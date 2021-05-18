Drew Barrymore to Dylan Farrow: I was 'basically gaslit' about Woody Allen

Add Drew Barrymore's name to the long list of stars who regret working with Woody Allen.

When Barrymore sat down on her daytime talk show with Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter who has accused him of sexual abuse, she said she wanted to "explain myself" and expressed regret that she starred in the director's 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You.

"There was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen," Barrymore told Farrow. "And then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told."

Farrow recently discussed her allegations that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven in the four-part HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow. Allen has denied the allegations. In recent years following the #MeToo movement, numerous actors have said they regret their decision to work with the director despite the abuse allegations against him, including Kate Winslet and Timothée Chalamet.

Barrymore on her show thanked Farrow for coming forward with her story, telling her, "I see what's happening in the industry now, and that is because of you making that brave choice," while Farrow became emotional as she thanked Barrymore for her "generous" comments.