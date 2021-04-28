Biden's joint address
Tim Scott to argue Biden inherited Trump's COVID-19 pandemic success in GOP's joint address response

8:02 p.m.

President Biden's joint address to Congress on Wednesday night won't technically be a State of the Union speech, but Republicans will still issue a rebuttal. This year's honors belong to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who may have his eye on a 2024 presidential bid.

An excerpt of Scott's response shows he'll partly focus on the argument that any credit the Biden administration has taken for the United States' progress toward emerging from the coronavirus pandemic actually belongs to the Trump administration and bipartisan efforts in Congress. "Thanks to operation War Speed and the Trump administration, our country is flooded with safe and effective vaccines," Scott is expected to say. "Thanks to our bipartisan work last year, job openings are rebounding."

Some other areas Scott will hit include school re-openings and the pre-pandemic economy. Read the excerpt below. Tim O'Donnell

White House unveils plan to aid India amid record-breaking COVID-19 surge

8:52 p.m.

The White House on Wednesday night unveiled its plan to aid India, which is in the midst of a record-breaking coronavirus surge that has overwhelmed the country's hospitals, many of which are running short on oxygen.

In addition to $100 million in aid, the United States will send various supplies, including oxygen cylinders and concentrators, N95 masks, raw materials that will allow India to produce over 20 million Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and enough of the therapeutic remdesivir for 20,000 treatment courses.

Assistance flights will begin arriving in India on Thursday and continue into next week. Read the White House's full fact sheet here. Tim O'Donnell

The Capitol is unusually quiet ahead of Biden's joint address

8:27 p.m.

Americans are probably used to similar sights at this point of the coronavirus pandemic, but many journalists were still struck by images of an empty Statuary Hall ahead of President Biden's joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.

Such a speech (Biden is technically not giving a State of the Union address because it's his first year in office, but it will serve a similar purpose), the hall is usually filled to the brim with members of the media, as well as lawmakers waiting to be interviewed. Given health and safety protocols this year, however, it looks like a ghost town. Tim O'Donnell

Biden: Nearly 90 percent of jobs created under White House proposal won't require college degree

7:12 p.m.

While detailing the American Jobs Plan during his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, President Biden will specify that 90 percent of the jobs the proposal aims to create would not require a college degree, an excerpt of the speech released by the White House reveals.

"Now, I know some of you at home wonder whether these jobs are for you," Biden is expected to say. "You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that's rapidly changing," but "independent experts estimate the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth for years to come."

The jobs, he'll explain, will pay well and "can't be outsourced," before adding that nearly 90 percent of them won't require a college degree, while 75 percent won't require an associate's degree. "The American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America," Biden will say. Read the rest of the White House's excerpt below. Tim O'Donnell

3 men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s death charged with federal hate crimes

6:23 p.m.
Ahmaud Arbery memorial.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Three Georgia men are facing federal hate crimes in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood last year.

The Justice Apartment announced Wednesday that Travis McMichael, his father Gregory, and William "Roddie" Bryan, all of whom are white, have been indicted with one count of interference with civil rights and one count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels, who claim they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect (local prosecutors say he stole nothing) and were acting in self defense when Travis shot Arbery, were also charged with using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The decision is the "most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration's Justice Department," The Associated Press writes.

All three men face murder charges at the state level. Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Senate confirms Samantha Power as USAID administrator

5:11 p.m.

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Samantha Power as the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development after a 68-26 vote, with several Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues in backing President Biden's nominee.

Power is a familiar face in Washington, having served as former President Barack Obama's ambassador to the United Nations during the majority of his second term in the White House. In addition to her duties running USAID, The Hill reports, Power is expected to have a spot the White House National Security Council, which she also served on during Obama's first term before she took on the U.N. role.

While Power ultimately received more than enough votes for confirmation, she did face more Republican opposition this time around than in 2013, when she breezed through the Senate on the back of a 87-10 vote. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who has not voted for Power either time, said Wednesday that her tenure as U.N. ambassador was "deeply problematic" because of the role she played in the Iran nuclear negotiations, and the fact that U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, which stated Israel's settlements violated international law, passed while she held the office, although the U.S. abstained from the vote. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Giuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlier

4:45 p.m.

Rudy Giuliani was apparently a bit too tied up to deliver a live statement on the radio this afternoon — even though he just said he would 20 minutes prior.

After federal investigators on Wednesday searched the home and office of Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, a tweet from his account told followers to tune in on the radio "for a live statement" at 3:00 p.m. ET.

But those who did so in hopes of hearing Giuliani's response to his legal woes were met with, well, not that, as he didn't show up. Giuliani, Slate noted, has a program on 77 WABC that's regularly scheduled for this time, but there was another host there on Wednesday afternoon instead.

The original tweet announcing the appearance was subsequently deleted, and Giuliani offered no explanation about what happened.

We'll have to wait and see if there ever ends up being a "live statement," but perhaps it will just come in the form of a butt-dial to a reporter instead. Brendan Morrow

Cuomo effort to 'obscure' COVID-19 nursing home death toll was reportedly 'far greater than previously known'

4:03 p.m.
Andrew Cuomo
SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "repeatedly" overruled state health officials "over a span of at least five months" while allegedly attempting to obscure the state's COVID-19 death toll among nursing home residents, The New York Times reports.

Cuomo is facing a federal investigation over his administration's handling of data concerning how many New York nursing home residents died from COVID-19, which the state's attorney general in January found had been undercounted by "as much as 50 percent." Aides for the governor, the Times reports, were aware of that "since the previous spring."

Their effort to obscure the true death count was "far greater than previously known," the Times also reports, writing that aides "engaged in a sustained effort" to prevent it from being released to the public or the state lawmakers over the course of months.

"A scientific paper, which incorporated the data, was never published," the Times writes. "An audit of the numbers by a top Cuomo aide was finished months before it became publicly known. Two letters, drafted by the Health Department and meant for state legislators, were never sent."

A lawyer for Cuomo's office told the Times that the "chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from [the Department of Health] were accurate" and "wanted only to release accurate information." An aide for Cuomo in February privately acknowledged, though, that the administration withheld the data amid concerns it was "going to be used against us."

This is one of several scandals Cuomo is facing, as he's also under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and for allegedly using state resources while writing a book about the pandemic. Cuomo has resisted calls to resign despite Democrats calling on him to do so. Read the full report at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

