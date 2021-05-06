More studies show Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines protect against worrisome variants

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective against two dangerous variants of the coronavirus, the B.1.1.7 strain first found in the United Kingdom and the B.1.351 variant discovered in South Africa, researchers reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet.
Moderna also reported Wednesday that, according to early results from its booster shot trial, a third dose of its vaccine given six to eight months after the first two doses boosted antibodies to protect against the South African B.1.351 variant and other worrisome strain found in Brazil. Moderna is testing its original vaccine and a version modified to target the B.1.351 variant.
The new variants are more transmissible than the original strain and, some studies suggest, deadlier. The New England Journal of Medicine study examined records of more than 200,000 people from Qatar's COVID-19 database. The Pfizer vaccine was 87 to 89.5 percent effective at preventing infection from the B.1.1.7 variant among people two weeks past their second shot, 72.1 to 75 percent effective against the B.1.351 variant, and 100 percent effective at preventing severe, critical, or fatal cases of either variant, the researchers found.
The study in The Lancet was based on more than 230,000 cases from Israel. It found that the Pfizer vaccine was more than 95 percent effective against infection, hospitalization, or death in fully vaccinated people 16 and older, and 94 percent effective in people 85 and older. The vaccine efficacy numbers aren't self-evident, but Brains On!, a science podcast for kids, has a short, entertaining, and pretty effective explanation using defecating seagulls. You can watch that below. Peter Weber
"Earlier today, Facebook ruled to uphold former President Trump's suspension," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Late Show. "So if you want to see crazy conspiracy theories, you'll have to settle for any other person on Facebook." That's right, "no Facebook for Trump," he said. "On the bright side, he still has a good excuse for forgetting his kids' birthdays."
Still, "this has to be driving him nuts — if Trump runs for president again, he's gonna have to go door to door, talking to voters like a Jehovah's Witness or something," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. "Trump has been banned from Facebook since Jan. 7. His punishment for trying to overthrow the government is the same punishment you give a teenager for coming home late after curfew."
"Trump is like a bullhorn without batteries right now, but he's trying to change that," Kimmel said. "Finally he can speak freely and safely with himself on his new website. I'm not 100 percent sure, but I think he just started a blog."
"Hold up — this dude has been saying for months that he's gonna create a whole new social media platform to rival Twitter and Facebook, and he just ended up making a blog?" Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "I get it, Trump had to do something to distract from the fact that he lost his appeal to get back on Facebook — or as he put it, 'We won this appeal in a landslide, everyone knows it!'"
"Look I get why Facebook extended Trump's suspension, but you have to admit, it does seem pretty unfair to ban him from a website that began as a way to rate women's looks," Noah said. "And just as a side note, it's crazy that Facebook even has a supreme court to make these decisions. What's even crazier is Mitch McConnell has already appointed four of its justices."
"Being on Facebook's oversight board, that's got to be a cushy job, hasn't it?" James Corden mused at The Late Late Show. "You've banned Trump and you've done absolutely nothing else ever to make Facebook better." Trump's new site is "called 'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,' and it's a blog," Corden affirmed. "Trump's jotting down some thoughts when they come to him, so let's be honest about what this whole thing should really be called: 'From the Bathroom of Donald J. Trump.'" Peter Weber
McConnell repeated the line when the same reporter asked if he is concerned that a sizable portion of the Republican Party says they believe Trump's lie that he actually won. "One hundred percent of my focus is on standing up to this administration," he said. "What we have in the United States Senate is total unity, from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz, in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country."
"Who knows what matters anymore, but this is a gift-wrapped quote for Democrats," Washington Post reporter David Weigel tweeted. "The thing about an ongoing controversy" like the Liz Cheney saga is that politicians "keep getting asked about it — like any interrogation, it leads to slip-ups."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made some hay out of McConnell's quote, telling reporters, "The contrast for people to consider is 100 percent of our focus is on delivering relief to the American people and getting the pandemic under control and putting people back to work." But Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris mostly shrugged it off.
"He said that about the last administration — about Barack, that he was going to stop everything — and I was able to get a lot done with him," Biden said, referring to McConnell's statement to National Journal in 2010 that "the single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president." Harris, in Rhode Island, said she and Biden "are sincere and serious about the potential to actually get something done together."
Trump said in a statement Wednesday that McConnell is "gutless and clueless." Peter Weber
After being separated for almost six decades, Martin Hauser was finally able to meet his younger brother, Joe Shaw, for the first time — and the happy occasion was made even sweeter by the fact that it took place right before Shaw's wedding.
Hauser was adopted as a baby in 1962 in North Carolina. After he started having his own children, Hauser decided he wanted to learn more about his biological parents and any siblings he might have, and the Arizona resident tried everything to get information — he took DNA tests and visited ancestry websites and adoption Facebook groups, but kept coming up short.
Last December, the Children's Home Society was able to track down his biological father's death certificate, and listed as his next of kin was Shaw. Within 15 minutes, Hauser found Shaw on Facebook and sent him a message. Shaw told WXII he read his note in absolute disbelief, and his fiancée encouraged him to call Hauser. That was the first of what would become their almost daily phone calls, and last month, the brothers were finally able to see each other in person, when Hauser came to North Carolina for Shaw's wedding.
Shaw said he felt "ecstatic" to get to know his brother, and Hauser was excited about meeting ever more relatives at the wedding. Hauser told WXII he hopes his story will inspire others who are struggling to uncover information about their biological families, as he "never gave up" on finding Shaw. Catherine Garcia
Caitlyn Jenner, the former Kardashian and Olympic gold medalist who is now running for governor of California, sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday to discuss her bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in an upcoming recall election.
