed and 110 injured after a fire broke out Sunday in the intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Katib Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq. The ICU was reserved to treat patients suffering from the most severe cases of COVID-19. The fire, which is now under control, reportedly spread quickly beyond the ICU because the "hospital had no fire protection and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products."

There's no official word on what sparked the fire, but Al Jazeera cites doctors at the scene who believe the source was an accident that caused an oxygen tank to explode. Most Iraqi hospitals do not have a central supply of supplemental oxygen, Al Jazeera notes, which means patients who need it (which would be common among people with severe COVID-19 infections) are given a cylinder placed by their bed. Because of staff shortages, relatives visiting patients are sometimes tasked with changing the cylinders, a doctor told Al Jazeera.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has called for an immediate investigation into the fire and quickly dismissed the director-general of the Baghdad Health Department in the al-Rusafa area, where the hospital is located, as well as the director of the hospital and its director of engineering and maintenance. Meanwhile, the government's human rights commission said the incident was "a crime against patients exhausted by COVID-19" and urged al-Kadhimi to also fire Hassan al-Tamini, the country's health minister. Read more at Al Jazeera and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

Special Elections
Edit

Cedric Richmond-backed Troy Carter will fill Louisiana's vacant House seat after special election win

7:39 a.m.
Troy Carter.
AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte

Louisiana State Sen. Troy Carter on Saturday defeated fellow Democrat and state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson (no relation) in a special election in the state's 2nd congressional district to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who's now a senior adviser to President Biden. Carter had Richmond's backing, as well as the support of top leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, Politico notes.

Carter also sought Republican votes during his campaign because the Black-majority district is safely Democratic, leaving GOP voters without a candidate of their own in the runoff. Peterson, who The New York Times notes is "rooted" in the Democratic Party's establishment wing but embraced the support of progressives throughout the race, attempted to link Carter to former President Donald Trump because of his Republican outreach.

In the end, though, it was Carter's strategy that paid off. He picked up 56 percent of the vote overall and "routed" Petersen in the New Orleans suburbs, where he touted a key Republican endorsement, the Times reports. Peterson, on the other hand, was not able to meaningfully consolidate the votes that went to the first round's progressive candidate, Gary Chambers Jr.

Carter's arrival in Congress will give House Democrats, who hold a slim majority, a little more breathing room. Read more at Politico and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Israel recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time in 10 months

April 24, 2021
Vaccination in Israel.
AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File

Israel continues to provide what appears to be a real-time look at the success of its COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

For the first time in 10 months, Israel did not record a single COVID-19 death in a 24-hour period on Friday. The last time this happened, the country had enacted strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but that's not the case now. Infections are plummeting even as Israel has gradually lifted restrictions, including an outdoor mask mandate. "Israelis are joyously resuming routines that were disrupted more than a year ago," The Washington Post writes, noting that restaurants and schools are both back to pre-pandemic capacity.

So far, evidence suggests the decline is largely thanks to a swift and successful vaccine rollout. Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world, having administered around 120 doses per 100 people, and about 53 percent of the population has received two doses, which is required for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that's been in use in the country. Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.