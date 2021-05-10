Space Tunes
NASA has released a space shanty

6:16 p.m.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center has written the perfect song for that surely very large group of people who equally love space, old-timey sea shanties, and internet trends.

The heliophysics and solar wind sea shanty, set to the tune of "Soon May the Wellerman Come," takes the original lyrics and makes some galaxy-themed edits. For example, instead of traditional lines "Soon may the Wellerman come / To bring us sugar and tea and rum," the researchers chant in unison, "Soon may the solar wind come / To bring us plasma and magnetism."

The research laboratory's catchy jam "illuminates one of the primary connections between the Sun and the Earth, the solar wind," NASA writes. "The solar wind is a constant outflow of magnetized material released by the Sun and causes a cascade of effects on space and Earth. The most visible of these from our planet is the aurora borealis, displays of colorful light in the sky that provide a stunning example of the Sun-Earth connection."

Typically performed by fishermen, merchant sailors and whalers, sea shanties were a type of folk song sung on ships to pass time. After a recent resurgence on TikTok (thanks to a viral video from aspiring Scottish musician Nathan Evans), even Andrew Lloyd Webber has found himself playing along. Perhaps NASA can recruit him to help write its next hit single. Brigid Kennedy

Israel-Palestine
At least 20 Palestinians reportedly killed in Israeli air raid amid escalating violence in Jerusalem

6:03 p.m.

Amid escalating violence in Jerusalem on Monday, at leat 20 Palestinians, including nine children, have been killed after Israel launched air raids on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry told Al Jazeera.

Jerusalem has been the site of unrest for the last several days as Palestinians protested against potential evictions in east Jerusalem, and Israeli police met the demonstrations, which took place at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, with force. Earlier Monday, Hamas fired several rockets at Israel after the group's ultimatum demanding Israel withdraw its security forces from Al-Aqsa, where they clashed with Palestinians inside, resulting in injuries to 300 Palestinians and 21 officers, The Guardian reports. In response to the rockets, Israel carried out the deadly airstrikes.

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, said both Hamas' and Israel's actions were "war crimes" that endangered civilian lives. Read more at Al Jazeera and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

golden globes in crisis
Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globes amid embattled group's diversity scandal

5:15 p.m.
Tom Cruise
KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images

His mission was to no longer accept his Golden Globe Awards.

Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in protest of the embattled organization, Deadline reports.

This was the latest blow to the group that puts on the Golden Globes after NBC announced Monday afternoon it would not air the awards show in 2022. The HFPA drew heavy criticism ahead of this year's ceremony after it was revealed that its voting body doesn't consist of a single Black member. The HFPA recently announced planned changes to address a number of issues including the group's lack of diversity, but major studios called the reforms out for not going far enough, and NBC on Monday officially pulled the plug on next year's ceremony.

"This is a new tack," Deadline writes of Cruise's move, "but I wouldn’t be surprised if others follow his lead and that the reception area of the HFPA could be crammed with golden trophies." Cruise twice won a Best Actor Golden Globe for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, and he also won Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia.

The news was just another example of the major crisis the Golden Globes group is facing amid questions over whether the ceremony will even return to NBC at all. Even though NBC said Monday it hopes to "be in a position to air the show in January 2023," Variety writes dropping it in 2022 "could very well serve as a permanent break between the Globes and NBC." Clearly, it hasn't been a golden afternoon for the HFPA. Brendan Morrow

intra-GOP war
Elise Stefanik doesn't think the GOP should stop talking about 2020 'election security issues'

4:57 p.m.
Elise Stefanik.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) doesn't think Republicans should stop talking about the 2020 presidential elections — just not for the same reason.

Stefanik, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is widely expected to replace Cheney as the GOP conference chair, the No. 3 Republican position in the House, this week. While she's said she's focused on winning the 2022 midterms and "going on offense" against the Biden administration's policies, she told The Washington Examiner she doesn't think Trump's continued focus on his election loss, which he falsely claims was the result of widespread voter fraud, is out of step with that strategy.

"I think the president is right to focus on the election integrity and election security issues," Stefanik told the Examiner without explicitly stating whether she believes President Biden was elected legitimately. "If you go to any Republican Lincoln Day dinner, any town meeting across the country, it is one of the top concerns of voters."

Stefanik explained that, in her view, continuing to discuss 2020 will help "rebuild the American people's trust in our elections" and is "very much in line" with the GOP's push against the Democrats' H.R. 1 voting rights bill, which she called a "federal takeover" of elections.