Since announcing her bid two weeks ago, Jenner, a Republican, has not been particularly detailed about her policies or politics. On Hannity, she described herself as fiscally conservative and more socially liberal, endorsed former President Donald Trump's border wall, stumbled over her views on immigration, opposed redirecting police funds, partially stood by her comments that transgender girls should not participate in girls sports, and used her house surviving a forest fire as an example of good forest management.
Jenner "displayed signs of a first-time candidate, occasionally stumbling over answers, rambling, or providing only generalities," The Associated Press reports. "But she also made no disastrous blunders that might follow her throughout the campaign."
Hannity interviewed Jenner near Malibu, at Jenner's private airplane hangar, a location she alluded to while discussing people leaving the state.
Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7
Discussing your hangar neighbor fleeing to Arizona on his private jet so he doesn't have to look at homeless people isn't exactly a woman-of-the-people pitch, but Trump showed you can flaunt your wealth and still run a populist campaign. Jenner told Hannity she liked that Trump was a "disruptor" but disagreed with his LGBTQ policies, and hasn't agreed with anything President Biden has done. Biden beat Trump by more than 5 million votes in California.
"For a candidate like Caitlyn Jenner to win, it has to be like a layered cake," and "the bottom layer has to be Trump supporters," Bill Whalen, a research fellow at Stanford University's conservative Hoover Institution, tells AP. "Where do you go to get Trump supporters? Simple. Sean Hannity." In any case, Jenner evidently found the private airplane talk politically compelling, because she closed with it, too.
Monyay Paskalides now celebrates two birthdays: the day she was born and the day she was officially adopted by Leah Paskalides, her former caseworker.
Monyay, 19, of Bradenton, Florida, spent most of her childhood in foster care. Six years ago, Leah, 32, became her caseworker, and she told Good Morning America that once she gained Monyay's trust, "we just clicked." She became Monyay's mentor, and helped her as she aged out of the foster care system once she turned 18. This was a hard time, Monyay said, because she went from living in a group home where adults could "help you immediately" to being on her own.
Leah couldn't adopt Monyay while she was still in the foster care system, as it would be a conflict of interest, but after she watched a documentary about a man who was adopted as an adult, she approached Monyay to see if she was open to the idea. "I wanted to make sure she knew that she had somebody who loved her and who would have done this years ago and still would as an adult," Leah told GMA.
Monyay was overjoyed by the offer, telling GMA "that's the one thing I've wanted my entire life, to have a mom." On April 27, Leah officially adopted Monyay, who changed her last name and now calls Leah "mom." Monyay is also a mentor to foster youth, and talks with them about expectations and what they can accomplish in life. "I never expected to be adopted, and here I am," she said, adding that her new mom "never gave up on me." Catherine Garcia
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Sunday that four migrant families separated at the border in late 2017 will be reunited this week, the first fruits of President Biden's Family Reunification Task Force. The first two reunions took place Tuesday — a Honduran mother surprising her two sons in Philadelphia after more than three years of separation and a Mexican mother reunited with her son in California after nearly four years. ABC News documented the emotional reunions on Wednesday's World News Tonight.
Former President Donald Trump enacted an official policy of separating children from their parents at the border from April to June 2018, but it later emerged that the Trump administration had been regularly separating families for much of 2017. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reunite the families by August 2018, and hundreds of parents were rejoined with their children, but many more had been deported with little or no information on how to contact them.
Of the more than 5,500 children separated from the parents under Trump, more than 1,000 are still separated, the Biden administration estimates. Lawyers and advocacy groups working to reunited the families say 465 parents have not been located.
It isn't clear what will happen to the parents reunited with their children. The Biden administration is allowing them into the U.S. on humanitarian parole while longer-term solutions are explored. The administration's Family Reunification Task Force worked with lawyers and advocates to select 36 families for a trial run, meant to pave the way for hundreds more reunifications.
Sandra Ortiz, separated from her son Bryan Chavez in October 2017, learned last week that she would be flown to the San Ysidro port of entry to be reunited with her son. They had fled to the U.S. from Michoacán after cartels murdered Ortiz's husband, dismembered their teenage neighbor, and began recruiting Chavez, The Washington Post reports. After they requested asylum at the San Ysidro border crossing, "they told me to say goodbye to my son, that I wouldn't see him again," Ortiz says. "And then they took him away." Ortiz was detained for more than a month, told her son would be put up for adoption, then deported. Chavez has been living with relatives in California. Peter Weber
The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division sent a letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) on Wednesday detailing concerns it has over private contractors performing an audit of the November presidential election in Maricopa County.
Last month, the GOP-controlled state Senate used subpoenas to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and private and public voter information. The Senate hired private contractors to conduct the audit, now underway in Phoenix, seeking a recount of all ballots and a review of the voting machines and voter information to search for evidence of potential fraud, The Arizona Republic reports.
The main contractor is Cyber Ninjas, a cybersecurity firm based in Florida whose CEO spread "Stop the Steal" conspiracy theories ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Arizona Democratic Party and Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo filed a lawsuit to try to stop the audit, saying it lacked transparency and clear procedures on how to protect the ballots, and several civil rights organizations have asked the Justice Department to send federal monitors to Phoenix to oversee the audit.
The letter from the Justice Department to Fann was sent by Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division. She said the DOJ is concerned about reports that the ballots, voting machines, and voting information are not secure and at risk of being "lost, stolen, altered, compromised, or destroyed." Additionally, in its work plan, Cyber Ninjas told the Senate it will contact voters via phone and in person to "collect information on whether the individual voted in the election." This could be seen as voter intimidation, Karlan wrote, which is illegal.
Karlan asked Fann to respond with "the steps that the Arizona Senate will take to ensure that violations of federal law do not occur" during the audit. Fann told The Arizona Republic the Senate's attorney is working on a response to Karlan. Catherine Garcia