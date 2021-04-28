Tim Scott to argue Biden inherited Trump's COVID-19 pandemic success in GOP's joint address response

President Biden's joint address to Congress on Wednesday night won't technically be a State of the Union speech, but Republicans will still issue a rebuttal. This year's honors belong to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who may have his eye on a 2024 presidential bid.

An excerpt of Scott's response shows he'll partly focus on the argument that any credit the Biden administration has taken for the United States' progress toward emerging from the coronavirus pandemic actually belongs to the Trump administration and bipartisan efforts in Congress. "Thanks to operation War Speed and the Trump administration, our country is flooded with safe and effective vaccines," Scott is expected to say. "Thanks to our bipartisan work last year, job openings are rebounding."

Some other areas Scott will hit include school re-openings and the pre-pandemic economy. Read the excerpt below. Tim O'Donnell