Newsmax guest calls out network for 'lying to its own viewers' live on Newsmax

Live from Newsmax, it's ... a call-out!

David Litt, former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, called out Newsmax on Monday for pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election — while live on Newsmax. He unexpectedly got his dig in during a segment where he was asked to talk about Elon Musk hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

"What happened on SNL this weekend was that people made stuff up and then said it on television like it's true," Litt said. "And that actually happens pretty frequently in American TV. For example, in 2020, Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers, and Newsmax had to settle that lawsuit."

In April, Newsmax apologized to an employee of Dominion Voting Systems about its false claims about the 2020 presidential election and reportedly settled a defamation lawsuit.

"So actually, I just need to check in," Litt said on Newsmax. "Are you still telling that lie, or are you telling new lies?"

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty was clearly caught off-guard, asking Litt, "Do you want to talk about something completely non-related and try to catch me on a Monday morning totally off topic, or do you want to talk about Elon Musk?" The answer was evidently the former, as Litt continuously pivoted away from SNL to instead slam Newsmax, eventually getting dropped from the air after asking, "Did Dominion Voting Systems have any impact on the 2020 election?"

It's not often you see what's essentially a prank call via a live cable news guest, but check out the moment below. Brendan Morrow