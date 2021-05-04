GOP infighting
Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic saying he's 'had it' with Liz Cheney

7:50 p.m.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ahead of an interview Tuesday with Fox & Friends, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his unfiltered opinion on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), seemingly not knowing that his mic was on, Axios reports.

While speaking off-air with host Steve Doocy, McCarthy said he has "lost confidence" in Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, and believes she has "real problems. I've had it with ... I've had it with her." He went on to say that "someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place." McCarthy seemed to be referring to how Cheney could be removed as chair of the House Republican Conference by a vote from GOP members.

Once on the air, McCarthy said he has "heard from members concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority." He went on to claim that this has nothing to do with Cheney's vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Cheney pushed back at Trump again, after he insisted that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. Cheney tweeted that the election was "not stolen" and anyone who "claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system." In response to the Fox & Friends interview, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler on Tuesday said the issue is "whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan. 6. Liz will not do that." Catherine Garcia

Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial

6:39 p.m.
Derek Chauvin.
Court TV via AP, Pool, File

Eric Nelson, the attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Last month, Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, in May 2020.

In the request for a new trial, Nelson claims that because the court did not allow for a change in venue and did not sequester the jury or "admonish them to avoid all media," jurors saw "prejudicial publicity" and suffered from "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution." The filing also alleges that Minnesota state prosecutors committed "pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct" that kept Chauvin from receiving a fair trial.

John Stiles, deputy chief of staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Elliison, said in a statement the court "has already rejected many of these arguments and the state will vigorously oppose them." Catherine Garcia

may the fourth...
Carrie Fisher's grandson celebrates Star Wars day

5:30 p.m.

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd welcomed a son, Kingston, in September, and he's celebrating his first Star Wars day in style.

Lourd, who appeared in two Star Wars films herself, shared photos on Instagram of Kingston watching his late grandmother in her iconic role as Princess Leia to mark May 4th. Of course, he also dressed for the day, donning a knit hat resembling Princess Leia's bun hairstyle, and a onesie with her character's face on it.

Though he may not understand the plot yet, Kingston is clearly well on his way to becoming the franchise's biggest fan. May the fourth be with you, Kingston! Taylor Watson

bringing back blogs
Donald Trump has started a blog

5:05 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has launched a new communications platform, Fox News reports.

It's been months since Trump has been on social media, but he'll now once again be able to communicate with his followers via "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," a new section on his website.

It will presumably be a more efficient method of communication than releasing statements through the press (all of which have already been posted to the new site) as he's done since he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But the discussion will only be "one-way," a source familiar with the endeavor told Fox News. No one will be able to reply to or interact with Trump's posts. They'll just be able to read them, which is why many people are pointing out that Trump has essentially just launched a blog.

While readers won't be able to "like" or repost Trump's words, they will be able to do one thing: donate money. Read more about the site at Fox News. Tim O'Donnell

recalls and press conferences and bears oh my
California gubernatorial candidate brought a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear to a press conference

4:15 p.m.

Caitlyn Jenner launched her California gubernatorial recall campaign on Tuesday with a splashy new video ad, but that might not wind up being the most memorable candidate introduction of the day.

That's because John Cox, another GOP candidate challenging California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the 2018 gubernatorial runner-up, brought a live, 1,000-pound Kodiak bear named Tag to his press conference. CalMatter's Emily Hoeven documented the surreal scene in a Twitter thread.

Cox reportedly said he enlisted the help of the trained bear because "we have to be tough as beasts" to fight special interests in California, such as when "our pretty boy governor ... gives no bid contracts all over the place to people who support his campaign." But he also seemed to acknowledge that it was a gimmick when asked why people should take him seriously when he's trotting out a bear at a press conference. "For better or worse, we need to get this message out," Cox said. "I wish that didn't need to be the case. You have to cut through the media. I'm going to talk about serious issues." Tim O'Donnell

'new phase'
Biden announces new goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by July 4

3:47 p.m.

President Biden's vaccination goals are heading into a new phase.

Biden said Tuesday his administration's new goal is that by the Fourth of July, 70 percent of American adults will have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 160 million Americans will be fully vaccinated.

"That means giving close to 100 million shots, some first shots, others second shots, over the next 60 days," Biden said. "Of course, Americans can still get shots after July 4th, but no one should wait. Let's try to hit that 70 percent mark."

Meeting this goal, Biden added, will be a "serious step towards a return to normal." According to The Associated Press, the U.S. is currently administering about 965,000 first vaccine doses per day, which is down from a few weeks ago but nearly twice the pace required to hit Biden's new goal. Over 56 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, says AP, while about 105 million American adults are fully vaccinated.

Biden noted that the pace of vaccinations has been slowing and said the U.S. will soon have vaccinated those adults who were "most eager to get vaccinated," at which point he said the effort will "shift to a new phase." This phase, he said, will focus on vaccinating three groups: kids between 12 and 15 (assuming the FDA approves a vaccine for them as expected), adults who have "had trouble locating" where to get vaccinated or "just haven't gotten around to it," and adults who "need more convincing" about why it's necessary to get vaccinated.

"There's one fact I want every American to know," Biden said. "People who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from COVID-19." Brendan Morrow

not canceled
Josh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington Post

2:59 p.m.

"Don't try to censor, cancel, and silence me here," Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told The Washington Post's tech policy reporter Cat Zakrzewski during a live broadcast interview on Tuesday amid a disagreement over the precise nature of the Supreme Court's dismissal of an election integrity lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

Zakrzewski quickly pointed out that she was not, in fact, canceling Hawley, but rather "hosting" him, which could reasonably be seen as the opposite of censorship.

The rest of the interview, which largely focused on Hawley's views on antitrust reform, seemed to go much more smoothly. Watch the full Washington Post interview below. Tim O'Donnell

do you want to build a snowman?
The pandemic has killed off snow days in New York City's public schools

2:36 p.m.
A school bus picks up children in Brooklyn
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City is getting ready to leave snow days back in the pre-pandemic past.

The New York City Department of Education announced Tuesday that it's scrapping snow days for the 2021-2022 school year, with plans to make use of remote learning when school is closed due to the weather, per The Hill.

"On 'snow days' or days when school buildings are closed due to an emergency, all students and families should plan on participating in remote learning," the NYC Department of Education said.

The decision comes after New York City's public schools made use of remote learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city's Department of Education told CNN that the pandemic "created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning."

A November survey showed that during the pandemic, about 40 percent of school districts replaced snow days with remote learning days, The Atlantic previously reported, though it wasn't clear how many of these districts would continue the practice after students returned in person.

Though news of New York City's decision quickly drew criticism on Twitter, The New York Times' Eliza Shapiro wrote that "the city tries to avoid snow days because they are awful for the vast majority of parents who cannot work from home or cannot afford emergency child care." Still, others were quick to mourn the loss of snow days, with The Daily Beast's Harry Siegel vowing, "I assure you our kids will be out sledding rather than logging on to Zoom." Brendan Morrow