Cheney, on the other hand, thinks Republicans ought to emphasize 2020 to prove that Trump should no longer be involved with the party going forward. Read Stefanik's full interview at The Washington Examiner. Tim O'Donnell

tebow time
Tim Tebow is reportedly headed back to the NFL

3:34 p.m.
Tim Tebow.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

After a longer-than-expected pit stop as a minor league outfielder, Tim Tebow is reportedly continuing his unconventional professional sports career and will head back to the gridiron for the first time since 2015.

Tebow, a legendary Heisman Trophy- and national championship-winning quarterback for the University of Florida who couldn't quite cut it in the NFL, is close to inking a 1-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which would reunite him with his old college coach, Urban Meyer, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Tebow won't be lining up under center for his second go round in the NFL, though. This time, he'll be trying to make the roster as tight end, a positional move that a lot of analysts thought the 33-year-old should've made to prolong his career when he was younger.

Assuming nothing changes in the next few days and Tebow and the Jaguars complete their deal, there's no guarantee he'll make the final roster. But it looks like there's a chance the clock will strike "Tebow Time" once again. Tim O'Donnell

canceled
NBC pulls the plug on the 2022 Golden Globes

3:14 p.m.
Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NBC has canceled the 2022 Golden Globes.

The network announced Monday it will not air next year's Golden Globe Awards, per Variety. The decision comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that puts on the annual awards show, faced heavy criticism for a number of issues, including the fact that its voting body doesn't have a single Black member.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBC said Monday. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

The HFPA's members recently approved a set of reforms that included the goal of increasing the group's membership by 50 percent over 18 months with a "specific focus on recruiting Black members." But Time's Up slammed the reforms as "sorely lacking," and WarnerMedia, Netflix, and Amazon Studios all announced they wouldn't participate in HFPA events until the group enacted more significant changes. WarnerMedia, in particular, took issue with the fact that the 18-month timeline "means the same voting body will be impacting the next two nomination and voting cycles."

Scarlett Johansson was among those who also recently called on Hollywood to "take a step back from the HFPA," calling out "sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment." After NBC's decision, journalist Mark Harris wrote that the Globes are "effectively gone for 2022," predicting "no legit platform will touch them."

NBC hasn't ended its relationship with the Golden Globes permanently, though, saying Monday that "assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023." Whether that happens remains to be seen. But after the end of an awards season like no other thanks to the pandemic, with a key stop on the way to the Oscars gone from NBC, get ready for another highly unusual season in 2022. Brendan Morrow

KOD x BAL
The rapper J. Cole will be playing professional basketball in Africa

3:05 p.m.
J Cole.
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning rapper J. Cole is expected to play for the Rwanda Patriots BBC in the newly-formed Basketball Africa League, ESPN reports.

Cole, 36, starred for his high school team in North Carolina before walking on at St. John's University. He never appeared in a game, instead focusing his energy on a career in music. In 2019, he showcased his passing skills at the highest level — tossing a seated alley-oop to the New York Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr. during the All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest. Unfortunately, Cole followed that with his own less-than stellar dunk attempt.

Last year, Master P — another rapper who once harbored hopes of playing professional basketball — claimed that Cole was training to play in the NBA. "I said [to Cole] to get one of these NBA jerseys, it's not gonna be easy," he told TMZ. "So, you're gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe[s] in you and the players believe in you." That place, apparently, is Africa. The BAL will feature 12 teams from across the continent, with the new season beginning on May 16 — two days after the release of Cole's latest album, The Off-Season. Jacob Lambert

2020 electorate
Historic turnout by voters of color in 2020 battleground states still has huge room for growth

3:03 p.m.

The 2020 presidential election saw historic voter turnout, especially among communities of color, but "there are still major gains to be made in voter turnout writ large," the data firm Catalist concluded in an extensive report on the electorate published Monday.

The number of votes cast by Latinos, for example, shot up 31 percent since 2016. At the same time, there were still a high amount of non-voters in the demographic, especially in key states like Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas. In those states, Catalist estimates, non-voting Latino citizens actually outnumbered Latino citizens who did cast a ballot. And when factoring all eligible voters of color in those states, 13 million people voted compared to 11 million who did not, suggesting the electorate could shape up quite differently, or at least become harder to predict, if turnout continues to increase in the coming years. Read the full breakdown of Catalist's report here. Tim O'Donnell

