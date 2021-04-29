Jimmy Kimmel gently tells MyPillow's Mike Lindell he thinks Lindell's old crack habit made him paranoid

"In our nation's long and storied history, only one pillow salesman has ever been called to the Oval Office because the president was unhappy with his election results," Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. "Our next guest is that pillow man." The original proposal was for Kimmel to interview MyPillow founder and election conspiracist Mike Lindell in a bed, and Kimmel apologized. "I'm sorry about that, the COVID people said no," he told Lindell. "I know, you've got rules here in California," Lindell said, adding that he has not been vaccinated.

Kimmel said he found eerie parallels between Lindell's recovery from a vicious crack addition and Hunter Biden's, and Lindell did not disagree, mentioning paranoia. "That's what I want to talk to you about, the paranoia," Kimmel said. "You've been in hiding, is that correct?" "Yeah, but not because of paranoia," Lindell said. "Well, how do you know?" Kimmel asked, and Lindell laughed. Kimmel said both he and Lindell were urged not to do this interview, "but I think it's important that we talk to each other," he said. "I also, you know I don't think there's any validity to any of this stuff that you're saying, and I've studied you, I really have."

Lindell talked about evidence he claims to have gotten showing the 2020 election was hacked by China, and after a while Kimmel stopped him. "I believe that you are sincere," he said. "I also think there's something going on from the crack or something that has, you know, whatever, that has made you think that — I mean, you mentioned paranoia." Lindell insisted he has the goods. "I have it, it's real, so people can say, 'Oh, you're an ex-crack addict so your brain's not right.' You know what, they can say all they want. It's gonna come out, I keep putting the evidence out, it's gonna come out."